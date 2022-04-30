EFFORTS ARE UNDERWAY to bring back many of the downtown services previously handled by Intown Manchester.
City Economic Development Director Jodie Nazaka provided an update to aldermen recently after a resident — Auburn Street’s Glenn Ouellette — said he was concerned about who is handling Intown’s duties. In February the city terminated its contract with the nonprofit “effective immediately,” after recent discussions with representatives failed to produce evidence the agency has “the capacity to overcome” thousands of dollars of debt and other financial issues to continue operating.
“We do not have an Intown anymore. Who is taking over that position?” asked Ouellette during a recent board meeting. “Summer is coming and the plants need to be planted and the downtown needs to be cleaned and the restaurants and businesses expect that. I suggest we re-create Intown or something like it. It needs to happen. We need to bring back our community before COVID-19. I know it is getting late in the season but it can still happen.”
Ouellette said he would like to see a few concerts scheduled for Veteran’s Park.
“It is time to bring Manchester back to some normalcy,” Ouellette said. “You have a lot of people who have been stuck in their apartments, particularly seniors, for two years. They need to come out to breathe and take part in our community. That is just as important as other services that we have in our city for health reasons. I don’t know who would do it, but it needs to be done.”
For those unfamiliar with the story to this point, former Intown Manchester executive director Sara Beaudry resigned in November 2021 after financial records showed the nonprofit about $90,000 in the red.
Intown Manchester was a nonprofit private 501©(3) organization that worked with the city to increase downtown’s competitiveness and “affirm Manchester’s position as an economic leader” of the region through marketing, communications and event production.
The city had given Intown up to $258,000 a year from a surtax placed on properties in an area designated as the Central Business Service District.
According to City Solicitor Emily Rice, Intown Manchester’s largest deficit — $68,000 — occurred in the 2019 fiscal year, before the pandemic. The organization has approximately $13,000 in unpaid employee retirement benefits and outstanding bank debt of $60,000, city officials said.
Last August, aldermen authorized an independent audit of Intown’s finances after city officials reported they hadn’t seen records of the organization’s spending for several years. Intown provided no audits for fiscal years 2017 through 2021, city officials said.
In her update to aldermen, Nazaka said she’s been working with other departments to restore some of the services provided by Intown.
“I just want to make sure that everyone understands that we are in an interim period right now as we work towards getting an RFP (Request for Proposals) out to get a new entity in to do the services that Intown had previously been doing,” said Nazaka. “While we are in that interim phase, we have had some successes in trying to get the services back.”
Nazaka said her department has been able to bring back two of the maintenance workers previously employed by Intown – Pepe Lorenzio and “Nancy.”
“They are two fantastic individuals and very hard workers,” Nazaka said. “They came onto the city payroll a few weeks ago and they have been a huge presence in the downtown ever since they have been back. They are currently part-time but we are working on getting them to full-time.
“They are interested in doing weekend shifts as well, and I know that is a big concern for some of the downtown businesses so that is something we are working towards.”
Nazaka said she’s working with Janet Horvath, the parks department’s recreation and enterprise manager, on scheduling some concerts.
“We are soliciting RFPs to get the planters planted for this season,” Nazaka said. “I worked with the planning department to find the old planting schedule that was originally designed for those planters. Prime planting season is within the next month and we will be working to get those installed.”
Nazaka said her department is talking to businesses who pay the central business district assessment about what they would like to see in the future, what has worked for them in the past and what they would like to see changed.
“It will definitely be an engaging experience,” Nazaka said. “We have a couple of options that we have been throwing around so it will be a nice opportunity to work with them to see what fits best for their needs.”
Nazaka said her department has been working with public works to coordinate an alleyway cleanup.
“What that would involve is having some volunteers in addition to some DPW hours and removing all the toters and cleaning up all the trash and pressure-washing the sides of the buildings as well as bringing in the street sweepers,” Nazaka said. “I think in the last couple of years the alleyways have gotten a little grungy, if you will, so they could use a nice deep cleaning. I think that will go a long way in keeping some of the trash down on the main streets as well.”
Nazaka promised the city’s downtown banner program will “absolutely be part of the discussions” moving forward.
“That was a big initiative of Intown and that was a revenue source for them,” Nazaka said. “It is outside of what we are able to do in this interim period without factoring in a longer term plan.”