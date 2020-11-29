HOMELESSNESS REMAINS A hot-button issue around Manchester, with some city officials continuing to question why so many unsheltered people gravitate to Manchester to pitch their tents.
In late October, Fire Chief Dan Goonan estimated 356 people are living unsheltered in the city, with one in four reporting they are from Manchester.
Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur asked Mayor Joyce Craig at a recent meeting of the Board of Mayor and Alderman why so many unsheltered people wind up in the Queen City.
“When we are out speaking with individuals who are living unsheltered, a lot of times they come here because they have a relative in the area, because they had a job opportunity in the area that didn’t work out, or they come for the community — we hear that every once in a while,” Craig said.
“Homelessness is a statewide issue, it’s not just a Manchester issue,” Craig said. “When I talk to mayors, the No. 1 issue they are dealing with right now in their communities is homelessness. And they have people — just like Manchester — who are not from their community living there.”
“The city’s kinda pretty, we have a great river, and we have some really nice features — but why do they keep coming here?” Levasseur said. “Has anybody tried to figure it out? Why doesn’t anybody else ever say the answer is because we have so much free stuff , we tolerate the fact that they can live where they want, we have this shelter, that shelter, we have a needle exchange. We’re never going to be able to solve the problem if we don’t admit why they’re here — there’s so much opportunity to live free. And live on a lawn.”
Craig zeroed in on Levasseur’s mention of the needle exchange in Veterans Park every Sunday. She said that “is something the city of Manchester has advocated against for over a year, because it’s not evidence-based and they’re literally handing out bags of needles to people that come, they’re dumping needles in open buckets, and the state had the audacity to ignore our information and just funded this entity again.”
“We’re still trying to end it, and thankfully our health department is looking at a comprehensive harm-reduction strategy, and my hope is that the state will then pull back the funding for this nonprofit that is doing what they are and hurting our community,” Craig said.
As previously reported, the city asked the state to hold off disbursing $770,000 in funding for the New Hampshire Harm Reduction Coalition to provide syringe service programs in Manchester.
On Aug. 26, the Executive Council approved the funding for syringe programs in Nashua, Keene, Concord, the Seacoast region and the Queen City over a two-year period.
Syringe Services Programs (SSPs), also known as syringe exchange, needle exchange and needle-syringe programs, provides free access to sterile needles and syringes and facilitates safe disposal of used needles and syringes.
Legislation passed in June of 2017 allows syringe service programs to operate in New Hampshire and decriminalizes used syringes containing residual amounts of controlled substances.
City health director Anna Thomas spelled out several of the city’s concerns with the funding — including a lack of collaboration with local officials, little to no education on available services and improper collection and disposal of syringes — in correspondence with state officials.
A report sent to health officials in both Manchester and Nashua from the state’s Bureau of Infectious Disease Control shows between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2019, nearly 8,000 needles were distributed by the Queen City Exchange to people in the Manchester area, with only 10 referrals to HIV and HCV testing and substance-use disorder treatment.
Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Commissioner Lori Shibinette responded to city officials with a letter clarifying several points regarding the Harm Reduction Coalition and the syringe services program provider.
According to Shibinette, on March 3 DHHS issued a Request for Proposals for a statewide syringe services program. The contract was awarded to Harm Reduction Coalition and does not allow or include funding for needle exchange, according to DHHS.
In her letter, Shibinette acknowledges the city’s concerns about not having an an opportunity to weigh in before the contract was awarded.
“Unfortunately, state procurement statutes and administrative rules do not allow for public/stakeholder input during the contracting phase of any contract,” Shibinette wrote.
According to Shibinette, DHHS and the city have worked collectively since February on transitioning the Doorway provider in Manchester, COVID-19 homeless quarantine solutions and cleanup of homeless encampments.
Other communities that have worked collaboratively with the Harm Reduction Coalition have had “very positive experiences,” Shibinette wrote.
“We are asking that you support our goals of overseeing a comprehensive syringe service program that includes much needed outreach and services and better outcomes for vulnerable Manchester residents,” Shibinette wrote.
City officials hope to hold a summit with the Harm Reduction Coalition before the end of the year in an attempt to resolve their differences.
Expect a discussion on the future of the Safe Station program to come up at the committee level in the near future, after aldermen opted to refer for discussion, rather than approve, a motion by Ross Terrio to shut it down at the end of the current fiscal year.
In 2016, the Manchester Fire Department created Safe Station, making every fire station an access point for drug users to be linked to treatment, services and medical care. It was replicated in fire houses across the country, and Chief Goonan hosted President Donald Trump and other top officials to highlight the program.Raise questionedAlderman Mike Porter quizzed Craig during a recent meeting why Mary Steady, Chief Equity Officer for the Manchester school district, received a 13% from the Board of School Committee while the district faces a potential $9 million budget shortfall.
Craig said Steady’s position has grown beyond the duties she was originally hired for without a corresponding salary increase. Craig also said Steady was being eyed by other school districts, and it would end up costing more to replace her than give her a raise.
According to school officials, the salary increase said the raise wouldn’t impact the general fund.
Master plan
The city’s Planning Board on Nov. 20 released a draft of the 2020 Manchester Master Plan, which is now available for public review and comment.
“In an effort to release a copy to the public as soon as possible, the draft is not in a completely polished form,” planning board members said in a statement. “The board is aware of typographical errors and is working to address those while the draft is out for public review.”
Interested parties are asked to submit comments by Friday, Dec. 18 by e-mailing masterplan@manchesternh.gov or by mail to: Manchester Planning Board c/o The Manchester Planning and Community Development Department, 1 City Hall Plaza, Manchester 03101
The 229-page draft of the plan can be found at www.manchesternh.gov.