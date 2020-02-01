Meetings of the Manchester School District Charter Commission may be off the radar for many, but the group’s initial talks on revising or amending the charter of the state’s largest school district have produced some of the more interesting conversations at City Hall in recent memory.
State representatives, school and city officials, and three mayors have offered their two cents on potential charter changes while also commenting on topics ranging from reducing the size of the school board to closing high schools.
During the last Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, chairman and at-large member Dan O’Neil said he thinks the school district needed to make a “bold statement” to start to attract families and students to Queen City schools.
During an appearance before the charter commission at the end of last month, commissioner and former school board member Jimmy Lehoux quizzed O’Neil, a Central High School graduate, on what he meant.
“Would you be in favor of one high school, and closing down what we have now?” asked Lehoux.
“That would be bold,” said O’Neil. “And I don’t think it would necessarily be a negative. I think it could be a positive, and that is absolutely something bold and would be something great.”
“With your alderman hat, is that something you would support?” pressed Lehoux.
“I’m here the next two years,” said O’Neil. “I could absolutely support and would stand behind the school district on something that’s bold and great. So the answer is yes.”
During an earlier meeting, Lehoux asked Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt for his vision for the district in terms of structural “bricks and mortar.”
“The way we’re set up now, is that ideal?” asked Lehoux. “If you could wave a wand what would you see? Would you see the three high schools? Would you see magnet schools? Would you see one high school?”
“Well it depends on the answer I give as to how long I stay in town,” said Goldhardt. “You know what politics do ... that’s the elephant in the room. We need to make some decisions. We do have too many empty rooms in our high schools in the district because our high schools were built and designed when we had Bedford, Hooksett, Candia and Auburn that were here before, and they’re gone and they’re not coming back.”
Goldhardt said he realizes the idea of closing a school angers some.
“Whenever you talk about a high school closure, those are battle words because people feel very strongly about their high schools and love them, and that’s a good thing,” said Goldhardt. “We have some very old buildings that have some repair issues as well. In regards to magnet schools, I’m a real fan of magnet schools and would like to see us talk more about magnet schools.”
Mayor Joyce Craig told commission members she is in favor of school board members setting the district’s budget.
“I believe strongly the school board should have the authority to set the school district’s budget, still falling under the same rules and parameters as the Board of Mayor and Aldermen,” said Craig. “I think if you look at the process over the years, there tends to be a lot of finger-pointing because of the process that exists today where the Board of Mayor and Aldermen sets the budget for the school district. The school district asks for a certain amount that may not be met by the board, and there’s this ‘we did everything we could and they didn’t provide the budget,’ and there’s no ownership. Ownership is very important.”
Craig called reducing the number of seats on the school board a “viable option, but there’s a lot of details that would need to be worked out to ensure there’s adequate representation for people in the city.”
Commissioner John Clayton asked about extending the terms of elected board members from two to four or five years.
“How can you have a five-year vision when every school board is going to turn over potentially every two years?” said Clayton.
“I agree with that,” said Craig. “I believe Nashua does that, and it makes sense. We have nine new school board members this year. That’s a lot at one time. Two years is a short period of time.”
Former mayors Ray Wieczorek and Bob Baines weighed in on the number of school board members, and whether the mayor should chair the committee.
“When I first heard that the mayor was chair of the school board, I kept thinking they must have done this to punish the mayor,” said Wieczorek.
“I did not like chairing the school board. I did like chairing the BMA, because they’re not micro-managers,” said Baines.
“Maybe what you might want to consider instead of having someone represent each ward, maybe just scrap the whole thing and have at-large seats, and have maybe half a dozen seats,” said Wieczorek. “It’s more manageable. It makes me wonder, ‘Are they going to let the superintendent be a superintendent, or is he going to have someone in his back pocket all the time, telling him what to do?’ I think Manchester has a reputation for chewing its superintendents up, and it’s not a reputation that’s a local reputation. I can tell you it comes from as far as California.”
“It is very unusual that a mayor chairs a school board, but it does exist in some communities in Massachusetts,” said Baines. “The size of the board, I think should come under some very serious consideration. I think generally speaking we perhaps have too many elected officials. It’s very unusual to have a school board of this size, unless you have a regional school board.”
Baines stressed the importance of the work the committee is doing.
“We’re at a very challenging time in our city around schools,” said Baines. “I feel very strongly unless we change course that our schools ... we have an image problem and we also have some very serious issues in our school district whether they be test scores, drop-out rates, disciplinary issues, whatever they might be. I believe we have a superintendent now who is the most qualified individual to step into that role in the modern day history of the city. If we give him a governance structure, with the framework of Manchester Proud, there will be a challenge to this community to see if we can make Manchester the very best public education system in the state of New Hampshire. We need to do that, to keep these wonderful things that are going on in our community. You cannot have a great city without having a great public education system.”
Baines had one piece of advice for commission members — strive for consensus before sending anything before the voters.
“If you have a divided commission, the chances of you getting something passed are almost zero,” said Baines.
Any change to the charter must be approved by voters through a ballot question.
Voter update
City Clerk Matt Normand reports as of Dec. 31 there are 58,994 registered voters in Manchester — 19,614 Democrats, 15,527 Republicans, and 23,853 undeclared.
Voters may have achieved an all-time high for turnout across the state during the 2016 presidential primary election, but voters in the Queen City fell just shy of rewriting the record books that year. Normand reported 35,741 ballots were cast in 2016 in Manchester, 765 shy of the primary turnout record for the Queen City set in 2008, when 36,506 ballots were cast.
Normand said absentee ballot requests this year are significantly off the 2016 pace. The number of absentee ballot requests currently sits at 1,150, with 722 returned as of last week. In 2016, Normand said, there were 2,262 absentee ballot requests with 2,053 returned with just 13 days to go until election day.
City officials have announced a slight change to the voting procedure for residents of Ward 2 for the Feb. 11 presidential primary election, similar to a change announced last month for Ward 8. Because of the expected high turnout, voting will remain at Hillside Middle School but be moved from the cafeteria into the gymnasium. Temporary parking spaces for voters that require accessible parking will be added to the north side of the main entrance. Vehicle traffic will also be changed to one entrance and one exit. Officials hope this will prevent traffic congestion at the main entrance to the polling location.