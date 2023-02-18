COMMENTS BY several speakers on transgender bathroom policies at last week’s Manchester school board meeting drew a strong response from one board member.
Three residents referenced a recent controversy in the Milford school district, where students protested a policy banning middle and high school students from using urinals. The policy was created in response to concerns raised by transgender students, gender-nonconforming students and their supporters over a proposal that would have required students to use bathroom and locker room facilities of the sex they were assigned at birth.
Last week, Milford school board members voted to reverse course and allow the use of urinals.
Last week’s Manchester school board agenda didn’t include any mention of the school district’s transgender policies, but several people spoke on the topic during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Joanna Brown of Manchester said sharing bathrooms is “not a good idea.”
“You can’t open the public bathrooms and locker rooms and not be prepared to make accommodations necessary to protect everyone,” Brown said. “Girls and boys use bathrooms differently, and those lines should not be crossed in the current layout of the school bathrooms.
“Bathrooms and locker rooms need to be based on biological sex, not gender identity. Schools should devote private bathrooms to transgender students for their use and safety. This isn’t discriminatory — this is an accommodation for a few children. This is something you do all the time when it suits your narrative, making accommodations for people.”
Bryce Kaw-uh, a Manchester resident and chairman of the city’s planning board, also spoke during public comment, using his three minutes at the mic to address comments he saw on Facebook claiming there is “an epidemic of gender-questioning in our kids right now.”
“To say it’s an epidemic makes it sound like being trans or gender-nonconforming is a disease of sorts, which is incredibly stigmatizing and wholly incorrect,” Kaw-uh said.
He went on to reference the small group of speakers who show up at each school board meeting to speak about transgender issues.
“Please put the shiny object aside, and let’s focus instead on the very real issues that you know exist in our district,” Kaw-uh said.
Ward 7 school board member Chris Potter also addressed the comments, some of which he found “very offensive.”
“This is not what I wanted to be talking about,” Potter said. “I think we have real issues in this district. Trans students are not one of them.”
Potter was particularly offended by comments suggesting that the way God created children was “not correct, or is wrong.”
“That is a source of trauma for people,” Potter said. “It’s this kind of rhetoric that causes LGBTQ people to experience higher rates of mental health issues, suicides, and be the target of harassment. There’s no suggestion of taking away free speech. It’s a moral choice being made to cause additional traumatization and harassment of people.”
Potter went on to point out “not all Christians are bigots.”
“If someone is experiencing trauma, they are welcome to go to another church, but it does not mean that God hates them,” Potter said.
Youth services positions
The city’s new director of youth services has received preliminary backing from aldermen for two staffing changes.
Michael Quigley wants to eliminate a vacant youth services counselor position and fill a newly created position for a youth development coach. He also hopes to create a new youth services manager position, which would remain vacant unless funded in the upcoming budget or in future years.
The Office of Youth Services has six youth services counselor positions, two of which are vacant.
Unlike counselors, whose primary function is mainly reactive (crisis intervention, short-term counseling, substance abuse assessments, prevention services and referrals for youth and their families), Quigley says the development coach would have a proactive focus on developing career and education pathways for youth, supporting outreach and accessibility to service programs that support career and college readiness preparation, referrals to employment, post-secondary education and workforce development.
The change would have no impact on the department’s budget, with the development coach classified at the same pay grade as a counselor.
If funded in the future, the new youth services manager would assist Quigley with day to day management, vision, development, planning and programming of the department; scheduling and intense case management; counseling services; implementation of youth best practices; securing community-based partners to help meet the needs of OYS clients; and overseeing the anger management program.
Baseball stadium upgrades
Manchester aldermen have approved a request from the city’s public works department for $2,831,377 in Community Improvement Program (CIP) funds, representing the city’s half of a deal with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to split the cost of $5.6 million in improvements to Delta Dental Stadium.
The stadium improvements will ensure the ballpark meets new standards set last year by Major League Baseball for the Fisher Cats and all 120 affiliated minor league teams. The improvements include larger clubhouses for home and visiting teams, better field lighting and improved training facilities for players.
The work must be completed by April.
The Fisher Cats open their season on April 6 on the road against the Altoona Curve. They play their home opener on Tuesday, April 11.
Delta Dental Stadium opened in April 2005, with construction of the Samuel Adams Bar and Grill completed before the 2008 season.
The 115,000-square-foot stadium has 6,500 seats. An additional 6,000 square feet of space allows for two 100-person party decks, one on the first-base side and one on the third-base side. The facility also includes a 300-person picnic area in left field, 28 luxury suites and the Samuel Adams Bar and Grill.
Under the new standards set by Major League Baseball, each of MLB’s 30 major league clubs has four minor league affiliates — one each at the Triple-A, Double-A, High-A and Low-A levels. Each of these 120 minor league clubs received a Professional Development League (PDL) license from MLB, entitling them to operate in MLB’s new PDL leagues.
“The PDL license establishes a new and consistent set of working conditions across the minor league system, as well as consistent, modernized facility standards and improved stadium amenities benefiting both players and fans,” a memo submitted by the team to city aldermen reads.
The Fisher Cats were one of the 120 clubs selected to receive a PDL license and will remain affiliated at the Double-A level with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Work at Delta Dental Stadium includes $1.1 million in improvements to a tunnel/weight room, $275,000 to construct bullpens, $380,000 in upgrades to HVAC throughout the facility, $615,000 in field lighting improvements, $104,000 for speakers, $83,000 for protective netting and $926,000 in improvements to the player clubhouses.
The Fisher Cats are independently financing their half of the project.