CITY OFFICIALS are working on a request for proposals for a classification and compensation study of all city employees.
Earlier this year aldermen authorized spending up to $750,000 on the study, which was requested by Mayor Joyce Craig.
The study, to be funded by the city’s special revenue reserve account, will review and analyze the current staff compensation structure — known around the city simply as “Yarger-Decker,” after the consultant who developed it — and make recommendations for improvements to ensure “internal equity and external competitiveness,” according to a memo from the mayor to aldermen.
All staff positions will be included in the study.
“As you all know, Yarger-Decker has not been functioning as designed for many years, and a compensation study will provide internal equity between departments and ensure the city will be competitive in attracting and retaining qualified employees,” Craig wrote in her request.
The city’s Human Resources Department has been working with a consultant — Connie Roy-Czyzowski, vice president of human resources at Northeast Delta Dental — to prepare the request for proposals (RFP).
Roy-Czyzowski was a Certified Compensation Professional from July 2004 through July 2021 and is familiar with the city and its structure, having worked in Manchester’s HR department from 1981 to 1997, before going to Northeast Delta Dental.
Initial plans call for a working group consisting of City Solicitor Emily Rice, Finance Director Sharon Wickens and Compensation Manager Lily Chavez.
“We have hired her to help us with the RFP process,” said city Human Resources Director Lisa Drabik. “For such a mammoth project like this, I wanted someone well versed in compensation.”
The draft RFP will be vetted by the initial working group, then presented to the HRIC and BMA prior to issuance, likely in late December. Officials expect to issue the final RFP by mid-January.
The plan is for Roy-Czyzowski to work with city staff to evaluate the bids submitted, then assist stakeholders during the interview process with bidders.
“This will allow us to find out what those stakeholders who are well versed in our system think about the system,” Drabik said. “What they think the challenges are, what changes they would like to see, what other models the city might consider as we go forward.”
The need for a classification and compensation study was raised by now-retired city Human Resources Director Kathleen Ferguson in response to Alderman Pat Long‘s request to department heads to share any concerns over the mayor’s fiscal year 2023 budget proposal.
“There is a broad consensus that the city’s current compensation system, ‘Yarger-Decker,’ has outlived its useful life,” Ferguson wrote. “Given the labor market challenges faced by the city, it would be practical to move toward replacing ‘Yarger-Decker’ with a modern compensation system that meets best practices.”
Yarger-Decker also came up a year ago during a committee discussion on pay raises for city employees who work six months in a certain position — specifically whether employees should be allowed to receive additional pay increases after completing six months in another position with the city.
Ferguson at the time said that thanks to collective bargaining efforts, the original Yarger-Decker scale had morphed into multiple scales, creating inequities between employees within city government.
The way city jobs are classified and employees are paid and reviewed for raises changed in 1999, with the implementation of an employee reclassification study, developed with the help of consultant Yarger-Decker Associates.
The employee reclassification system introduced performance and skill as factors in determining raises. Before that, city employees received raises based strictly on seniority.
Center City trash cans
The city recently announced the installation of seven new trash cans in the Center City, placed in areas identified by the Department of Public Works as having the highest potential impact.
Trash in these cans will be collected twice weekly as part of the regular trash collection schedule for the neighborhood.
“We’re happy to inform the people of Manchester that we have initiated a pilot program involving sidewalk receptacles in high foot traffic areas outside of the Downtown corridor,” said Solid Waste & Environmental Programs Manager Chaz Newton in a statement.
“The sidewalk receptacles will be the first of their kind in these locations. We look forward to gathering as much information as possible in an effort to reduce litter and overall environmental impacts in these neighborhoods by providing convenient, clean and readily accessible community receptacles.”
Sandra Almonte, owner of Don Quijote Authentic Caribbean Cuisine, said she’s excited to “finally see things happening in the Center City.”
“The addition of these new trash cans is crucial to improving the quality of life and is a great start to my longtime dream of beautifying this side of town,” Almonte said in a statement. “I hope to continue to see more crosswalks and street trees, and that our community residents, landlords, and business owners also take more pride in our great city.”
Locations for the new receptacles are:
Intersection of Pine Street and Auburn Street;
Intersection of Union Street and Lake Avenue;
Intersection of Spruce Street and Beech Street;
Intersection of Lake Avenue and Maple Street;
Intersection of Spruce Street and Lincoln Street;
Intersection of Manchester Street and Lincoln Street;
Outside the Families in Transition shelter on Pine Street.
The city also performs monthly street cleaning in the Center City from April to November.