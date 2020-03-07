A request to install temporary speed humps in a south end neighborhood is headed to committee next week for further discussion.
Aldermen last week agreed to a request from Ward 8’s Mike Porter for the Aldermanic Committee on Traffic and Public Safety to look at the feasibility of installing temporary speed humps on Lilac Court, in the extreme south end of city.
“When I campaigned various neighborhoods, one of the major issues I confronted was traffic behavior in various neighborhoods,” Porter wrote in a letter to fellow aldermen. “The predominant issue is speed.”
Porter said he realizes police can’t be “everywhere all the time.” He requested that a pilot program be initiated in the cul-de-sac neighborhood of Lilac Court this spring and summer to help curb speeding.
“Lilac Court is the perfect neighborhood for this pilot because it would not interfere with major through ways,” Porter wrote. “More important, the neighborhood is very tight-knit and I believe the residents of this neighborhood would be able to gauge the success or failure of this pilot program.”
Porter wants the city to install temporary speed humps — anchored to the asphalt at entry points to the neighborhood. It would add a measure of safety to neighborhoods where kids routinely play outdoors and would not impact major traffic areas, he said.
The speed bumps are about 8.25 feet long and cost $200 each. Two would be needed at first.
“If these temporary speed humps are effective, this could lead to similar pilot programs in various neighborhoods throughout the city at a relatively low cost to the city,” Porter said.
The Aldermanic Committee on Traffic and Public Safety is expected to take up Porter’s request next month.
City’s second shot at grant
Aldermen have given their blessing to a pitch by public works officials to reapply for a BUILD (Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development) Grant this year, after the city fell short in its bid for the federal funds in 2019.
Last July public works officials submitted an application for nearly $20 million in federal money to fund plans to transform the South Commercial Street area, including plans for a pedestrian bridge across Granite Street.
The plan included roadway, bridge, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure improvements at a total cost of $24.8 million, including $19.9 million in federal money and $4.9 million in local matching funds.
The plans included a pedestrian bridge across Granite Street, extending South Commercial Street from the South Millyard to the Elm Street corridor, establishing a transportation corridor along the nearby retired Pan Am rail bed, and redesigning the Queen City Avenue/Cilley Road/South Willow Street intersection.
The project focused on the South Millyard area, specifically the Granite Street corridor to the north, Queen City Avenue corridor to the south, Elm Street and South Willow Street corridors on the east, and the east bank of the Merrimack River.
The project includes extending South Commercial Street through to Elm Street, replacing an existing at-grade rail crossing at Bedford Street at the northwest corner of the project area.
At the heart of the project is the conversion to a transportation corridor of the retired rail bed connecting the project area to Queen City Avenue. The corridor will accommodate two lanes for vehicles and a separate paved path for cyclists and pedestrians, achieved by replacing the Elm Street overpass and abutment walls.
The corridor would link a proposed transportation center and a newly reconfigured intersection/gateway at Queen City Avenue/Cilley Road/South Willow Street, including a new roundabout system and opportunities for development of multi-use buildings. The reconfiguration will create another access point from the South Millyard area to local and regional roads and the interstate highway system.
Although last year’s application was unsuccessful, public works officials told aldermen last week they recently completed a review of Manchester’s application with federal transportation officials and were encouraged by the feedback.
“The application attained the highest classification afforded by reviewers, which was ‘Highly Recommended,’ ” Deputy Director of Public Works Tim Clougherty told aldermen last week. “Unfortunately, there wasn’t enough funding for all entries at this level.”
Mayor Joyce Craig said she expects to recommend bonding for work associated with the project in her FY 2021 budget proposal.
Castillo joins police commission
Aldermen voted last week to accept Mirfeta Ibisevic’s resignation from the Manchester Police Commission to spend time with her family.
“Under my doctor’s advisement to slow down, after much deliberation I have decided to step away and focus my time on my growing family,” Ibisevic wrote in a letter to city officials. “I am grateful for the opportunity to have worked with you, the commission, and the Manchester police department.”
Craig nominated former longtime police commissioner Eva Castillo to fill the vacancy. Castillo served from 2011 to 2017.
A reminder
Craig gives her 2020 State of the City address at a breakfast forum with Greater Manchester Chamber members Wednesday from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College. Details are available at www.manchester-chamber.org. Craig is scheduled to deliver her Fiscal Year 2021 municipal budget address March 25 at 6 p.m. in the aldermanic chambers at City Hall.