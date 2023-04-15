MANCHESTER HIGH SCHOOLS are moving ahead with plans to create a cooperative girls hockey team for Central, Memorial and West high schools.

Manchester Athletic Director Christine Telge said the current cooperative girls team recognized by the NHIAA includes players from Central and Memorial high schools. West doesn’t have a girls’ hockey team and isn’t part of any cooperative team, Telge said.

