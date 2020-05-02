SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS will hit “pause” on a controversial plan to merge Manchester Memorial High School and Manchester School of Technology into one campus, after the proposal met with pushback from board and community members.
In a memo to school board members a few weeks ago, Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt listed several reasons for consolidating the schools, including using space at Memorial for expansion of Career and Technology programs and certifications.
Goldhardt suggested one principal and a combined administrative staff oversee operations.
The proposal caused a stir, with many residents and MST staff emailing board members claiming they were unaware of the plan until it appeared on the meeting agenda.
Some on the board had the same concerns.
In a recent memo to school board members, Goldhardt wrote he has “spent a lot of time reflecting on” the feedback he received.
“As much as I support the merger with Memorial and MST, the timing is just not right and there is a lot of misinformation and mistrust about this issue during a time when we are trying to build trust and transparency, and it is coupled with a pandemic,” Goldhardt wrote.
“It will be (in) our best interest to take a pause. With that in mind I am withdrawing my recommendation to make MST and Memorial one campus, and put on hold changes at Wilson school until redistricting occurs at Southside, and until the comprehensive facilities study is completed.”
Goldhardt wrote MST should continue in its current design, but he suggested the district consider creative ways to expand CTE programs and certifications to meet need.
For example, Goldhardt suggested, the old terminal at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport has space that could be used for expanded CTE programs, such as pilot preparation and airline mechanics.
He also suggested that principals at MST and Memorial develop a plan for how the two campuses can work together and support each other on programming and space.
The Board of School Committee will hold a special working session remotely at 7 p.m. Monday to discuss Goldhardt’s suggestions.
The meeting can be viewed on Manchester community television’s Channel 22.
Charter commission proceeds
The school district Charter Commission is moving ahead with its mission, despite a recent ruling by Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge David Anderson rejecting the city’s request to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the way commissioners were chosen.
The charter commission will study whether the Board of School Committee should determine its own budget number, rather than wait to be assigned a budget figure to work with by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
In essence, that would give school board members the authority to develop their own budget. Any change to the charter must be approved by voters through a ballot question.
Four-term state Rep. Mark Warden, a Republican, filed a lawsuit challenging the election, saying he wasn’t permitted to run after being told in October he had missed the filing period, which went from July 8 through July 18. He argued that the bill establishing the commission would have put the filing period between Oct. 9 and Oct. 18.
On March 19, the court denied the city’s request to dismiss the lawsuit, noting Warden was in effect seeking an order invalidating the election, and that this claim was still pending. The court specifically left open whether it would enter an order “of this nature” in the future.
In a letter to charter commission members, attorney Dean B. Eggert said the commission should continue working.
“Unless the Commission is nullified, it has a duty to proceed forward,” Eggert wrote. “Moreover, moving forward is also the best way for the Commission to strengthen its viability before the pending legal challenge.”
In his letter, Eggert also mapped out a timeline for the commission to follow between now and November:
• Before June 15 – Two public hearings must be held before June 15 to address the proposed charter amendment.
• June 15 – Deadline for filing a preliminary report with the municipal clerk, who will then file it with the secretary of state, the attorney general and the commissioner of the department of revenue administration.
• Aug. 10 – Deadline for the secretary of state, the attorney general and the commissioner of the department of revenue administration to accept the proposed amendment or provide written objections.
• Sept. 9 – Deadline for re-submission of the charter amendment to the secretary of state, the attorney general and the commissioner of the department of revenue administration to address any objections.
• Sept. 15 – Deadline to submit a final report to the aldermen, who will send the proposed amendment to voters at the next municipal election.
• Nov. 3 – The State general election.
• Nov. 14 – The commission can “wrap up its affairs.”
Furloughs at Intown
Employees at Intown Manchester were furloughed last week, according to a letter to aldermen from executive director Sara Beaudry.
“Like nonprofits across the city, state and country, we unfortunately do not currently have the funds to cover salaries,” Beaudry wrote. “I have applied for a paycheck protection program loan but the account was depleted before Intown could be approved. I have applied for an SBA disaster relief loan and an SBA grant. I have provided instructions to our employees on how to apply for unemployment benefits.”
According to Beaudry, Intown receives $258,000 annually from the city and takes in another $230,000 through event sponsorships, banner sales and other fundraising efforts — none of which is taking place during the pandemic.
“We rely largely on the sponsorship of our spring and summer activities to fund our operating costs this time of year,” Beaudry wrote.
“We usually receive our assessment funds early in each fiscal year, so while we hope to bring employees back by then, we recognize we are in unprecedented times,” Beaudry wrote.
“I hope Manchester’s downtown businesses are back to serving and entertaining people from our city and beyond at our many fabulous restaurants, bars, shops and live entertainment venues.
“When that happens, Intown will be ready to work with them to show the rest of the region what Manchester’s downtown has to offer,” Beaudry wrote.