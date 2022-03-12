VOTERS IN WARD 9 will head to the polls Tuesday in a special election to choose an alderman whose term expires in January 2024.
The vacancy arose in December with the death of longtime incumbent Barbara Shaw.
Aldermen voted last August to fill aldermanic vacancies through a single winner-take-all election. Shaw, 79, died Dec. 22 following complications from a planned surgery.
Polls will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bishop Leo E. O’Neil Youth Center, 30 South Elm St.
The New Hampshire Union Leader sent five questions to the two candidates running for the seat — former mayoral candidate and state Rep. Victoria Sullivan and retired Manchester Fire Chief James Burkush.
The candidates were asked to limit their responses to 150 words or less. They were edited for clarity and length.
Q: How would you work to reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness in Manchester, particularly in Ward 9?
Burkush: The city is actively working on this issue at this time, and they’re hitting it from multiple angles. These initiatives include ordering the removal of encampments from public property within 10 days of being notified, and providing temporary housing and wraparound services such as mental health counseling and substance-misuse counseling and treatment.
We must continue to support these efforts and expand upon the most effective strategies. Encampments on public property must be removed as soon as possible, while treating those individuals with the dignity and respect we would want for our own sons and daughters.
Furthermore, outreach coordinators must be sent in immediately to help those individuals find adequate housing, to prevent the establishment of yet another encampment. Moving from one encampment to another doesn’t solve anything. We must maintain a clean image of our city and protect the right to access clean and safe public spaces.
Sullivan: The Cracker Barrel encampment and others along our trails have created a significant quality-of-life issue for our ward.
I have visited the encampments, met with the homeless, their advocates and the organizations that are working to help solve this crisis and provide necessary services. Based on my conversations, I created a comprehensive homeless plan that can be found at victoriaformanchester.com
The quick overview is: I will work with the Legislature to ensure that the bail reform bills are passed this year, provide wrap-around services to those who are leaving rehab or mental health treatment to prevent relapse, loosen city regulations to allow repurposing office and retail space for immediate housing use, form a stronger relationship with the state and the governor for a more direct connection to much-needed services, and connect the city’s faith-based and private organizations to discuss and support best practices.
Q: In recent years, aldermen have voted to override the city’s tax cap to approve a budget. This was a tax cap approved by the voters meant to limit annual increases in spending. If elected, would you support a tax cap override? Why or why not?
Burkush: It is my belief that an alderman should place constituent service above all else, and this includes protecting the taxpayer’s wallet. I support the tax cap because many of the homeowners across the city were hit hard by the recent revaluation.
The only reason I would override the tax cap would be in the unlikely event of an emergency or fiscal need that makes an override in the best interest of Ward 9. I will always put the well-being, safety and security of Manchester residents first.
Sullivan: I will never vote to override the tax cap.
Other candidates often state they will “respect the tax cap,” then go on to cite exceptions and override the tax cap for contracts when elected. That’s not supporting the tax cap.
Ward 9 is home to hard-working, blue-collar families just like mine. We cannot afford yet another financial hit this year. Inflation has raised the cap so high that even the controlled rise in spending can hurt taxpayers over the next few budget cycles.
We must turn the conversation toward zero-level funding, which provides the opportunity to find more efficient ways to deliver quality services. It is the same kind of pencil-sharpening that our families are doing at their own kitchen tables.
Manchester also must stop using one-time money for job creation, which in turn leaves the taxpayers on the hook when that money runs out.
Q: Issues popular with voters like poor road surfaces and better schools require funding. How would you propose the city generate more revenue to address these needs?
Burkush: We should work in conjunction with state lawmakers to prevent any further erosion of the funding intended for our public school system.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen should also leverage federal and state funds to bring forward a balanced budget that doesn’t cause additional strain on local taxpayers, and we must use our tax dollars as efficiently as possible.
For example, the city has invested in a program to analyze our roads and evaluate our current road maintenance methods to ensure we are using the most state-of-the-art materials and processes available. Evaluations of this kind are necessary in all city departments periodically as new methods and processes become available to municipalities.
Sullivan: Manchester received $23M in ARPA funds and will receive another $23M. This year we received a 45% increase in state revenue share, equaling $2,511,799.74, thanks to Gov. Sununu and the Legislature. We also received $32M in municipal aid from the state in recent years, as well as $39,806,080 in additional education funding.
Our district has seen a decrease of over a thousand students over the last few years, but it is requesting a 32% increase over two years. We continue to hire administrative staff, while the district and board ignore the shockingly low proficiency scores and refuse to address the concerns of parents and teachers. Money is not the issue with our schools — leadership is.
Our highway department is responsive when problems are brought to their attention. However, the conversation needs to move away from creating more funding sources (i.e. how to squeeze more from the taxpayers) and toward more efficient spending.
Q: Young professionals say Manchester needs more “starter homes” or more affordable rents for them to stay in the city. What will you do as alderman to address rising rent and housing costs, and how do you plan to keep young people and people in general in Manchester?
Burkush: If elected alderman, my experience working with developers in fire prevention code enforcement will help in the planning phases to address the need for more safe, affordable housing in Manchester.
When a developer comes to the city with a plan for added housing, there’s typically a meeting that is attended by all city departments, such as the building department, the planning department, the highway department and the fire department. The conversation around whether proposed housing will be affordable often does not begin until much too late in the planning stages.
I believe that we can have a greater influence on the amount of affordable housing in the city if we are discussing this need with developers during the early planning stages instead of waiting for a vote of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Sullivan: Raising property taxes has a direct correlation to rent prices. The recent revaluations had a significant impact on our rents. Until we rein in spending and increase commercial values, we will see a significant problem with affordable rents.
We have two- and three-family units that are unoccupied and are blights on our neighborhoods. Providing tax incentives for developers that would renovate these buildings would yield opportunities for starter condos and houses.
We also need to improve our schools and public safety. Young families leave Manchester for the towns just outside the city for better schools and safer streets.
According to the census data, 48% of Manchester residents were born here. Yet, each election cycle the city’s leaders tout those who were born here and attack those candidates that chose Manchester as their home. People will not choose to live where the leadership makes a clear statement that newcomers are not a welcomed voice in their government’s policies.
Q: What do you consider to be Manchester’s greatest strength? What needs to change?
Burkush: Manchester’s greatest strength is its resiliency. Its history was written by hardworking immigrants who saw Manchester as an opportunity for prosperity. My grandfather immigrated here from Lebanon in 1916 to work in the shoe factories. Despite the closing down of all the factories, the Great Depression and Great Recession, and everything in between, Manchester has never given up.
Our city has successfully transitioned from a mill town to a tech hub, and now we’re one of the hottest real estate markets in the country. Continuing in its tradition of inclusivity and opportunity for all, Manchester continues to welcome new people looking for a better life.
But what needs to change is the divisiveness and partisanship that has been tearing this city apart. I believe that our city is headed in the right direction, and I’m proud of my hometown.
Sullivan: Manchester’s greatest strength is her people. We have a beautifully diverse population of people who take pride in their city. Our community is unparalleled in its commitment to our children and most vulnerable populations.
We have great organizations and volunteers who give their time generously to provide sports programs, learning opportunities, food, warm clothes, health supports and so on. These heroes go largely unsung, but are the backbone of our community.
The change we need is a more transparent, efficient, responsive government. We need people to serve on our boards that are not embedded in the system or beholden to special interests.
I look forward to serving as Ward 9’s next alderman to be the voice of the people who, to quote George Bailey, “do most of the working, and paying, and living and dying in this community” but are often forgotten and under-represented.