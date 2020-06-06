Several aldermen turned up the heat last week over a decision to close city pools, playgrounds and other facilities this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing two public votes on the issue.
One motion, made by at-large member Joe Kelly Levasseur, would have opened city pools, the Dupont splash pad, basketball courts and playgrounds by July 1. The second motion, from Ward 8’s Mike Porter, would have opened splash pads, courts and playgrounds — but not pools — by the same July 1 date.
Both votes ended in 7-7 ties. In both cases, Mayor Joyce Craig cast the tiebreaking vote to keep facilities closed.
Ward 9’s Barbara Shaw argued in favor of opening the pools.
“Pools have chlorine in them,” Shaw said. “Doesn’t chlorine kill germs? We don’t even have proof that it even does anything to kids. We’ve been punishing kids. No school, no teachers, can’t go visit friends. I know I’m in the minority, but I’m gonna say it anyway. Let people make their own choices.”
“In terms of the (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines, you’re right in terms of chlorine, but the bigger concern is how to maintain appropriate social distancing during free swim,” Craig said. “That’s the major concern that you’ve heard from our health director, that we heard from the state health director, and what we’re hearing from communities across the country when it comes to public pools and opening them.”
Craig said city officials plan to assess the data and come back to the board at its next meeting, in early July. She also reminded them the city must abide by the “Stay at Home” guidelines issued by Gov. Chris Sununu, which she anticipates could change in two weeks.
Last month, city officials cited budget concerns — specifically, a hiring freeze instituted in response to revenue shortfalls — as a main factor for keeping pools closed.
Porter argued for opening the Dupont splash pad at the very least, to give kids a place to go.
“We’re gonna have a hot summer,” Porter said. “It’s easy to vote now, but when it gets to 100 degrees and 90 percent humidity, it’s gonna be a different story.”
“These votes are not easy, ever,” Craig said. “They are terrible votes to have to be taking, but we’re putting the health of our community first and foremost.”
“These votes aren’t hard for me at all,” Levasseur said. “I don’t mind making them, and I don’t mind making decisions. I thought this was all about flattening the curve so the hospitals wouldn’t be overrun, and now it’s morphed into we gotta wait until the virus goes away. It’s never gonna happen.”
Ward 4’s Jim Roy supported the proposals, saying he feared for local kids if activities are not available for them to take part in.
“This city had better figure out what to do with the youth. There is nothing for them to do this summer,” Roy said. “If we don’t find things for them to do, they will be hanging around the street corners and doing things we don’t want them to do.”
After being asked to weigh in on opening the pools and other facilities, city public health director Anna Thomas said she’s charged with making those decisions.
“I’m simply here to recommend them,” Thomas said. “As much as I totally respect the point that people should be left to make their own decisions, this is not unfortunately a scenario that everyone gets to have an independent choice all of the time. It’s a pandemic, so a decision that one person makes can actually impact my health.
”If you want to enact these types of things, it may be against the governor’s recommendations, it might be against what the state recommends, it might be against what I recommend or what the department recommends.
“If there’s an outbreak, and your family member becomes afflicted, then I just want to be clear and I want to be on the record, that is on you,” Thomas said. “I am recommending against it.”
“It takes courage to be making these decisions whether they are easy for you or not,” Craig said. “We don’t like having to close portions of our city, but we are in the middle of a pandemic, and difficult decisions need to be made.”
When the pandemic began, Craig expanded a hiring freeze on new city employees that, if lifted, would require rapid training on proper safety protocols relating to COVID-19.
Voting for both motions to reopen facilities were Levasseur, Porter, Roy, Shaw, Elizabeth Moreau, Ross Terrio and Keith Hirschmann.
Opposed were Kevin Cavanaugh, Will Stewart, Pat Long, Anthony Sapienza, Bill Barry, Normand Gamache and Dan O’Neil.
Fireworks freeze
Craig also cast the deciding vote against holding the city’s annual fireworks display this year, breaking a 6-6 tie. The motion to move ahead with the annual display, one of the largest in the state, was made by Levasseur and seconded by Porter. Voting in favor were Roy, Terrio, Shaw, and Hirschmann, along with Levasseur and Porter.
Opposed were Cavanaugh, Stewart, Long, Sapienza, Gamache and O’Neil. Moreau and Barry were absent for that part of the meeting and did not vote.
Underlying issues
With scenes of peaceful protests, violent riots and civil unrest playing out daily since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, many wonder what they can do locally to address the cultural issues behind these demonstrations.
At large school board member Jim O’Connell has brought forth an agenda item for Monday’s school board meeting (6 p.m., Manchester Community Television Channel 22) proposing a resolution for the board to discuss and adopt.
”That this board recognizes the historic social and educational inequities in the treatment of its Black and minority populations,” the resolution reads. “It hereby resolves to ensure that the diversity of its students will be reflected in its administration and staff, its policies, its sports and its extracurricular activities.”
The resolution comes a few weeks after the school board voted unanimously to adopt an official “vision” for the district.
The vision reads, “Excellence and Equity: Every Classroom. Every Day.”
The new Manchester School District Promise states, “Every student in Manchester is known by name, served by strength and need, and graduates ready to lead in college, career and community.”
School officials are putting together “measurable assessments” to present to the board for approval, for use a year or so from now to determine if the promises have been kept.
City tax base rising
City assessor Bob Gagne says Manchester’s tax base is up about $35 million over last year as of last week.
Gagne said he projects a final tax base increase of $45 million to $55 million for FY 2021. Included in that estimate are several of the larger new construction projects, including two downtown hotels.