VOTERS IN WARD 6 will head to the polls Tuesday, May 9, in a special election to choose an alderman whose term expires in January 2024.

City Hall

The vacancy arose Jan. 30 when former Ward 6 Alderman Sebastian Sharonov resigned, citing “enormous pressure” the war in Ukraine has put on him physically and emotionally.

Crissy Kantor, candidate for aldermen Ward 6

CRISSY KANTOR
Maxine Mosley

MAXINE MOSLEY

Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com.