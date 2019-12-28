BEGINNING in early 2020, Memorial High School and Manchester School of Technology will be home to a new private/public partnership learning opportunity.
City school board members have approved an after-school mentoring program aimed at students who aspire to careers in architecture, construction and engineering.
It’s not unprecedented. Manchester High School West already has Velcro University and Manchester High School Central is home to Eversource Academy.
On a unanimous voice vote, board members voted to approve having the school district work with Procon of Hooksett as part of the ACE After School Mentor Program.
“This program takes real-life building projects within the school district and allows students, with the help of mentors to be able to see how these projects come together,” wrote Jimmy Lehoux, outgoing Ward 8 school board member, on social media. “They will give real-time input into the project as they work with the general contractor and the mentors. They may even have the ability to pitch some ideas and watch them come to life. This is a great opportunity to explore something they would have never thought of.”
ACE is made up of affiliates that serve youth within a certain city or region. Each affiliate has a board of directors, a local coordinator and a number of teams.
Teams are composed of 15 to 25 students and their industry mentors. Each team is set up to be a model of an actual design team, with students guided through a mock projects by their architect, engineer and construction management mentors.
Several companies will be assigned to each team, each providing one or two mentors. They will guide students as they work toward a final project, introducing them to the careers, industry vocabulary, and various roles companies play in the construction industry.
Through ACE, students acquire a set of skills and experiences cited as essential for the 21st-century workplace:
- Critical thinking and problem-solving
- Teamwork and collaboration
- Creativity and innovation
- Information technology application
- Communication in a cross-cultural environment.
ACE runs for the duration of the school year. The teams meet about 15 times in two-hour after-school sessions.
Besides the team sessions, the program includes all-team activities such as “College Night” and field trips to construction sites.
Each team meets on a specific day of the week at varying meeting locations when possible. These will be held either in schools or at the offices of the participating firms to give students as authentic an experience as possible.
At the end of the year, all of the teams in each location will gather to present their designs to other teams, their families, teachers, prospective mentors and the affiliate administrators to let all share in student accomplishments.
Many students remain active alumni of the program through the scholarships they receive, relationships they develop with their mentors and future employment opportunities they earn, such as internships and post-college jobs.
The program is expected to begin in February.
Manchester Proud
How are Manchester schools identifying students for special education? Should the school board focus on policy decisions and leave district management to school administrators?
Those were some of the questions community members considered and voted on at a Manchester Proud forum recently at Manchester Memorial High School.
The group has held similar events throughout December to finalize its recommendations for Manchester schools. At each session, Manchester Proud members share a short list of ideas and ask audience members to identify their favorites. Ideas receiving the most support will be included in the plan Manchester Proud presents to the school board at 6 p.m. on Feb. 20 at Memorial High School.
A recent session focused on how the city finances its schools and the structure, culture and role of the Board of School Committee. Suggestions related to school financing included:
Creating magnet schools to attract Manchester families who have left the district for charter schools or homeschooling.
Renting out school space after hours for community events and higher education programming.
Offering paid pre-K and daycare during school hours in space that is currently not used or is underused.
Adopting educational supports for students who need additional help, but not more expensive special education services.
Ideas for improving the school board’s efficiency and support of schools included:
Setting an expectation that the board will maintain decorum and focus on policy, not school management.
Changing the city charter to allow staggered board elections and a smaller number of board members, each representing more than only their ward.
Strengthening the relationship between the board and educators, students and staff through regular school visits.
Although the forums have ended, online voting on ideas and suggestions in all categories is open until the end of December at vote.manchesterproud.org.
