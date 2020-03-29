MAYOR JOYCE CRAIG caused a stir among local sports fans earlier this month when she said conversations have taken place about bringing professional hockey back to the Queen City.
The ECHL commissioner said he would love to see it happen.
“The feedback that I’ve received is that for Manchester, it would be best if we took a year off from hockey, which obviously we’re doing right now, and we show again community demand for it,” Craig said in a Q&A after her 2020 State of the City address at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics.
The Manchester Monarchs announced last May that the 2018-19 season was their last.
“We need to show that we miss it, and it’s something that we want in the community. There are many in the community who are well aware and know who to reach out to, and they’re doing so.”
The Monarchs, an affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, debuted in 2001 and were competitive while playing in the American Hockey League (AHL). They ranked third in league attendance with 8,199 fans a game their first season, according to hockeydb.com. The team moved from the AHL to the ECHL in 2015.
Last week, ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin said he would like to see a team back in Manchester.
“I believe it is a viable market with a solid demographic that has had a strong history of minor league hockey for nearly 20 years,” Crelin said. “Adding Manchester back into our geography would be a great fit for the North Division, rekindling some old rivalries, as well as easy travel for players and fans.”
Crelin said that though he hoped to see a team in the Queen City, “we have not received an application from an interested ownership group to go back into the market at this time.”
Attempts to reach SNHU Arena management for comment last week were unsuccessful.
Judge won’t toss election suit
A Hillsborough County Superior Court judge rejected the city’s request to dismiss a lawsuit by a Manchester state representative challenging last fall’s School District Charter Commission election.
On Nov. 4, 2019, the day before Manchester’s municipal election, the state Supreme Court granted the city’s request for an emergency stay of a lower court’s order, allowing officials to proceed with the election “subject to further judicial review.”
The emergency stay was requested by city attorneys after Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge David Anderson, ruling on a lawsuit filed by four-term state Rep. Mark Warden, a Republican, ordered election officials to find a way to place Warden’s name on the ballot or postpone the election to a later date.
Warden challenged the election in court, saying he wasn’t permitted to run after being told in October he had missed the filing period, which ran from July 8 through July 18. He argued that the bill establishing the commission would have put the filing period between Oct. 9 and Oct. 18.
Lawyers representing the city requested a stay of Anderson’s order and filed a motion to reconsider, citing “immediate and irreparable harm” in canceling the election, noting that thousands had already cast absentee ballots.
Because the state Supreme Court granted the stay, the city’s attorneys argued Warden’s complaint should be dismissed, claiming it had been rendered moot because the election proceeded without Warren’s name on the ballot and new commission members already had begun their work.
In a brief motion, attorneys for the city said the complaint was aimed at “stopping the election, which has already occurred.” They noted Warden’s complaint is “bereft of any articulated facts alleging monetary damages.”
In his objection to the motion to dismiss, Warden argued that preventing him from running for the commission deprived him of the ability to “boost my reputation and name recognition for possible further successes in the political realm and in business.”
In a decision dated March 17, Anderson wrote that though much of Warden’s complaint and request for an injunction focused on getting his name on the ballot, “he also seeks a declaratory judgment.”
“Although he does not specify in his complaint the declaratory judgment he is seeking, presumably it is whether or not Defendants’ refusal to allow him to register for the election was in violation of RSA 49-B or the state constitution,” Anderson wrote.
“Moreover, Plaintiff is claiming that he suffered damages as a result of Defendants’ alleged statutory violations. These damages essentially allege reputational harm, or more precisely the deprivation of an opportunity for reputational enhancement. The United States Supreme Court has held that ‘impairment of reputation’ fits within the definition of compensatory damages available in a claim. The New Hampshire Supreme Court has held that in defamation per se cases, plaintiffs may recover damages for loss of reputation without proof of special harm. Thus at least as a general matter, reputation damages are a sufficient basis for keeping a claim alive.”
Last week, Charter Commission Chairman Mike Lopez said the judge’s ruling won’t impact the group’s work, at least for now. The commission has held regular meetings since early January.
“The Charter Commission is going to continue moving forward unless instructed otherwise,” Lopez said. “The city has a legal issue, and I’m sure they will defend.”
Warden and Deputy City Solicitor Peter Chiesa declined to comment on the judge’s ruling.
City budget address
Mayor Craig’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget address, originally scheduled for last week, has been moved to Monday. It will be shown at 6 p.m. on Channel 22 and online at www.manchestertv.org.
Video of the address also will be posted on social media.