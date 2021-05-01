VOTERS IN WARD 6 will head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the 2021 special nonpartisan municipal election.
They will be voting to fill an alderman vacancy whose term expires Jan. 4, 2022. The vacancy was created last fall when Elizabeth Moreau resigned after moving out of Ward 6.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Henry J. McLaughlin Middle School, 290 S. Mammoth Road.
The New Hampshire Union Leader sent four questions to the two candidates for the seat — Scott Britton and Sebastian Sharonov. Candidates were asked to limit responses to 150 words or less and submit them by 5 p.m. last Tuesday.
We asked the following questions:
- How should the city address the homelessness crisis?
- In recent years, aldermen have voted to override the city’s tax cap to approve a budget. The tax cap was approved by the voters to limit annual increases in spending. If elected, would you support a tax cap override? Why or why not?
- Issues popular with voters like poor road surfaces and better schools require funding. How would you propose the city generate more revenue to address these needs?
- What do you consider to be Manchester’s greatest strength? What needs to change?
Here are their responses, edited only for clarity.
Scott Britton
Britton, 49, works in a senior leadership role at an international wireless infrastructure company. He has a wife, Alexis, and two children, Nicholas and Emily.
Homelessness: Homelessness is a serious issue facing many cities and communities in New Hampshire and across the country. If there was a simple solution, homelessness would have already been “solved.” This complex situation requires collaboration along with a community-wide coordinated approach by all the stakeholders, including those faced with homelessness. I believe that providing housing first is an important first step to helping individuals with secure shelter and then provide them with the services and resources they need to eventually be in a position to find more permanent affordable housing. Simply rounding up members of our community and moving them out is not a solution or an appropriate response.
Tax cap: In Manchester, you can run an entire campaign on one simple phrase, “I will not override the Tax Cap.” I believe saying this is an irresponsible way to govern and does not put you in the best position to do what’s right for your constituents. However, I believe in appropriate checks and limits on city spending. Taxpayers expect the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to provide value for their tax dollars. As alderman, my approach to the city budget will be to stay within the confines of the tax cap, as the charter indicates, as long as the vital services we all expect and demand are not impacted in a way that decreases the quality of life in Manchester, while also providing the necessary improvements to move Manchester forward. I believe this can be accomplished without overriding the tax cap.
Addressing voters’ issues: The city of Manchester needs to be creative in developing alternative sources of revenue and not continue to put this burden solely on the taxpayer. The state of New Hampshire also plays an important role here by sharing revenue appropriately with the city. We are facing some revenue challenges. I think all revenue-generating opportunities should be looked at while paying close attention to how any additional taxes or fees impact taxpayers, members of the community, businesses, and visitors.
We should look closely at public/private partnerships where all the stakeholders benefit from improvements in infrastructure, public safety, and quality education.
City’s strength, need: Meeting with voters over the past several months has reminded me how Manchester and Ward 6 residents specifically are resilient and passionate about the success of our city. Through the pandemic, they’ve helped their neighbors through challenging situations, supported our local businesses and restaurants, and so much more. This is what community is about and has been my experience over the past 22 years living in Manchester’s Ward 6. When I’ve asked voters what should change, some have indicated that the divisiveness and lack of decency among our elected officials needs to improve. For Manchester to make progress, we must be respectful of one another’s opinions and views and remain focused on the needs of the residents of this great city.
Sebastian Sharonov
Sharonov, 28, is self-employed and works in real estate. He came to the U.S. from Ukraine eight years ago, was a combat medic in the U.S. Army and has a degree in Justice Studies from Southern New Hampshire University.
Homelessness: First and foremost, all homeless individuals should be offered to go to the shelter and offered counseling and other services. If they refuse, that does not mean that they can go back to camping out on Elm St. since the next priority is to protect the business owners. Homelessness does not just affect individuals experiencing homelessness, but it also affects Manchester’s economy.
Second, Manchester has a huge problem with litter. We can pay homeless people state minimum wage to help clean up the city: this way we get a cleaner Manchester and the homeless get a sense of dignity of being employed.
Lastly, we should work with other cities across New Hampshire and ask them to take their homeless individuals back. They were sent to Manchester during COVID-19 because we had the resources, and now, as a result, only 1 in 4 homeless in Manchester is actually from Manchester.
Tax cap: I will not support overriding the tax cap for any reason. The tax cap is a check on irresponsible spending while it also mandates that the city has a balanced budget. If overridden — like the board has done several years in row — effectively, there is no such check. If everyone is expected to live within their means, so should the municipal government.
The voters want the tax cap. It passed in 2009 by a ballot measure and by more than 2,000 votes — it cannot be any more democratic than this. Furthermore, property taxes is not the only way for the city to generate revenue, as Manchester generates over 35% of our revenue elsewhere.
Addressing voters’ issues: Roads can be funded through new fees, like the Municipal Transportation Improvement (MTI) fee of $5 adopted in 1998 — we just have to make sure the board does not cut the Highway Department’s budget by that exact amount later. I do not think we should be funding roads with government bonds because a bond is a fancy name for a loan; it comes with obligations, and there is no ROI (return on investment) on merely having a nice road.
Regarding schools, the school district gets $183 million (53%) of the municipal budget — an increase of 9% since 2018. This is despite the fact that student enrollment continues to decline with Manchester schools losing over 5% of its enrollment in the past 4 years. What is the need for even more funding? If there is a demonstrable need, however, we can look at funding it, but not through a tax cap override.
City’s strength, need: Manchester’s greatest strength is a strive for innovation. We can look at what is going on in the Millyards, which, as some may say, may become the “Silicon Valley of regenerative medicine.” The board has also just approved grant funding for what would potentially be one of the first vertiports in the U.S. Attracting cutting-edge technology combined with the business-friendly environment can propel Manchester’s economy into prosperity.
As always, however, there is still a lot of work to be done in the areas of crime control, addressing homelessness, cleaning our streets up, going about stricter traffic law enforcement, improving infrastructure, as well as going after quality-of-life offenses that should not be disregarded as low priority.