VOTERS IN WARD 6 will head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the 2021 special non-partisan municipal primary election.
They will be voting to fill an alderman vacancy whose term expires Jan. 4, 2022.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Henry J. McLaughlin Middle School, 290 S. Mammoth Road.
The election will narrow the field of candidates for the seat from three to two. A special general election to fill the vacancy will be held May 4.
The vacancy was created last fall when Elizabeth Moreau resigned after moving out of Ward 6.
The New Hampshire Union Leader sent three questions to each of the three candidates. Candidates were asked to limit responses to 100 words or less and submit them by 5 p.m. last Tuesday.
Scott Britton and Sebastian Sharonov responded.
The third candidate, Gerry Gibson, did not. Several attempts over the past 10 days to reach Gibson by phone and email using the contact information he submitted to the city clerk’s office when he filed were unsuccessful. Gibson ran unsuccessfully against the incumbent Moreau in 2019, losing 1,175 votes to 642.
The candidates were asked the following questions:
• What is the top issue facing the city, and how will you address it?
• Do you think our main street/downtown is healthy and successful? If yes, why? Or if not, how will you change that?
• Do you support the tax cap, and would you support an override to fund salary increases for city and school district employees?
Here are their responses. They were edited only for clarity.
Sebastian Sharonov
Sharonov, 28, is self-employed and works in real estate. He came to the U.S. from Ukraine eight years ago, was a combat medic in the U.S. Army and has a degree in Justice Studies from Southern New Hampshire University.
1. The top issue is Manchester’s stagnant economy. Businesses are shutting down or leaving, airlines are abandoning flights to and from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, etc. It all comes down to the attractiveness of the area: if the roads aren’t re-paved, homelessness crisis is not addressed, nothing is done about aggressively dealing with crime, then people are reluctant to do business in Manchester. More reluctance equals fewer customers, fewer customers equals loss of revenue, loss of revenue means business is taken elsewhere where there is clientele. I will work to make Manchester more attractive, clean and safe to revive the economy.
2. Downtown area has suffered during the pandemic, but vibrant nightlife is still present, which keeps businesses there afloat. That said, it can be healthier and more successful if we address homelessness. While we need to be compassionate to individuals experiencing homelessness, we should also recognize that the attractiveness of a business is diminished if the homeless camp out or sleep nearby, or even harass patrons. This will especially be the case for restaurants with outdoor seating returning with warmer temperatures when guests will be seated outside. Addressing homelessness is how the downtown area can get healthier and more successful.
3. I support the tax cap and would not support overriding it for any reason, including funding salary increases for city and school district employees. A tax cap is a check on irresponsible spending; if it is overridden, which the Board of Mayor and Aldermen have done several years in a row, then the spending proposals are effectively not checked. I’m not saying that salary increases constitute irresponsible spending, but if the city cannot afford them at this time, then the city cannot afford them at this time. Everyone must live within their means, and that includes the municipal government.
Scott Britton
Britton, 49, works in a senior leadership role at an international wireless infrastructure company. He has a wife, Alexis, and two children, Nicholas and Emily.
1. When speaking with my neighbors, we’ve talked about infrastructure, schools, and public safety. We’ve also talked about the lack of a strong advocate for Ward 6 at City Hall. Manchester is a city that can prosper when all of its residents have a voice in developing sensible and responsible solutions to these issues. As Ward 6 Alderman, I will commit to making sure the residents of Ward 6 have someone who will listen to their concerns and address them consistently and thoughtfully.
2. Before the pandemic, Manchester’s downtown was thriving. It was transforming into a vibrant space for our community where you could enjoy great restaurants, spend time sipping coffee, browse shelves in a bookstore, purchase locally made gifts, and take in a baseball game. While this space was attracting community members and visitors to Manchester’s downtown, it also attracted panhandlers and the homeless. With the recent approval of a Director of Homelessness Initiatives, Manchester will finally be able to address this complex issue. Responding to this situation in Manchester should be treated as the emergency that it is.
3. Ward 6 residents are concerned with maintaining city infrastructure, waste removal, safe and effective schools, and public safety. City and School District employees are key contributors to ensuring these vital services are preserved. The tax cap is the law and the budget process is very complex, we must do our best to work within those constraints. To move Manchester forward, we need to make difficult and responsible decisions that support and improve these vital services we all demand, while also recognizing the significant impact any tax increase has on the taxpayer.
School board vacancy
Meanwhile, a vacancy will soon exist on the school board as well.
James Porter of Ward 1 announced late last week he is resigning his seat on the Board of School Committee effective March 15. After 14 years in Manchester, he and his family are moving to Minneapolis, Minn., where his wife has a new job.
In a letter to fellow school board members, Porter said representing the constituents of Ward 1 “has been one of the great honors of my life.”
“The work we have done over the last year has truly been impressive,” Porter wrote. “From adopting the Manchester Proud plan, to policy changes that focus on equity and inclusion for all our students and ensuring the safety and health of our students, educators and staff during the Covid-19 crisis.
“I was most impressed with our work in aiding the underprivileged in our community. The focus on getting technology into their hands for remote learning was immense,” he wrote.
“Lastly, the work that was done to keep feeding members of our community year round is the best humanitarian story I can think of in this state during the pandemic.”