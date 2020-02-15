Ahead of this week’s scheduled vote by the school board on a proposed strategic plan for city schools, Manchester Proud organizers planned their version of the “Bat Signal” to celebrate the school district.
According to Manchester Proud coordinator Barry Brensinger, the group plans to project a big red heart with the word “Proud” onto the facade of Brady Sullivan Tower, the former New Hampshire Insurance building at 1750 Elm St., this Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 6 to 9 each night.
The image should be visible on the side of the building facing Interstate 293, Brensinger said.
The school board is expected to vote on the strategic plan at a public meeting Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. at Manchester Memorial High School.
The proposal can be viewed on Manchester Proud’s website, www.manchesterproud.org.
Last week, members of Manchester Proud had an opportunity to answer questions from school board members.
“We have welcomed all opportunities to engage our school board and administration in the crafting of this plan, knowing that their ownership and leadership are essential to translating ideas into real opportunities for our kids,” Brensinger said.
The school board received the plan from Manchester Proud on Jan. 27 in draft form to allow elected officials time to share their input and questions before the presentation of the final plan on Feb. 20.
On Feb. 5, board members quizzed Manchester Proud representatives on recommendations the proposed plan makes in a few areas, including: eliminating leveling across all schools; adding a student to the board as a voting member; repurposing unused space in schools; and what Manchester Proud is looking for from the board when it votes this week.
Members of Manchester Proud’s Community Planning Group (CPG), which helped create the plan, answered questions about leveling.
Teachers on the CPG explained that leveling, where students are separated into different groups according to past performance, has already been eliminated at some city schools, including the Manchester School of Technology.
A shift away from leveling in the district began with support under former Superintendent Bolgen Vargas and continues under current Superintendent John Goldhardt.
In response to questions about unused school space, Adam Rubin of 2Revolutions said the plan is intended to propose new ideas for expanding educational offerings.
He acknowledged that ultimately there may be some related facilities implications. But he recommended the district take one step at a time, making some improvements in teaching and learning before taking on other items like new facilities.
Several school board members thanked Manchester Proud for its work on the plan.
“We couldn’t be looking at schools with hope for the future without this as we are today,” said school board Vice Chairman Leslie Want. “I think this makes a wonderful map and toolbox.”
“This is a guide, not a prescription,” said Anthony Poore, a CPG member. “We want to encourage and support the leadership of the board, not take it away. This is a beginning, not an end.”
Craig staffer goes presidential
The announcement last week that Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg is opening a campaign office in Concord brought with it news that another of the original 3 staffers in Mayor Joyce Craig’s office was leaving. The former New York City mayor plucked Craig’s chief of staff Ryan Mahoney to serve as state director for his campaign.
Mahoney has served as Craig’s chief of staff since she took office in 2018, one of three original hires she made along with policy and strategic outreach director Lauren Smith, and former community engagement director Donald Stokes. Stokes left that position in 2019 to join Cory Booker’s presidential campaign.
Mahoney, who also served as chief of staff for former New Hampshire House Speaker Terie Norelli, was the senior staff member for the New Hampshire State Senate Democrats and executive director of the New Hampshire Democratic Party in 2012, and led the Manchester Democratic Committee from 2015 to 2018.
Mahoney’s last day at Manchester City Hall is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 21, and Smith said the mayor’s office is still finalizing details for his replacement.
“I was fortunate to have Ryan lead my staff through our first two years in office,” Craig said in a statement. “He is an experienced and talented leader, and we wish him all the best in his new role.”
Honor for umpire proposed
The Aldermanic Committee on Lands and Buildings will hear a request to name a softball field on the West Side in honor of a beloved longtime local softball umpire.
Luther Cooper died in April 2019 at 75. He was an umpire in Manchester for 50 years for the Carignan League, the Independent League and the Sunday Morning League.
Denise Whitmer submitted a request on behalf of USA NH Softball and the New Hampshire softball community to have a sign reading “Luther Cooper Memorial Field” added to the adjacent building behind the backstop. As of last week, 435 people signed an online petition supporting the request.
“He battled many health issues over the years, but the one thing that we all could count on was that Coop would be on that field the second the season started no matter what,” wrote Whitmer in her petition. “Coop’s life was softball and many of the amazing umpires we have today were recruited by Coop. You didn’t need to know Coop to see how much he loved the game, the players and his umpires. The joy and pride he felt simply radiated from him.”
Whitmer and others indicate in paperwork submitted to the city that they are prepared to cover the cost of this sign and its installation.
The Aldermanic Committee on Lands and Buildings meets Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.