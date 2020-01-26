The wait is almost over.
Manchester Proud is set to deliver a draft of its strategic plan for city schools Monday at 7 p.m. at City Hall, to allow time for officials to review before the final version is formally presented to the community Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. at Manchester Memorial High School.
The effort began more than a year ago, when business and education leaders launched a group with the goal of improving Manchester’s public schools and making the district more attractive for young families.
Repeated attempts by this space to obtain a copy or executive summary of the draft plan for presentation ahead of Monday’s meeting fell short. Barry Brensinger, co-founder of Lavallee Brensinger Architects in Manchester and Manchester Proud coordinator, said he and fellow committee members were working through the weekend on the draft, with edits and graphics work continuing through Sunday.
On Tuesday morning, the group will post the draft on its website for public review.
While no advance copy of the plan was available, Brensinger said the plan is being drafted using “hunches” discussed with school board members during November and December workshops, and a series of sessions.
Those hunches included restructuring the school board by decreasing the number of members; removing the mayor from the board; shifting teachers around the district based on dwindling enrollment; hiring a “director of community partnerships” to coordinate support services for students; rethinking Manchester’s methods for identifying and providing services to special ed students; and developing magnet and bilingual schools.
“Manchester Proud’s shorter term mission has always been the creation of a community-driven plan,” reads a memo from the group to school board members ahead of Monday’s meeting. “Our more aspirational goal is to further build and sustain the greatness of our schools through meaningful community engagement. A plan that is founded upon unprecedented depth of objective assessment and community input; and, a groundswell of community support for our schools unimagined just a short while ago.”
A ballot question giving students from each Manchester high school a seat on the school board received a lot of support from voters back in November.
An effort to give students similar input on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen met with quite a different reaction last week.
The non-binding ballot question was approved by voters with 74% of the vote.
Last week former school board member and current Ward 7 Alderman Ross Terrio asked that a request for student representation on the aldermanic board be sent to committee for further study.
“The majority of this board has supported student representation on the school board,” said Terrio. “I’m asking the committee to explore the same format of student representation on the BMA. We could use the same student reps that the school board uses, but that would be for the committee to decide.”
Terrio was asked if any student had asked about or expressed an interest in becoming a student rep on the BMA.
When the answer was no, aldermen voted to receive and file the request.
‘Broken window’ theory
Aldermen last week approved a request from Manchester Arts Commission Chairman Ed Doyle that $2,000 from the city’s art account be given to NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire to fund the Center City Mural Initiative.
The Center City Mural Initiative began with the Center City Neighborhood Group, a group of 15 residents who come together on a regular basis to address neighborhood concerns and needs.
According to information provided to city aldermen, for much of 2018, the Center City Neighborhood Group discussed the “broken window” theory — which theorizes that lingering visible evidence of crime encourages more crime — and how there seemed to be an abundance of trash, lack of attention, and increased crime around buildings that were tagged with graffiti.
According to Erica Brooks, a community building manager with NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire, in 2006, 10 murals were painted on Litchfield Lane after Officer Michael Briggs was killed.
“The investment in Litchfield Lane opened the door for this current partnership with NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire, and for further investment through art in this Center City neighborhood,” writes Brooks in a letter to city aldermen.
Murals have been completed in the following locations: the alley behind Hope Tabernacle Church at 222 Cedar St.; a multi-family building at 242-244 Cedar St.; Union Street on the Auburn Street side of Dollar Deluxe store; and Union Street on the Central Street side of Two Guys Market.
According to Brooks, NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire and the Center City Neighborhood Group are looking to continue this initiative in spring 2020 with more murals painted by Friends of Art Manchester.
According to Brooks, a mural typically costs between $200 and $600 each, which covers top grade acrylic paint — typically between $100 and $350, depending on the amount needed — leaving enough for a small stipend for the artist.
“None of the nine murals completed to-date has been tagged, and neighborhood residents have expressed gratitude and excitement to Friends of Art Manchester and NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire for the murals,” wrote Brooks.
“In fact, we know of at least two middle school students on Cedar St. who walk down the alley behind their house every single day to make sure no one messes with their murals.”
Filming Manchester
Aldermen gave their blessing last week to a request for permission from a group of student filmmakers to close a section of Dean Avenue — otherwise known as “Cat Alley” — to film a movie scene. The scene is scheduled to shoot between 5 and 10 p.m. Feb. 1 and 2.
According to filmmaker Garrett McNamee of Steelhouse Media — a collective of student filmmakers based out of southern New Hampshire — the film is a comedy about two robbers who “stick up” a wealthy college student late one Saturday night.
After realizing he has no cash, but has an uncashed $8,000 check in his possession, they abduct him for the weekend.
“The alleyway would be the robbery scene, and we will have a crew of five to inform people about what we are doing,” said McNamee. “There will be no violence or choreographed fighting. Most of the scene is simply talking.”
Mayor Joyce Craig has announced she is starting up the Community Office Hours series again, with the first two dates set for Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Restoration Café, 235 Hanover St.; and Friday, Feb. 21, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Airport Diner, 2280 Brown Ave.