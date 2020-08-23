A LITTLE MORE than two weeks before the Sept. 8 primary election, Manchester city officials are promoting the benefits of early voting during the coronavirus pandemic.
City Clerk Matt Normand last week said his office is seeing a big spike in absentee ballot requests. Normally during a primary election, the city clerk’s office gets about 800 such requests, Normand said. As of last week, they had 3,700.
“We’re at what we would typically see in a presidential election in November,” Normand said. “We’re at that level now for the primary. Our expectation is that we’ll be at 15,000 to 20,000 for the general election. It’s gonna be insane, but I’m glad the ballots are coming that way, rather than people getting to the polls and turning around, getting frustrated.”
With high voter turnout anticipated for next month’s primary election and the Nov. 3 general election, Normand and Mayor Joyce Craig last week promoted the options people have for casting ballots.
“It’s making sure people get their vote in,” Craig said. “That’s the goal here.”
Queen City residents can cast ballots one of three ways in the primary and general elections:
Absentee in-person voting at City Hall;
Absentee ballot voting by mail;
In-person voting at your polling location on Election Day.
“We are seeing an increase in requests for absentee ballots and in folks coming in to City Hall to vote in person,” Craig said. “We just want to make sure people understand the options that are available to them, given the concerns people have with COVID-19.
“For anyone that has any concerns at all about voting in person on Election Day, they have the right to come in and vote in person right now at City Hall.”
Craig cast her ballot in person last Tuesday on the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which affirmed women’s right to vote.
“It was really easy,” Craig said. There was one person ahead of me in line, so I had to wait about five minutes, but right after that I was able to vote in person and hand my ballot right back. It’s very simple, the staff understand the process and they are very helpful and willing to answer any questions.”
Polling precautions
City officials ask that anyone coming to City Hall to vote in person wear a mask and stay at least six feet from others. Markers on the hallway floors direct people where to stand in line and which direction to walk to maintain social distancing.
New cleaning procedures are clearly on display as well, with staff wiping down clipboards and cleaning voting areas after each use. When Craig voted last week, after the person ahead of her in line finished voting, the area was wiped down. She was even given a different pen to use to fill out her ballot.
“You can see the actions they are taking when you come into City Hall,” Craig said. “They are making sure the surfaces are clean.”
Craig said she encourages city residents to get their votes in as soon as possible.
“We want to make sure that every vote is counted, so voting earlier rather than later will ensure that happens,” Craig said. “One of the reasons I wanted to do it in person versus mail is that it was handed in. I could see that they took it.”
Craig said she would recommend anyone looking to vote by mail “make the request now.”
For more, go to manchesternh.gov/elections.
Help wanted
Normand and Craig said the city needs election workers in all 12 wards.
“Many individuals who typically work on Election Day are in the high-risk category (for COVID-19),” Craig said. “So if there are individuals who are willing to work, that would be fantastic. It’s a fun day. I’ve done it in the past. You get to see your neighbors and say a quick hello.
“Certainly it’s going to look different than we’ve ever seen before given COVID-19, but again we want to make sure that people are there, people don’t have to wait in long lines, so that we are ensuring that everyone’s vote is counted and cast.”
The city offers a stipend for Election Day workers, Normand said. The pay is $180 for the day for deputy registrars and ballot inspectors, $200 for ward clerks, and $230 for moderators. Normand said most ward clerk, moderators and selectmen positions are filled, Normand said.
“It’s the ballot inspectors and the deputy registrars we’re looking for, in all 12 wards,” Normand said.
Normand said his department typically likes to sign up people to work in a lower-volume election like the primary to prepare them for the general election. The city registered an average of 10,000 new voters at the polls each of the past two presidential elections.
“We never have enough people helping register voters,” Normand said. “What we do is we train them and then have them work in a group, about six to eight people, and have them at each poll on Election Day. We can always use help.”
Those interested should email the city clerk’s office at cityclerk@manchesternh.gov or call 603-624-6455.
Preparing to vote
Normand stressed something people can do to avoid frustration at the polls.
“If someone has recently moved since they voted last, they want to come into the city clerk’s office and re-register,” Normand said. “They can do that on Election Day, but we want them to come into City Hall. Even if it’s in the same ward, if their address is different than when they last voted they need to re-register. It’s a state law.”
Voters can vote in person in the clerk’s office at City Hall, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The application for absentee ballots is available online, or they can be requested by emailing the city clerk’s office at cityclerk@manchesternh.gov or calling 624-6455. Completed application forms can be returned by email, fax or mail.
Polls are open on Sept. 8 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For information, go to manchesternh.gov/elections.
McLaughlin now in Ward 6
City aldermen have officially transferred McLaughlin Middle School from Ward 8 to Ward 6. The school had served as the polling location for Ward 6 after St. Pius X Parish on Candia Road.
For 40 years, voters in Ward 6 cast ballots at St. Pius, but church officials ended their relationship with the city in January 2017. Polls were set up at the Henry J. McLaughlin Middle School, for lack of other suitable locations.
The only issue, the Attorney General’s office noted at the time, is that the school’s campus is approximately 750 feet from the western boundary of Ward 6, along the outer edge of Ward 8.
Because ward descriptions are embedded in Section 5.33 of the city charter, a proposed amendment would have required a lengthy process, including a state review and citywide election.
The recently approved boundary adjustment did not involve any private properties.