RICH GIRARD’S POSSIBLE run for mayor became more probable last week, when the former at-large school board member filed paperwork at the City Clerk’s office to form an exploratory committee.
Registration papers for the “Girard for Mayor” committee submitted Thursday state the committee is being formed to “explore and support a potential mayoral candidacy of Richard A. Girard.”
The wording is significant, because the part about the committee being formed to “explore and support” means Girard won’t have to file to form a second committee when and if he decides to officially launch a bid for mayor — a decision that could come as soon as mid-April.
Jennifer Girard, his wife, is listed as chairman of the committee, and Girard is listed as treasurer.
Girard, 51, said last week that one of the most frequent questions he’s asked is what his wife thinks about the idea of a mayoral run.
“I think the fact she’s signed on as chair should answer that question now,” he said.
Girard said he continues to speak with people around the city on the viability of his potential candidacy.
“I’m very humbled by the support that people have given me,” he said. “Now I’m moving it forward by forming the exploratory committee.”
Some of that support is financial.
“People have asked where to send campaign contributions, and some are already coming in,” Girard said. “That’s another reason to get the committee registered.”
Girard said a website is under development and should be ready to go live in the coming days.
Incumbent Mayor Joyce Craig is in her second term in office. She is expected in the coming weeks to announce whether she will seek a third term.
Craig’s 2019 opponent, former state representative Victoria Sullivan, has said she is considering whether she will run again, and former mayor Ted Gatsas has heard from supporters encouraging him to make a bid for his old office.
Girard — who unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2001 against Bob Baines — served two terms as an at-large member on the Manchester school board. He was first elected in 2015 and won a second term in 2017. He did not run for reelection in 2019.
He served a term as an at-large alderman from 1998 to 2000.
Mayor’s budget plan
Craig will deliver her Fiscal Year 2022 budget address Tuesday at 6 p.m. The speech will air live on Manchester Community TV.
In a statement, Craig said her budget “funds essential services, helps our community recover from the pandemic and sets us up to rebuild as we transition out of COVID-19.”
Although a final copy was unavailable before the deadline for this column, the mayor’s office said the budget:
• adheres to the tax cap of 1.87%;
• contains a current surplus of $1.843 million thanks to a non-essential hiring and spending freeze, holding vacancies open and reallocating resources;
• funds a $4 million increase in pension costs the city is legally obligated to cover, including $2.2 million passed on from the state;
• covers the Board of School Committee’s FY22 charter-compliant budget request of $173.1 million.
Manchester school board members voted earlier this year to send two FY22 budgets to city aldermen for consideration — a level-funded version that came in at approximately $180 million and a tax cap-compliant budget of $173.1 million.
Both proposals include the closure of Hallsville Elementary School.
School staff COVID tests
School board members voted unanimously last week to extend until May 10 a new voluntary COVID-19 testing program aimed at identifying asymptomatic cases among staff.
The program, which started as a two-week pilot effort, uses self-swab kits from UNH Manchester. Teachers and staff who test positive will be given a PCR test.
Only staff — not students — are tested in the Manchester school district, officials said.
According to Assistant Superintendent of Schools Jenn Gillis, in the program’s first week, 99 staff members opted to have the voluntary test.
Of the volunteers, 70 participated in the first week, at a cost of $2,187.50.
Each test kit costs $31.25. The program will be paid for using CARES Act funds, Gillis said. The cost of the two-week pilot program was expected to come in at $5,400 .
The extension until May 10 passed by a 14-0 vote. (Ward 12’s Kelly Thomas was absent). The cost was estimated to be $18,562.
Approximately 58% percent of district staff participated in vaccination clinics on March 12 and March 13, Gillis said. Each received the Moderna vaccination.
School officials requested volunteers for the asymptomatic-testing program as part of a survey to determine how many staff have been vaccinated outside the district-facilitated clinic.
Based on responses, as of March 18 an additional 30% of staff reported they have been fully vaccinated or are in the process of being fully vaccinated, Gillis said.
Chandler House honor
The Manchester Historic Association has awarded the Save the Chandler House Initiative with the Community Leadership & Advocacy Award in recognition of the successful grassroots effort to save the Chandler House from demolition.
To celebrate, the Save the Chandler House Initiative is holding a raffle for a private tour of the Chandler House with Currier Museum Director Alan Chong. The prize includes an overnight stay for two at the 1885 Victorian Ash Street Inn down the street from the Chandler House and Currier Museum.
Add your name to the Currier Museum’s Chandler Restoration email list by March 31 to be entered for the Chandler House tour experience.
Sign up at bit.ly/3w2fB6A.