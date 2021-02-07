THINGS GOT TESTY at the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting last week after it was revealed some aldermen were asked to be part of the vetting process for a new director of homelessness initiatives and others were not.
City human resources director Kathleen Ferguson told board members 14 people applied for the position. Of those, five were deemed qualified, and from there the pool was narrowed to three women and one man.
“We plan on interviewing very soon,” said Fire Chief Dan Goonan, whose department the new director will operate from. “We’re just checking for availability right now and expect to have an answer in the next week, definitely by the time (the BMA) meets again.”
Goonan said he contacted three aldermen — Bill Barry, Keith Hirschmann, and Pat Long — to help him get the candidate pool down to three or four candidates.
That drew the ire of Ward 8’s Mike Porter.
“How did you choose the three aldermen, Chief?” Porter asked.
“I just reached out to three aldermen,” Goonan said.
“Don’t you think it would be a really good idea to reach out to all the aldermen?” Porter said. “I think that’s rather selective. And frankly speaking, it’s actually an insult. I think you should reach out to all the aldermen to get our perspective. I don’t think you should be reaching out to three specific aldermen to set up a committee. I think that’s overstepping your bounds.”
“Frankly, it’s my hire,” Goonan said. “I know you can disagree, but that’s my hire. I think I can reach out to whoever I’d like to speak to, who I trust, to help me pick this person.”
Ward 4’s Jim Roy asked city solicitor Emily Rice if it violated the city charter for an alderman to get involved in the hiring of any city employee, aside from department heads.
“I don’t think there’s a provision of the charter that says a department head isn’t able to consult people, and it doesn’t contain a list of people who shall not be consulted,” Rice said. “I don’t think there’s a provision that says aldermen can’t be consulted.”
“The way I read it is that aldermen aren’t supposed to be involved at all,” Roy said. “We can paint it any way we want, but whatever.”
Barry jumped in to defend Goonan.
“It’s unfortunate that the chief would be attacked for trying to do something to move the city forward,” Barry said. “I appreciate the fact that he reached out to Alderman Hirschmann because of the fact he’s the one who proposed this position. And Alderman Long, no one works harder and is more involved in the homeless situation in this city.
“I was humbled that Chief Goonan reached out to me, and I accepted with no regrets at all, but to go after him for doing what he thought was a noble gesture...in my opinion it’s sad.”
Porter responded.
“It’s unfortunate that Alderman Barry called it an attack,” Porter said. “I think what happens is there’s a lack of communication. It’s not about attacking the chief. To me it’s a lack of transparency.”
“This is a hire that is under my purview right now,” Goonan said. “I asked some aldermen just to be involved. I had no intention to make some of the aldermen upset about this, and quite frankly I do feel like at some points — not just the fire department but other department heads — as we go forward with some of these things we do feel attacked. I can tell you that right now, and you can take that to the bank, for sure, my intent was to narrow this down and get some input without having to ask 14 (aldermen).”
Porter said he simply wants more communication.
“I’m not saying aldermen should be involved in the process at all,” Porter said.
Police reform
Last fall, Gov. Chris Sununu issued an executive order requiring dozens of law enforcement reforms, everything from body cameras for state police troopers to recruitment of minorities into police ranks, based on recommendations from his New Hampshire Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency.
Manchester police chief Allen Aldenberg said recently his department already meets many of the recommendations while acknowledging “there is always room for improvement.”
The New Hampshire Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency was established last June after the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd’s death sparked protests nationwide, including in New Hampshire, and prompted a national conversation about police brutality and racial injustice.
In a lengthy written statement to the community, Aldenberg said Manchester police will revamp their annual training program in support of the governor’s executive order and in response to the commission’s recommendations.
“My vision for the agency aligns with these recommendations,” Aldenberg wrote. “Our department’s long-term success requires engaged leadership, enduring community relationships, transparency, innovation and progressive training.”
Manchester police implemented body-worn cameras in 2019, and the cameras “have proven to be reliable and effective,” wrote Aldenberg, who called them “excellent training tools.”
The department has used the commission’s 48 recommendations as the foundation for a new training approach, he said.
With the implementation of the police department’s annual training week, the department will offer a minimum of 40 hours of training per sworn officer, scheduled throughout the calendar year to avoid manpower or service disruptions. That exceeds the commission’s recommendation to increase the number of mandatory hours of annual in-service training to 24.
The department also will provide a total of eight hours of training on “implicit bias, cultural responsiveness, ethics and de-escalation,” which exceeds the commission’s recommended six hours for “ethics and de-escalation.”
The commission recommended an increase in scenario-based training. The department’s “Patrol Tactics II” day within the training week dedicates four hours to scenario-based training.
The scenarios include de-escalation, active shooter response, armed barricaded subject, officer-down rescue, interior suspect search, exterior suspect search and felony motor vehicle stops.
All of the scenarios will use “Simunitions,” an advanced, realistic and non-lethal training system that focuses on close-range exchanges.
The report by the Governor’s Commission specifically addressed chokeholds, noting they are banned except in deadly force situations. The police department’s defensive tactics program doesn’t teach chokeholds in any form.
“It is my fervent hope this training will provide guidance for other police departments and inspire faith and confidence in the Manchester Police Department,” Aldenberg said in the statement. “The men and women within the agency strive hard every day to serve the citizens of our great city with the utmost professionalism and they hold true to the ethics of the profession.”