DIVERSITY TRAINING soon will be available to Manchester city staff, after the city received a $20,000 grant from the Norwin S. and Elizabeth N. Bean Foundation for a diversity and cultural competency program.
“Our city employees serve one of the most diverse communities in the state, and it is critical that all our staff is equipped with the tools to assist individuals of all backgrounds,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “This program will create a network of city employees able to design and deliver quality cultural competency programs for all city staff. I want to thank the Bean Foundation for making this possible.”
“The Bean Foundation is committed to cultural diversity and equity and considers this to be a valuable investment in the city of Manchester and its citizens,” said Maria Mongan, board chairwoman of the Bean Foundation.
The training — which will be led by the New Hampshire Health and Equity Partnership and the Southern New Hampshire Area Health Education Center — will allow participants to explore “the concepts of diversity and culture, and recognize personal values, beliefs, and biases,” according to materials provided by the mayor’s office.
At the conclusion of the training, participants should be able to:
• explain the similarities and differences between “diversity” and “culture” and how they relate to their work;
• identify their own cultural attitudes toward communication, appearance, time, authority and work habits;
• describe how their cultural attitudes impact their daily interactions;
• identify behaviors that show a lack of cultural competence and those that show a skill in it;
• explain the importance of cultural competence in their work.
The training was originally suggested by the Mayor’s Multicultural Advisory Council, which serves as a link between city government and the Manchester community to “enhance engagement, strengthen relationships, and ensure all residents feel welcomed, respected and accepted.”
The mayor announced the council during her State of the City Address earlier this year.
“This is a really important step in the right direction from the mayor’s office and the city of Manchester,” said Arnold Mikolo, chairman of the Mayor’s Multicultural Advisory Council. “I am very excited to see that the council is already making an impact and bringing the positive changes we need to see happening in our city.”
Technical difficulties
An attempt to hold the first in-person meeting at City Hall since the COVID-19 pandemic hit New Hampshire came to a squeaky halt last week, when school board members voted to adjourn less than 30 minutes into the session because of technical problems.
When Gov. Chris Sununu allowed his latest stay-at-home order to expire June 15, the ban on groups of more than 10 people was lifted, allowing municipal boards to meet in person. Last week, about half the school board members showed up inside the aldermanic chambers at City Hall, while the rest joined the meeting remotely.
Those attending the meeting in person were Karen Soule, Leslie Want, Kathleen Kelley-Arnold, Jeremy Dobson, Peter Perich, Dan Bergeron, Jim O’Connell and Craig. Other school board members participated remotely.
Feedback from those at home, coupled with open microphones, made it nearly impossible for those in the chambers to communicate with those at home.
“I hear voices,” said Nicole Leapley. “I can hear people talking, but I can only make out every third or fourth word.”
“I hear like every third word. It’s muffled,” said Art Beaudry. “When the mayor speaks, I can barely hear at all. If they speak louder I can hear, but it still cuts out...you can only hear like every second or third word.”
“I can hear it, but I’m getting it through Manchester TV,” said at-large member Joe Lachance. “I can barely hear the feed, but I’m watching it on TV.”
“We have a lot of important business to resolve tonight, and unless we can get this resolved so everyone has an equal opportunity to speak I think we need to reschedule the meeting for next week,” Soule said. “I have spent hours and hours and hours preparing for this meeting, and I want everyone to have the opportunity to speak.”
“This has been a long agenda, and it’s been very frustrating,” Beaudry said. “I don’t know who called for this meeting without polling the board, but I would have liked to have been polled to see whether we want to do this remotely or try to do it at City Hall.”
Lachance made a motion to adjourn, calling the meeting “chaos.” Another board member attempted to make a motion to recess the meeting to address the problems, but Lachance’s motion had already been seconded.
The motion passed 8-7, with Jane Beaulieu, Kelly Thomas, Lachance, Soule, Want, Bergeron, Beaudry and Leapley voting in favor.
Opposed were James Porter, William Shea, Dobson, Perich, O’Connell and Craig, who released a statement following the session.
“I am disappointed that the Board of School Committee voted to adjourn the meeting this evening rather than recessing to address technical difficulties,” she said. “The Governor’s stay-at-home order expired a week ago today, City Hall is open, in-person meetings have been cleared by the Manchester Health Department, including social distancing and increased sanitation.
“The Board of Mayor and Aldermen are prepared to hold their next meeting on July 7th in-person. In order to conduct these meetings with the transparency that the people of Manchester deserve, I hope that the Board of School Committee will make adequate accommodations for in-person meetings moving forward.”
The meeting has been rescheduled for Monday at 6 p.m., and will be held remotely.
Before last week’s meeting was cut short, school officials got into a brief discussion about several emails board members received from residents concerned about the rumored elimination of a social studies teaching position at Manchester Memorial High School.
“Even before the budgets were passed, we were asking all of our high schools to look at reductions, because there is overstaffing in our high schools. It is a fact,” said Superintendent John Goldhardt. “And as part of that alignment we asked Memorial — like the other schools — to do the same thing.”
According to Goldhardt, a social studies teacher retired at Memorial, making it possible to reduce faculty through attrition. He said administrators haven’t received “true numbers” from Memorial in terms of actual class requests and needs in social studies.
“I have not completed an analysis of the numbers,” Goldhardt said. “It’s not set in stone as to what will go, and so I think it’s premature to assume that at this point. We will make sure students are not missing out on courses.”
Goldhardt said one student told him the district was eliminating all AP and honors courses. “That’s not true,” Goldhardt said. “And if courses have to be shifted, then we will look at that, but they will always get the courses that they need.”
Goldhardt asked board members to let district staff work with administrators at Memorial on potential reductions.
“I also believe the newly hired principal at Memorial should be charged with making the final decision for the reduction, since he or she will be the one who is ultimately the one who will work within the parameters of the decision,” Goldhardt said.
The district has yet to hire a replacement for retiring Memorial principal Arthur Adamakos.