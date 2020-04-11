LAST WEEK’S Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting included talk of finances, furloughs...and other f-words.
Just before Mayor Joyce Craig cast the tie-breaking vote on a request to use $1 million in city funds to help small city businesses recover from the impact of COVID-19, Ward 8 Alderman Mike Porter tried to table the vote for two weeks so City Solicitor Emily Rice could determine whether the loans could be forgiven if the businesses failed.
When Craig wouldn’t accept Porter’s motion, he questioned whether a two-thirds majority was required to authorize the funds.
City Clerk Matt Normand chimed in to the remote meeting to say that a two-thirds vote would be necessary only if the funds were tapped for something other than their intended use. The $1 million recovery fund would use economic development money, so authorization could be made by a simple majority vote.
“With all due respect, Clerk Normand, I’d like a legal ruling,” Porter said.
That’s when, from somewhere off camera in the home of Ward 9 Alderman Barbara Shaw, a male voice — Shaw’s husband — could be heard saying, “He’s a f---ing jerk, huh...or is it just me?”
“I can hear you, thank you. You might want to mute your conversations,” Porter said.
“I apologize,” Shaw said.
The comments occurred just after the 1 hour, 58 minute mark of the meeting. A video of the session can be viewed at www.manchestertv.org.
Shaw said late last week she was sorry about what happened.
“Forgetting to push a mute button on an iPad can be a devastating mistake, especially when you are in a remote meeting in the ‘privacy’ of your own home,” she said in a statement. “I, as well as my husband, publicly apologize to the listeners and to my colleagues on the BMA for what happened and what was said. I immediately apologized to Alderman Porter, for whom I have much respect. This unexpected incident has been very embarrassing and certainly a hard lesson learned.”
“I was upset,” Porter said last week. “Not because somebody called me a name, but because, when I am doing my job and asking the tough questions, challenging a position, I am labeled. Barbara admitted she left her mic open at home. She apologized and felt bad she had done this. She said she was having a bad day.”
Porter said he plans to challenge the decision to allow a simple majority vote. Stay tuned — and be ready to plug your ears if things heat up again.
Money and manpower
Most of last week’s meeting involved the other f-words — finances and furloughs.
Craig updated aldermen on the city’s spending during the COVID-19 pandemic and actions to address anticipated revenue shortfalls, including:
• A freeze on city hiring, except for critical positions authorized by the mayor, such as police officers, firefighters, and nurses;
• A freeze on all non-essential spending;
• A review of public works projects to determine whether they should be postponed.
Craig reported the city has more than $23 million in general reserve funds, with approximately $12 million in its Rainy Day Fund, which could be used to cover shortfalls as a last resort.
“It’s time for all of us as a board to become fiscal hawks,” said Ward 12 Alderman Keith Hirschmann. “You mentioned the $23 million in reserves...it’s taken us decades to get there.I’d hate to be giving away any money at this point, because our taxpayers are in dire straits and they’re counting on us.”
Two weeks ago, city Finance Director Bill Sanders projected a surplus of $2.45 million, which he has revised to $1.8 million.
“We’ll have to see where we are at the end of April and going into May. Today, taking a look forward at least for the next 30 days, I believe we’re still in a very good place,” Sanders said. “If you compare this year at April 3 to last year at March 31, we’re way ahead of where we were a year ago. It’s still a very positive year, even with these issues.”
Asked when he might be better able to forecast the city’s financial position, Sanders said, “I’ve given you my best professional judgment this evening, for right now.
“If you can tell me when the virus will be eradicated, and the situation will return to normal — whatever that is — I could make an effort to determine our financial position.”
Porter asked whether staff at closed city operations like the senior center and library are still being paid. Craig said they are and in many cases are doing other work. For example, senior center staff are making calls to check on elderly residents.
Craig said she is working with the city’s human resources director, solicitor and Sanders to review all aspects of city operations, but she stopped short of saying furloughs could be a possibility for non-essential employees.
“There’s more than just looking at the classification of who is essential and who isn’t. We have collective bargaining agreements, we have ordinances and laws in the state of New Hampshire that all have to be taken into consideration,” Craig said.
”We are gathering the information and looking at every department, and we’ll be presenting this board with all of the findings prior to our next meeting so we collectively can make a decision on how to best move forward,” Craig said.
“So there is a discussion about furloughs?” Porter asked.
“There’s not a discussion about furloughs,” Craig said. “We’re looking at what the current status of employees are right now and how we can most effectively and efficiently move forward as a city. We’re looking at everything right now. It would not be fiscally responsible for this board to blanket-statement something right now and get the city into potentially a legal situation.”
Ward 4 Alderman Jim Roy said he would need to see a plan before he would vote on furloughs.
“The information I’d be looking for is, is it legal for us to do this and how much money we will save,” he said.
“That’s exactly what we’re looking at,” Craig said.