After her 2020 State of the City address last week, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig was asked about bringing another professional hockey team to the Queen City.
The Manchester Monarchs announced last May that the 2018-19 season was the club’s last. This was the first winter in 18 years that professional hockey hasn’t been played at the city-owned arena downtown, currently the SNHU Arena.
Craig said there have been “conversations with individuals who have been involved with this.”
“The feedback that I’ve received is that for Manchester, it would be best if we took a year off from hockey, which obviously we’re doing right now, and we show again community demand for it,” Craig said. “We need to show that we miss it, and it’s something that we want in the community. There are many in the community who are well aware and know who to reach out to, and they’re doing so.”
During her 2020 State of the City address, Craig highlighted plans for additional public spaces across the city to improve quality of life and continue attracting people and businesses to Manchester
“This spring, thanks to the U.S. Soccer Foundation and Southern New Hampshire University, we’re installing a new soccer mini pitch between Gossler Park Elementary and Parkside Middle Schools,” Craig said.
Among other recreational improvements in the offing were a renovation of the Pulaski Park basketball ball court supported by the Kiwanis club of Manchester and a new splash pad and playground at Sheehan-Basquil Park. She said her upcoming budget recommends the construction of pickleball courts at Prout Park and a skateboarding half pipe at Rock Rimmon.
Craig also announced that the Bookmobile program — a partnership between the Manchester city library and school district focused on bringing books directly to kids, encouraging families to read together, and combating summer learning loss — will continue this summer.
Recently the program — which city officials say has given away more than 6,000 books across Manchester in the past two years — was in jeopardy because the current Bookmobile van is old and needs repair work.
Craig said by this summer the city will have a new Bookmobile hitting Queen City streets, following a donation from Quirk Auto Dealers.
Alderman fights over assessors
Ward 8 Alderman Mike Porter is contesting a voice vote taken March 3 by fellow board members rejecting his call to add a third member to the Board of Assessors, claiming the vote violated the city charter.
Porter submitted a request that a third assessor be added, citing section 3.07 (b) of the city charter that says the Board of Assessors “shall” consist of three full-time members unless nine members of the Board of Aldermen vote to reorganize the assessors office.
According to Porter, the current configuration of two assessors — when the charter dictates three “shall” act as a board of appeals — violates the charter.
Earlier this month, Porter told board members about situations that residents had reported to him where the two current assessors disagreed with each other during a hearing, leaving the issue unresolved.
Porter wanted his request to be referred to the Aldermanic Committee on Administration and Information Systems, but aldermen Keith Hirschmann and Anthony Sapienza argued against it. The pair said the current Board of Assessors and Assessing Department is doing a good job and called adding a third assessor an unnecessary expense.
“There seems to be a gross misunderstanding as to the issue by the aldermen,” Porter said. “The issue is not the assessors — the assessors are not the ones who enforce the charter. That is reserved for the aldermen. I understand the chairman of the Board of Assessors would like to see other positions in the office filled before the third assessor is filled, but that is not the issue. The issue is whether the word ‘shall’ acts as a directive per the charter for the Aldermen to nominate and confirm a third assessor.”
Porter said if someone wants to change the ordinance, the process can take months.
“All the while we have been and continue to remain in violation of the city charter for at least 10 years and it is ongoing,” Porter said. “I made a promise to my constituents I would follow the laws, ordinances, and charter and my sole intent is to correct an ongoing wrong.”
Porter sent a memo last week to City Solicitor Emily Rice detailing concerns over the March 3 vote, saying the City Charter supports his claim the vote was improper and is “void ab initio,” Latin for “to be treated as invalid from the outset.”
“Some aldermen are of the mindset because nine or more aldermen voted to keep the current complement of assessors at two, this vote somehow ‘reorganized’ the Board of Assessors and therefore is in compliance with section 3.07,” Porter wrote.
“The vote approved by the aldermen who voted in favor of maintaining the complement of assessors at two did not reorganize the assessors office. The Board of Aldermen are continuing to act in violation of the city charter. The issue is not liability.”
Porter said he intends to raise the issue at this week’s aldermen meeting at City Hall.