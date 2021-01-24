Anyone who regularly watches Board of Mayor and Aldermen meetings likely noticed Ward 12 Alderman Keith Hirschmann missing from a few sessions over the past month.
Last week, Hirschmann revealed the reason for his absence: COVID-19.
Hirschmann said he contracted COVID-19 on Dec. 23.
“I was confined to my home and I was under doctor’s care,” Hirschmann said. “I just wanted to let everyone in the community know I really tried to do the right thing, the way that everyone’s been coached — to wear a mask, to wear gloves, protect yourself in different environments.
“When I contracted COVID, I was in a room with a nurse that had a mask on,” he said. “I had a mask on. But the room was only six feet by six feet. You’re not safe in every environment. You have to be safe, inside of a building especially. I had been in a room that was too small.”
Hirschmann said his COVID symptoms became “severe.”
“I was confined to my home, under a doctor’s care, close to going to the hospital many times,” Hirschmann said. “My oxygen was monitored and I had high fevers. Luckily I was a healthy enough guy. I’m 61 and I’m pulling out of it now. I just want everyone to hear my story, and hopefully maybe try to help somebody understand this virus a little more.”
Hirschmann thanked Mayor Joyce Craig, board members and city staff for helping with constituent issues in Ward 12 while he was ill.
Downtown camping ban
Aldermen voted last week to amend the city’s Code of Ordinances to prohibit camping on public property without permission.
The amendment to Section 130 added language authorizing police to issue tickets and fines to anyone camping on public property when accommodations such as a bed at an overnight shelter are available. It was approved after public works officials developed a plan to store the belongings of residents of homeless encampments who were asked to vacate city property.
City Public Works Director Kevin Sheppard told aldermen the new procedure will be used when individuals refuse to move — despite the presence of an open bed at a local shelter — because they feel there’s no place to store their property at the shelter.
If an individual requests temporary storage of their belongings, public works personnel will supply each person up to two 38-gallon storage bins (about 5 cubic feet each). All items not placed in a bin or requested to be stored will be disposed of.
If an acceptable item, such as a bicycle, does not fit in a bin, staff will put it in storage.
According to a memo from Sheppard, the bins will be labeled with the date they were placed into storage, name and contact information of the owner, and the location the items were taken from.
People requesting the bins will need to list their property, given a receipt and asked to retrieve their belongings within 30 days. If not claimed after 30 days, items will be disposed of.
According to Sheppard’s memo, public works employees will take pictures and maintain written documentation of the items. Bins will be stored in a secure location and accessible to only authorized personnel.
“Initially items will be stored at a currently vacant city property, but should this property become unavailable it may be necessary to utilize a storage container, which would be located at the public works site,” the memo states.
According to Sheppard’s memo, items acceptable for storage include clothing, tents, bicycles, sleeping bags, backpacks, crutches and wheelchairs.
Items considered unacceptable include: wet and soiled items; hazardous materials and items that may pose a health risk, such as drugs and needles; weapons of any kind; perishable items, such as food; animals; personal items such as wallets, credit cards, identifications, checks, money, jewelry, watches, medical records, medicine and personal papers.
Aldermen also approved an ordinance amendment banning needle exchange programs from city parks.
Aldermen voted to enact both ordinances without returning them to committee for final discussion.
Real estate reappraisal
Manchester is required by state law to reappraise all local real estate at least every five years. The next year of the city’s five-year cycle is tax year 2021.
The Board of Assessors has received two qualified bids from a recent Request for Proposals to conduct a full revaluation. The two bidders were Vision Government Solutions Inc. of Hudson, Mass., with a bid of $379,900, and Tyler Technologies of Moraine, Ohio, with a bid of $734,400.
Aldermen voted last week to award the contract to Vision Government Solutions Inc., the low bidder.
The last two full statistical revaluations completed in Manchester were conducted by Vision — in 2011 at a cost of $542,000, and in 2016 at a cost of $424,000. The FY 2021 Community Improvement Project request for the revaluation was $424,000.
“We were pleased to receive a qualified bid that was lower than expected,” wrote city assessor Bob Gagne in a memo to aldermen.