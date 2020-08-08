IT’S UNCLEAR WHETHER school board members will approve Superintendent John Goldhardt‘s recommendations Monday for reopening Manchester schools, but a survey of city teachers conducted by the Manchester Education Association shows why many support the plan.
The vast majority of city teachers are comfortable with only one scenario — 100% remote learning, at least to start the school year.
The MEA survey, results of which were provided to the Union Leader late last week, included several questions about how members viewed a return to city schools.
Asked to share their comfort level on a scale of 1 to 10 with returning to school full-time with all students present, 413 teachers, or 80.6% of respondents, said they were uncomfortable.
About 19.4% showed some level of comfort with the idea. Only 3.9% said they were completely comfortable returning in-person full-time.
Using the same scale, when asked to describe how comfortable they are with a hybrid plan to return to school — where educators are teaching students both in class and remotely — 71.8% of respondents said they were uncomfortable with this option, too. Only 4.3% said they were completely comfortable with the hybrid model.
Asked how comfortable they were with teaching remotely either from school or from home — 79.7% said they were mostly comfortable, and 1.4% were completely uncomfortable.
Of 512 teachers responding, 80.1% said they weren’t confident their workspaces will be clean, and 90.4% said they don’t think the Manchester school district can adequately maintain bathrooms, water fountains, distancing and face coverings.
School board members will debate Goldhardt’s recommendations for reopening schools — 100% remote learning for students in grades 2-12 for the first quarter, with the possibility of transitioning to a hybrid model later in the school year — when they meet remotely Monday at 6 p.m.
Remote backlash
On the subject of working remotely, the school board caught renewed flak at last week’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.
Ward 8 Alderman Mike Porter said he has heard from a lot of teachers and parents upset with the decision about the school board’s decision to delay meeting in person.
“They really wish that the school board would meet in person to make this upcoming major decision,” Porter said. “A lot of them feel it’s disingenuous that they’re going to do it remotely, and potentially put 15,000 total kids and teachers in school during this COVID crisis. It is incomprehensible that this major decision would be made at a Zoom meeting, where if the school board doesn’t want to lead by example, it just sends the wrong message.”
“I agree with you,” Mayor Joyce Craig said. “We had this conversation at the board meeting. Just such a significant discussion I think...to follow, would be much easier to have in person than having via Zoom call. But it is the prerogative of the school board, and it was a majority of those members who voted that way.”
Fishers payments deferred
City aldermen gave their blessing last week to a restructuring of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats fee payment schedule, agreeing to defer combined payments of $920,000 to the city.
Under the terms of the restructured agreement, the team will avoid scheduled payments of $460,000 this October and again in June 2021. In exchange, the Fisher Cats agree to pay $521,324 to the city every October and June beginning in October 2021, through 2028.
The Fisher Cats are seeking economic relief through the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery (GOFERR), up to $1 million in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.
Under the reworked agreement approved last week, if the team receives $1 million in CARES Act funding it will pay the city the $920,000 amount immediately, with no deferment necessary.
Roadwork resuming
City engineer Todd Connors told aldermen last week that despite interruptions to normal contracting and construction this past spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Public Works Department was able begin contracted work on both the road and sidewalk program in April.
Spring work used remaining funds from the 2020 fiscal year transitioned into new contracts and funding for FY 2021 this month.
Road construction to date includes resurfacing and alley paving by DPW operations crews, which began in late April. Continental Paving also began in April with mill overlay and reclaim treatments on various main arteries. Additional projects have been scheduled through October.
The first half of the city’s crack-sealing program has been completed with the rest scheduled for this fall. Road preservation contracts with All-State Materials and Indus are in place for cape sealing and microsurfacing projects scheduled for August and September.
In March, the department reported that crews will be working on main arteries, local streets and collector roads that provide access to residential areas throughout each ward of the city this fiscal year.
The list of main arteries has been updated:
• Eve Street (Spring 2021)
• Wellington Hill Road (August)
• Mammoth Road — north (September)
• Hall Street (Spring 2021)
• Lake Avenue — utility (October)
• Candia Road (August-September)
• Hanover Street (completed)
• Mammoth Road — south utility (October)
• Goffs Falls Road (completed)
• Perimeter Road (completed)
• South Beech Street (under construction)
• Second Street (August)
• Bremer Street (August)
• Dunbarton Road (September)
Sidewalk work began in late April under a contract with James Lyman and Sons. The initial focus was on downtown sidewalks, which are mainly complete.
Additional sidewalks are under construction on Myrtle Street, Brook Street and Notre Dame Avenue.