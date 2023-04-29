VOTERS IN WARD 6 will head to the polls Tuesday, May 9, in a special election to choose an alderman whose term expires in January 2024.
The vacancy arose Jan. 30 when former Ward 6 Alderman Sebastian Sharonov resigned, citing “enormous pressure” the war in Ukraine has put on him physically and emotionally.
Polls in Ward 6 will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Henry J. McLaughlin Middle School at 290 South Mammoth Road.
The candidates are retired longtime Manchester educator Maxine Mosley, 67, and Crissy Kantor, 53, owner of Chill Spa on Hanover Street.
The New Hampshire Union Leader sent six questions to each candidate running for the seat. Their responses have been edited for clarity. See more questions and answers online at unionleader.com.
What is the top issue facing the city/Ward 6? How will you address it?
Crissy Kantor: The top issue is taxes and being able to afford mortgage payments on top of rising costs of living. We need to be able to afford to live, which isn’t possible if the taxes keep creeping up. Higher taxes for a lot of our residents means choosing between paying their mortgage or putting food on their tables and purchasing basic necessities. Should these homeowners have to make this choice, and can no longer afford their homes, the next step is homelessness, which will burden our City even more. We will see a “domino effect”. No hard-working taxpayer should have to make this choice, ever!
I will support the tax cap! On the city level, hard- working, taxpaying business owners and residents expressed their concerns about homeless encampments hurting their families’ livelihood. Although many of the encampments downtown are removed, they usually just pick up and move to another part of the city. Since the opening of the Rail Trail in Ward 6, many homeless people are making their way into Ward 6, due to the trees and brush that easily hides their tents, etc. I will support policy to ensure this problem does not creep back into our city.
Maxine Mosley: A focus on economic growth moves us forward. The ability to fund sustainable programs, services and our workforce is tied to our ability to strengthen our tax base and to take some of the pressure off of our homeowners. Bringing small and large businesses to Manchester is an essential key to this growth. A part of a thriving community is our ability to offer opportunities and encouragement for our young people to access training and to go into sustainable career paths that we do, and can expand, in Manchester. Jobs in technology, environmental services, green technologies, public safety (fire and police), public service and public education all need to be elevated as pathways that are possible, and available, to our younger population.
To accomplish this, it is critical that we focus on affordable housing and daycare solutions that attract people to live, work, play in Manchester. Like many other areas in the city, Ward 6 has a generational base and feel, and I will continue to encourage young families to adopt Ward 6 as home, just as I have. I will work closely with the Economic Development Office to supporttheir work and to share the thoughts, concerns and suggestions of the residents in Ward 6.
Do you think our main street/downtown is healthy and successful? If yes, why? If not, how will you change that?
Kantor: I have always loved our downtown area. I grew up shopping downtown before we had malls and online shopping. There is such a great culture mix and a variety of restaurants and stores that make up this city. I am very concerned though, about how our city’s business owners feel about their own safety and their customer’s safety. I hear from a lot of people that they do not like to go downtown at night for fear of being harassed or worse by the vagrants living on the streets. I have witnessed on several occasions where people were doing drugs right out in the open during the day. Panhandlers on street corners, homeless men and women sleeping in business entrances and also begging for money at a stop light is not what any resident wants or envisions for our City. Without customers, businesses cannot survive. Many of these homeless people are in desperate need of mental health care.
Mosley Downtown: I am excited to see the growth and scope of businesses on Elm Street and the downtown area. Currently there is a wide array of opportunities to enjoy fine arts, performing arts, restaurants, and small retail businesses for Manchester residents and visitors alike. We need to continue to expand our retail opportunities to make the downtown area even more vibrant and to become a destination point throughout the day and not just for the nightlife. Encouraging our residents to be knowledgeable about and to access our public transportation services to explore the downtown area, means taking a closer look at those services for possible expansion. We want our downtown to continue to grow and thrive keeping in mind the need for public safety and the continued development of local small businesses. We need to strengthen, and lift up, the work of the Manchester Economic Development Office as they work diligently to promote Manchester as a welcoming community that supports small and large businesses making Manchester their home.
Do you support the tax cap, and would you support an override to fund salary increases for city and school district employees?
Kantor: I would first like to say thank you to ALL of our public servant city employees, especially the Manchester fire, police dept. and our great educators and support staff. These jobs are by far some of the most underappreciated, under- thanked and underpaid.
I do support the tax cap but I also support these hard-working men and women. I would do my due diligence to look for other ways to support them without taxing our homeowners. We need to look into some of the programs that we have in place now that are not serving our community in the best way possible. I do believe this should actually be looked into every year. There needs to be some accountability. If we are funding a program, just because we have done it in the past does not mean it is working. I want to see real numbers and what is our ROI (return on investment)? If it is not working in the city’s best interest, why not put those dollars to better use?
Mosley: As an Alderman, my responsibility is to discuss the option to put the question of the tax cap to the voters. My personal opinion is that the citizens have the right to review the tax cap and vote if it continues or not. Since the cap was instituted in 2009, we now have historic data to inform the citizens of the pros and cons of the cap. I would vote in the affirmative to bring the question back to the residents of Manchester as it is their right to determine this issue. It is not the role of any alderman to protect the tax cap but rather to ensure that the citizens in Manchester have a voice on this important issue.
I strongly believe that we need to support our public employees, and that salary and benefits are important while balancing these with the fiscal responsibility to our taxpayers. The charter does allow for an override of the tax cap when necessary and needed. If the budget under the tax cap did not accommodate for negotiated raises, I would do my due diligence to ask questions and review the information necessary to make that determination.
Is the city doing enough to address the homelessness crisis? If not, what else should be done?
Kantor: The city is not doing enough to address the homelessness crisis. I believe that some people on the streets want to be off the streets but need a helping hand. Whether it be help finding a job, access to computers, updating a resume, finding affordable housing, etc., people need to feel they are not alone, and as a close community, we can help supply the tools so they can prosper. A majority want the American dream, but are having a hard time reaching it. I do also believe that some people on the streets prefer to stay on the streets. They do not want to better themselves, they will take the handouts, free food and warm beds that our community provides and that is enough for them. Or in some cases, they refuse to follow the rules that are in place with the shelters (sober and no drugs). We can help only those who truly want the help. And let’s be honest: This is both a safety and health crisis for this entire community.
Mosley: We can never do enough as a community to support people who have life-compromising situations. The city is making great strides, utilizing collaborative efforts, to establish a robust response to the multiple and layered needs of our homeless population. The recent establishment of the Department of Housing Stability allows the city to centralize all services needed to address these concerns. Homelessness is not a unique concern that only Manchester is facing.
We need to continue to collaborate across the state, and region to implement interventions that will maximize our services to assist, intervene and to minimize the persons and families currently unhoused.
What can/should Manchester do to attract and retain more young people to live and work here?
Kantor: Affordable housing is at the top of the list. Without housing, jobs, improved schools, safer streets, incentivizing big businesses, etc., will not matter if their potential employees have nowhere to live.
Mosley: Young people will stay in, and will move into our community, only when we can offer them appropriate housing opportunities, quality and affordable childcare, good paying jobs, and a vibrant array of recreational opportunities. We need to actively promote Manchester as a destination city to live in, work in, and play in for individuals and families alike. We have the capacity, the will and the innovation to develop the resources to work on our concerns. We need to model collaboration and communication across generational, cultural, religious, and political views and beliefs, if we are truly committed to attracting and retaining our youth to live and work in our city. We need to do a much better job of creating opportunities to include the voices of our young people in all of the conversations about what Manchester needs to do to move our city forward as their destination to live, work and play.
What do you consider to be Manchester’s greatest strength? What needs to change?
Kantor: Our greatest strength is our People! We care about our city and the direction we’re headed. Hard-working blue collar families are the backbone of our city. Manchester is becoming increasingly diverse with a growing focus on the technology sector. There are opportunities abound. I realized my dream years ago, started a small business by myself and have been successfully growing it and employing members of our community. It is possible with hard work and dedication.
Our city can do better! We deserve better! We need to start holding ourselves accountable. To make a difference our mindset has to change. We need to be the change. Small acts of kindness that we do not hear enough about, respect starts and is taught in the home. That will carry forward to our public servants, our hard working police, fire Department, educators, etc. Many are lacking compassion or just turn their heads as to what is going on in our community. Let’s start speaking up, let’s start doing. Let’s get back to family values. Teachers are not paid to raise our children, they are paid to teach. Our job as parents is to raise our children, teach them values, self-respect and self-love.
Mosley: I have lived in Manchester for over 30 years and to me, our overwhelming strength is the people who live and work in our city. Our capacity to be innovative and to voice our individual and collective desires to move the city forward is strong.
The citizens have the opportunity for extraordinary access to their aldermen and elected officials and can impact the change they desire and need through this access.
I will be an alderman that will be accessible and willing to have the conversations about hard issues facing the city and someone that will be respectful, even if our opinions differ. It is critically important that we move forward in a non-partisan and civil manner to have the crucial conversations about the issues facing our city today and the growth potentials for tomorrow.