City school board members voted last week to move ahead with plans to include fifth-grade students at Southside Middle School, beginning in September of 2021 — despite the lack of financial support by the aldermen.
Five members of the school board — Ross Terrio, Katie Desrochers, Jimmy Lehoux, Kathleen Kelley Arnold and Lisa Freeman — requested the special session be held after aldermen voted last month against re-appropriating a $2.2 million bond to fund construction at Southside, Hillside and McLaughlin middle schools to prepare for a transition to the grade 5-8 model over the next few years, similar to the setup already in place at Parkside Middle School.
Ward 4 Board of School Committee (BOSC) member Leslie Want was unable to attend the special meeting due to a prior commitment, but asked Vice Chairman Arthur Beaudry to read a letter into the record on her behalf requesting board members not vote to take state funds allocated for professional development for city teachers and use them to fund redistricting efforts.
“I share your disappointment that the aldermen failed to support our simple request to reallocate the preschool construction bond to the middle school construction bond,” wrote Want in her statement, as read by Beaudry. “However, I am not in support of the motion at the heart of this meeting. I encourage you to trust the incoming board to support the superintendent and his commitment to stay the course in regard to the redistricting plan.”
“Out of respect for board members working on redistricting a very long time, I wanted to give them a chance to discuss the hard work that went into that decision,” said Arnold. “These types of decisions are never easy. I know we have a new board coming in. I put my name on this meeting because I wanted to hear you all out.”
“I thought the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting was completely out of line,” said Lehoux. “We did the work. It wasn’t the aldermen’s role to decide whether to go with the fifth grade. We’re still board members and we have a job to finish.”
“This city is very resistant to change,” said Terrio. “If we don’t do this now, is it ever going to happen? It’s hard to get anything done because you get two or three people together and they complain and everybody gets scared and they say we need to wait.”
Delay redistricting?
Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt advised board members his preferred recommendation would be to delay redistricting for a year and wait for additional funding to come from the state, after aldermen rejected the school board’s request.
“I do not support what the aldermen have done,” said Goldhardt. “It was not one of my happiest evenings of my life, however I want to respect the process. I don’t want there to be a perception of doing this out of spite.”
Ward 10 school board member John Avard then moved to utilize $775,000 (plus any architectural fees) in surplus funds identified in the district salary budget line — realized through positions that remain vacant — to add fifth-grade students at Southside by Sept. 2021.
The motion passed 8-3, with Rich Girard, Pat Long and Dan Bergeron opposed. Absent from the meeting were Want, Mary Ngwanda Georges, Desrochers and Kelly Thomas.
“If people think they’re going to somehow placate the north end by putting Hillside off until the end they’re wrong,” said Girard.
Craig’s inauguration
Additional details for Mayor Joyce Craig’s second inauguration have been released.
Craig will take her second oath of office at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at The Rex Theatre on Amherst Street. The inaugural ceremony will include the swearing-in of aldermen and members of the BOSC. John Clayton, executive director of the Manchester Historic Association, will serve as master of ceremonies.
The invocation will be given by Rev. Deacon Edward P. Munz of St. Catherine of Siena Parish, and Congressman Chris Pappas, D-N.H., will introduce Craig before her inauguration speech.
The benediction will be performed by Rabbi Beth D. Davidson of Temple Adath Yeshurun.
The inaugural ceremony is free, and the public is invited.
Following the inauguration, Craig will preside over meetings of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and the BOSC in the aldermanic chambers at City Hall. Following those meetings, the mayor will host an open house from 3-5 p.m. in the chambers and her office, located on the third floor of City Hall.
Mayor Craig’s Inaugural Committee will host an inaugural ball Saturday, Jan. 11, at the DoubleTree hotel in Manchester, 700 Elm St. The committee will be co-chaired by state Rep. Mary Heath, Elizabeth Hitchcock and Patricia Lynott, all of Manchester. Tickets are $75 and available on a first-come-first-served basis. For additional information or to purchase tickets, visit www.craiginaugural.com.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit Waypoint’s Runaway & Homeless Youth Program.
Right-to-Know request
Pappas is — in part — the focus of a Right-to-Know request filed by the state Republican party last week, seeking information from Manchester officials regarding the handling of a norovirus outbreak at the Puritan Backroom restaurant in November.
The outbreak occurred at the restaurant, co-owned by Pappas, leaving 18 sick and contributing to the death of another. Republicans contend the location and details of the outbreak weren’t revealed until reported by the media, and the RTK request seeks “any records pertaining to the Manchester Health Department’s handling of the norovirus outbreak at the Puritan Backroom and any communications from the Mayor’s office regarding the Puritan Backroom Restaurant” from Nov. 24, 2019, through Jan. 2, 2020.
The request also seeks “any records pertaining to communications between the City of Manchester and the New Hampshire Democrat Party.”
“Upon further inquiry from the media, it was found that the Puritan hadn’t had a health inspection since February — more than the six-month requirement between mandatory health inspections,” writes NHGOP Chairman Stephen Stepanek in a letter to Craig and other city officials. “Even more alarming is that the Puritan Backroom Restaurant went unnamed while a deadly virus had spread at their facility which could have led to further spreading of the virus to the hundreds of patrons that visit the Puritan daily. The fact that the Puritan is owned by Congressman Pappas’ family does not go unnoticed.”
“Why has the Puritan Backroom Restaurant been held to different safety standards compared to other restaurants in Manchester?” writes Stepanek. “Why is it that the name of the Restaurant was held back, was it done to shield the Puritan from public scrutiny? Does the political support that the Puritan has offered you and your party get rewarded in silence from the city of Manchester? The people of Manchester deserve answers when their government fails them and puts them at risk The city of Manchester has inexcusably failed the people of the Queen City.”
Late last week a spokesman for Craig confirmed her office had seen the request, and were treating it “the same as we do for all requests for government document access.”
Also last week, co-owner Eric Zink told the Union Leader that the workers who fell ill were servers who had had close contact with the guests.
None of his kitchen workers came down with the virus and “it probably wasn’t the food” that sickened people, Zink said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.