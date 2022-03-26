DATA FROM THE school district’s Winter iReady Diagnostic update show progress in the number of students testing either at grade level or above since the fall.
The results were presented to the school board’s Teaching and Learning Committee last week.
In mathematics, 21% of 7,557 students from kindergarten to Grade 9 tested were either at grade level or above, compared to less than 8% last fall.
Forty-six percent of students tested one grade below where they should be, compared to students across the U.S.
In reading, 31% of 7,512 students tested higher than grade level, compared to just 21% last fall.
Thirty-three percent of students tested one grade level behind where they should be, versus 36% last fall. There, phonics were seen as a strength, while vocabulary needed work.
Across the city, 12 schools reported at least 50% growth in median student performance in mathematics, and nine schools reported at least 50% growth in median student performance in reading. Parkside Middle School reported 94% growth.
Teaching and Learning Committee Chair Karen Soule of Ward 3 said success should be defined as all students performing at or above grade level.
“Every student needs to be proficient,” Soule said. “We need to strive for that. Nothing less will do.”
Superintendent search
The Special Committee on Superintendent Search has authorized spending up to $10,000 to contract with New Hampshire Listens as a consultant in efforts to find a new superintendent.
The authorization came on a non-unanimous voice vote, after board member Peter Argeropoulos expressed concerns over giving New Hampshire Listens money without hearing from the organization what its role in the superintendent search process would be.
New Hampshire Listens is a project of the University of New Hampshire’s Carsey School of Public Policy, committed to “impartiality in our mission of creating and sustaining a fair process for public engagement,” according to the group’s website.
New Hampshire Listens partners with public officials and organizations to collect input through community outreach.
Board member Soule said she understood Argeropoulos’ concerns but supported working with New Hampshire Listens because of a perceived lack of community outreach in the last superintendent search.
She also thinks an outside and impartial group could lend credibility to the search process.
At-large school board member and search committee chairman Jim O’Connell said he would like to see as many outreach sessions as possible to make sure people of various backgrounds from across the city can provide input about what they want in the next superintendent.
The search committee will meet on Wednesday. Applications for the superintendent position are due by April 22 at 11:59 p.m.
Small business grants
Last week, Mayor Joyce Craig and city officials announced the distribution of the first round of grants through the Manchester Small Business Grant & Program Assistance.
The program, which debuted in February, was designed to help small business owners in the Queen City recover from the negative economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grants can also be used for other fixed business expenses to help increase resiliency, such as costs associated with transitioning to e-commerce business platforms, outdoor space upgrades and other technical assistance.
“Small businesses are the backbone of the Manchester community, but even as we begin to transition back into normal life, these businesses are still feeling the impacts of the pandemic,” Craig said in a statement. “This grant program not only gives them the boost they need right now, but helps them plan for the future.”
Barre Life, Café la Reine, Jumpp Chiropractic, Cesario’s Pizza, Blackwood Law, Manchester Acupuncture Studio, Willows Florist, Hospitality Sports Club, Zapata Trucking Express LLC, Studio Verne LLC, and Patz Deli LLC each received a $10,000 grant.
The city has contracted with Deo Mwano Consultancy and the Greater Manchester Chamber for grant administration, marketing and program outreach.
The money is coming from American Rescue Plan funds.
Additional grants up to $10,000 are available for eligible businesses. For more information, email PCD-ARPA@manchesternh.gov.
Eligible businesses can apply at manchesternh.gov/Departments/Economic-Development.