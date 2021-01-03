DON’T EXPECT TO see evening bus service in the city resume until spring at the earliest.
In late November, Manchester Transit Authority suspended its three evening bus runs, Route Nos. 5, 11 and 41. These routes are used almost entirely by students at UNH-Manchester, SNHU and Manchester Community College, according to MTA Executive Director Mike Whitten.
“With the university and college campuses closed and no students living on campus, each of these evening routes was down 90% in ridership for September and October,” Whitten wrote last week in an email to city aldermen.
Whitten wrote he anticipated a steep decrease in ridership, but knowing that some non-students use those buses, he and MTA staff wanted solid data before deciding to suspend service.
“Based on those two months, each route was carrying 2-3 passengers per hour, far below MTA’s fixed route threshold of 7 passengers per hour,” Whitten reported.
“I’ve always pledged that MTA would be strong fiscal stewards of the resources we are provided with and I know how challenging these times are for the city across all departments. When we saw that this service was no longer sustainable without the students, we temporarily suspended it and have redirected the operating costs to plug a revenue shortfall we have from reduced farebox collections.”
Whitten said MTA won’t delay in resuming evening service when it makes sense.
“When our community gets through this winter and students hopefully return for the spring semester, MTA will absolutely put this service back in place,” Whitten wrote.
The master plan
The deadline has come and gone for the public to provide comments on the draft version of the 2020 Manchester Master Plan, but the 229-page document is still available for review on the city’s website, www.manchesternh.gov.
The plan contains draft versions of ideas and suggestions for many areas of the Queen City. This is the first of several looks at the draft plan that will appear in this space over the next few weeks.
Arms Park
The plan suggests the eastern edge of the Merrimack River can be improved to increase visual and physical access to the river.
“A site adjacent to Bridge Street Bridge offers an ideal location for a sizable public space that invites activity ranging from programmed events to informal gatherings,” the plan suggests. “Additional structures can help reduce the scale of the place while creating edges that activate the space by housing first-floor commercial uses, such as cafes, facing the green.”
The draft plan suggests the following elements could be possible at the site:
• Lawns that are sized, shaped and leveled to support programmed activities;
• Constructed points where people can stand at the water’s edge to enjoy views of the river and the city;
• Movable furniture;
• Functional hardscape, such as raised planters with seat walls;
• Terraced areas and steps leading to a plaza, which together could function as an amphitheater;
• Fountains, splash pads and other water features that add to the aesthetics and offer a “cooling effect” in warmer months;
• Public art;
• Structures or trees to provide shade;
• Buildings that bring down the scale of the Millyard buildings, complement the historic architecture and provide space for small shops and restaurants opening onto the public space.
Gaslight District
The Gaslight District is located in the southern area of downtown Manchester near the SNHU Arena. The draft plan suggests that revitalization of the Gaslight District could be kickstarted by investments in commuter rail service connecting Manchester to Boston via the proposed Capitol Corridor line.
“Complementing the structures with historic and cultural value, new buildings could accommodate a mix of uses at densities that transform the neighborhood into a ‘transit-ready’ station area in advance of service,” the draft plan suggests. “Both residential and nonresidential uses would be integrated into the development pattern through infill and redevelopment.”
Other enhancements include a formal green space functioning as the foreground to the SNHU Arena and creating a distinctive entrance into downtown from the south.
The plan advises commuter rail service could be supported with investments in real estate that concentrate housing, jobs and commercial uses around a transit stop in the area.
“The more intense, mixed-use development would generate transit ridership required to justify the service while advancing the city’s economic development objectives,” the report states.
Ward 6 election
The filing period for a special election in Ward 6 opens this week.
Following the resignation of former Ward 6 alderman Elizabeth Moreau last month, a special election for the seat has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Henry J. McLaughlin Middle School. The term runs until Jan. 4, 2022.
The filing period for the seat will run from Jan. 4 through Jan. 15. The city clerk’s office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.