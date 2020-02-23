A PUBLIC HEARING last week for the Manchester School District Charter Commission drew only about a dozen people — but those who came had plenty to say.
The commission has been meeting since early January, discussing issues involving school district governance. The charter addresses the structure and manner of school district governance, not district policy or day-to-day school operations.
One issue commissioners have been considering is budgeting. As things stand, the school board votes on a budget request, but the Board of Mayor and Aldermen decides how much the school district receives.
Commissioners have been charged with reviewing whether the school district should become a separate entity, with its own taxing and bonding authority.
Many of those at last week’s hearing weighed in on the issue, with current school board members supporting the district’s conversion to a separate entity.
“My colleagues and I understand the needs of our students because this is our only focus,” said school board Vice Chairman Leslie Want, who said aldermen also tackle concerns such as public safety, trash pickup, snow removal, road repairs and more.
“It is unfair to expect them to have the time to know all about what is going on in our schools, and yet it is unfair that they have to decide each years whether or not the school budget is appropriate,” Want said. “We feel the school board knows the needs of the schools best, and taking this burden off their shoulders would allow them to focus on the needs of the city,” Want said.
Want said separating the schools would remove the burden of the tax cap from aldermen and “reduce the finger-pointing that occurs during budget season.”
Ward 5 school board member Jeremy Dobson said the “single biggest change” the charter commission could make would be to change the budget process.
“It could make us more competitive, by allowing the budget to be a little more firm earlier in the year, when we go out to recruit talent,” he said.
“I’m on the fence about the school district having their own taxing authority,” said Ward 8 Alderman Mike Porter. “We keep hearing the district is underfunded. I don’t truly believe it’s underfunded. I think it’s how that money is being spent. I don’t know that making them their own taxing authority is necessarily the right thing.”
Jim Gaudette, chairman of the Concerned Taxpayers of Manchester, likened giving the school district taxing authority to a “fox guarding the chicken coop.”
Another issue that charter commission members are grappling with is the school board’s structure. Currently, the board has 15 members, including 12 who represent wards, two who are at-large, and the mayor, who serves as the committee chairman.
Commission members are considering such options as reducing the number of board members, combining wards to create three or four voting districts, eliminating the at-large members, making all members at-large and removing the mayor from the board.
Other suggestions include expanding terms to four years and staggering terms.
Porter said he has talked to a lot of people about reducing the board’s size. “Some support it. Some have asked, ‘Who would I call?’ People in Manchester actually enjoy having accessibility to their elected officials,” he said.
“Again, I’m on the fence, but if I had to give my opinion today I would say keep the school board the same. I think the fewer items you can put on the charter ballot, the better off you will be.”
“Please do not reduce the size of the school board,” said city resident Patrice Bernard. “I think parents need to know we have our school board members available to us.”
“It’s very important to have 12 board members, one from each ward,” said Ward 5 Alderman Tony Sapienza. “That’s Manchester all the way.”
“Do what’s best for our city, but more important, do what’s best for our children,” said city resident Glenn Ouellette.
Any changes to the charter must be approved by voters.
City Clerk Matt Normand previously told commission members they have until June 15 to provide a preliminary report.
That report will be forwarded to state agencies for a 45-day review. Two city public hearings will be held on the commission’s recommendations, before a final report is sent to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in September. Board members then will vote to place the recommendations on the November 2020 ballot.
New HR director
Mayor Joyce Craig has nominated Kathleen Ferguson as the city’s next human resources director. Her predecessor, Jane Gile, retired Sept. 1 after 11 years.
Craig said Ferguson, the city’s human resources analyst, has more than 20 years of human resource management experience and a “strong knowledge of our human resource department functions and has worked effectively with city employees from departments to improve processes to positively impact our employees.”
“In her roles in revising the new hire orientation, redesigning the employee handbook, and implementing the new online applicant tracking system, Ms. Ferguson has the proven acumen necessary to succeed as Human Resources Director and I am fully confident she will continue to excel in this new and challenging role,” said Craig.
Ferguson’s nomination must lay over to the next meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Once confirmed, Ferguson will start her job at an annual salary of $93,062.26
State of the City
The Greater Manchester Chamber announced last week that Craig will deliver the 2020 State of the City address at a breakfast forum with chamber members on March 11 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College. Details are available at www.manchester-chamber.org.
Downtown park designated
The Aldermanic Committee on Lands and Buildings gave its blessing last week to a request from Craig to designate a city-owned piece of land downtown as a park, allowing plans to develop the site as a new recreational area to move forward.
The parcel abuts Canal and Granite streets. A memo from Craig to committee chairman Alderman Barbara Shaw of Ward 9 references a proposal to develop the area as a “history and native plant walk area” with plantings and signage detailing the history of the Queen City.
Chief of staff named
The mayor announced last week that Lauren Smith, policy and strategic outreach director since 2018, will take over as chief of staff.
Craig’s former chief of staff, Ryan Mahoney, left City Hall to serve as Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg’s state campaign director.
“I’m thrilled to have Lauren expand her role in our office as chief of staff,” Craig said in a statement. “Over the last two years, Lauren has guided policy decisions, developed partnerships and worked to make Manchester City Hall more open and transparent.I look forward to her thoughtfulness and insight in making Manchester a better place for all residents.”
Before joining Craig’s team, Smith was communications director for SEA/SEIU Local 1984, managing communications to more than 12,000 public and private-sector workers across New Hampshire. She also worked for communications agencies in Portsmouth and Minneapolis, Minn.