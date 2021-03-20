WHAT’S YOUR VOTE WORTH?
If you’re one of the 216 residents of Ward 6 who cast a ballot in the March 2 special primary election for a new alderman, the answer is $23 and change.
By comparison, the city’s cost for each of the 19,724 ballots cast in the 2019 citywide general election was about $3.50, according to City Clerk Matt Normand.
Just 216 ballots — representing 3.3% of the 6,513 registered voters in Ward 6 on election day — were cast. Normand said while he is still waiting for some of the larger bills from that day to come in — including the cost of ballots, police details and Aramark cleaning services — known costs currently total $2,481.06.
He expects the total to come in around $5,000 when all expenses are submitted, putting the estimated cost per vote at $23.15.
Sebastian Sharonov received the most votes with 119, followed by Scott Britton with 82. Those two will square off in a special general election on May 4 to determine the next Ward 6 alderman. The seat has been vacant since Elizabeth Moreau resigned last fall after moving out of the ward.
Gerry Gibson finished third with 13 votes.
Two ballots were left blank.
You have to wonder what statement — if any — was being made by leaving the ballot blank — at a cost to the city of $23.15.
Signs of progress
Aldermen approved a request last week to put a new digital sign downtown above “Cat Alley,” but not before some conflict over the proposal.
Aldermen voted 9-4 to approve an air rights lease for the sign, which will hang above the alleyway that lets out onto a sidewalk at 844 Elm St.
The point of contention for several aldermen involved the proposed lease agreement with applicant Liz Hitchcock of 844 Elm Street LLC, which Ward 5 Alderman Tony Sapienza felt didn’t contain language protecting the city if Hitchcock sold the property over the 20-year term of the lease.
Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart argued that a clause in the lease prohibits commercialization of the sign, which would enable the city to seek legal damages if the contract’s terms are violated.
Concerns also were raised that a lack of control over sign messaging could expose the city legally if someone filed a defamation lawsuit, drawing comparisons to the Michael Gill case involving The Mortgage Specialists sign on South Willow Street off Interstate 293 back in 2017.
Aldermen ultimately approved the lease as proposed by Hitchcock, without any amendments. Opposed were Sapienza, Jim Roy, Ross Terrio and Mike Porter.
Alderman also approved a request from Hitchcock to install a new sign on Elm Street, but it won’t be your typical billboard.
Soofa signs are tall, thin electronic message boards used by several cities in Massachusetts to convey information about events, important alerts like COVID-19 guidance and community updates.
Soofa originated at MIT, where Soofa co-founders Sandra Richter and Jutta Friedrichs developed their first product — park benches with solar-powered phone chargers. Soofa signs have been installed in several Greater Boston neighborhoods, including Fenway, East Cambridge and Allston.
Hitchcock’s sign will be at 848 Elm St., near her shop, The Bookery. The southern-facing side will feature local landmarks and attractions within six to 12 minutes’ walking distance, and the north side will offer information about the city.
Teacher to school board
Ward 1 has a new representative on the school board after aldermen voted unanimously last week to approve the nomination of Julie Turner to replace James Porter.
Porter resigned his seat effective March 15. After 14 years in Manchester, he and his family are moving to Minneapolis, where his wife has a new job.
Turner was the only applicant for the vacant seat.
According to her resume, Turner has worked as a substitute teacher in Manchester and Hooksett and was a middle school science teacher in Derry for seven years.
Turner began her career as an eighth-grade science teacher and in 2009 decided to teach part-time and stay at home to raise her three children, who attend Manchester schools.
She has volunteered regularly in the Manchester schools and has worked as a substitute teacher at Webster Elementary and Hillside Middle schools. Turner also served as the parent representative on three hiring committees for Webster Elementary principals and assistant principals.
“As a strong believer in the city of Manchester and its public schools, I have continuously supported the district as well as offered solutions to help steer the district to make positive change,” she wrote in her application for the Ward 1 seat. “I endeavor to bring a thoughtful voice, listening ears, critical thinking and suggested solutions to the Board of School Committee.”
Input on aid welcome
How would you spend $44 million over the next two years? City officials want to know.
The American Rescue Plan contains direct aid to cities and towns, including Manchester. Officials estimate the Queen City will receive approximately $44 million over two years.
While awaiting guidance from the U.S. Department of the Treasury on how the money can be spent, Mayor Joyce Craig is asking residents to share stories of how the pandemic has impacted them and ideas about how they think the funds should be used.
“For over a year, our community has felt the widespread negative impacts of COVID-19. This is the first time the City of Manchester is receiving direct funding, and we want to ensure it’s used to best meet the needs of our community,” Craig said in a statement.
It is anticipated the funds can be used for local economic recovery purposes, including assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits and to hard-hit industries like tourism, travel and hospitality. Premium pay for essential workers and infrastructure investment also are possibilities.
Anyone wishing to share their pandemic story or ideas for spending Manchester’s funds can contact the mayor’s office or fill out a form at www.manchesternh.gov or at bit.ly/ARP4MHT
Craig is scheduled to present her Fiscal Year 2022 budget address Tuesday, March 30, at 6 p.m.