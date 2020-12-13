JIM O’CONNELL HAS his sights set on getting a ban on guns in city schools passed in 2021.
The at-large school board member raised some eyebrows last week when, in the waning minutes of a policy committee meeting, he said he is working on a policy banning guns in school buildings, with some exceptions — like firearms carried by police officers.
Late last week O’Connell said he is strongly opposed to weapons in local schools, which he said should be “places of learning and safety and freedom to grow.”
“Common sense dictates that our children’s schools are no place for firearms,” O’Connell said. “Guns belong on the firing range, in the hands of hunters and enthusiasts and securely held in the homes of those who wish to protect their property. They do not belong with the pencils and crayons, the papers and artwork, the lunch boxes and playthings of our school children.”
New Hampshire, Hawaii and Wyoming are the only states that don’t have laws prohibiting firearms on school property.
In 2019, House Bill 564 prohibited carrying a firearm on school property, with police officers among the exceptions. It was among dozens of bills vetoed that year by Gov. Chris Sununu, and House Democrats fell short of the votes needed to override the veto.
Although the federal Gun-Free School Zones Act bans weapons within 1,000 feet of a school, the Attorney General’s Office has said state and local police in the Granite State are prohibited from enforcing the law. Some school boards, like Hampstead, have approved gun bans in recent years.
O’Connell said school boards are given wide latitude to devise policies that provide for the safety of their students and believes a “well-crafted policy” could be enforced locally. He plans to bring up the gun ban issue when the school board reviews the district’s safety policies in February.
“Our students here in Manchester spoke loudly and clearly after the Parkland school atrocity that they wanted their public representatives to do something other than offer platitudes, condolences and embarrassed mutterings of ‘thoughts and prayers,’” O’Connell said. “I am halfway through my career as a politician, and with only a year to go, this is one of the things I want to make an impact on. I have no vote to change the state law but I can vote to effect change in Manchester.”
O’Connell pointed out firearms are currently banned in all courts in New Hampshire — federal and state — as well as post office facilities and other locations.
“We have many students, both from New Hampshire and from foreign countries, who have been traumatized by guns,” O’Connell said. “They deserve to have schools that are safe havens from the threats they deal with elsewhere.
“Allowing guns in school buildings, especially during the school day, is inherently dangerous. It makes no sense that a principal in one of our schools cannot challenge a person entering the building for carrying a firearm.”
O’Connell said he isn’t worried about the “well-disciplined, responsible, safety-conscious” gun owner.
“It is the idiots and yahoos who carry their firearm in their sweatpants waistband and have no clue about gun-management or safety that I worry about,” he said.
Teacher bonus days
You likely missed it — no television cameras were present and the cable and audio feed was off — but school board members emerged from a non-public session recently to vote in favor of giving city teachers extra days off.
Manchester community television didn’t carry the vote because coverage of the meeting — held remotely — never resumed after the school board returned from nonpublic session.
But a vote was taken approving a Memorandum of Agreement amending the current contract with the Manchester Education Association to authorize the bonus days after the MEA approached administrators about retroactive step raises that union members believed they were due.
The Memorandum of Agreement states that, during contract negotiations between the district and the union, the sides agreed that step-eligible employees would receive a step increase effective May 5, 2020, with “no retroactive payments.”
According to the MOA, the teachers union interpreted the contract to mean that though teachers would not receive a lump sum payment for months before the deal was ratified, the annual value of the step would be paid over the remaining pay periods in the school year.
School administrators said it was clear during negotiations they never offered retroactive step raises.
Union representatives requested that step-eligible employees receive a bonus day during the 2020-2021 school year, which they would be allowed to cash in if not used.
School administrators were unwilling to pay for unused bonus days, with the district facing “increased financial pressures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” including the potential of loss of up to $2 million in grant funding for COVID-related expenses.
Under the terms of the MOA, teachers who received a step raise effective when the contract was ratified by city aldermen on May 5 have until Feb. 19, 2021 to take off a day with pay without having to use a sick or personal day. Bonus days must be taken on Wednesdays and are subject to the approval of the teacher’s principal.
The MOA was approved on a 10-4 vote. Voting in favor were James Porter, Karen Soule, Leslie Want, Jeremy Dobson, Dan Bergeron, Peter Perich, Jane Beaulieu, Nicole Leapley, Mayor Joyce Craig and O’Connell.
Opposed were Kathleen Kelley Arnold, Bill Shea, Art Beaudry and Joe Lachance. Kelly Thomas was absent.
Beaudry said he hopes when people review the Memorandum of Agreement, they do so “carefully.”
“It states that ‘the Board asserts that it was clear during the negotiations that the use of the words “no retroactive payments” meant that the step would be granted prospectively with no other wage adjustments’ and that there would be no retroactive at all,” Beaudry said.
“All of the documentation that was presented to the association during the negotiations was clearly evident of this.”
City library changes
With COVID-19 cases rising in the Queen City, the Manchester City Library has switched back to curbside service.
Curbside hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Staff will be in the building to assist with informational and technology questions, renewals and new and current library cards via email, phone or chat. The library also will continue offering its full lineup of online programming.