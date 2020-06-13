Last week’s vote by Manchester aldermen to maintain the city’s tax cap — and prevent the school district from accessing $3.5 million in additional state funds earmarked for local educators — continues to polarize residents and officials.
Some support the vote, saying the money will drive down the tax rate — pegged at .49% under the FY 2021 budget passed last week, well below the 2.1% rate allowed under the tax cap — to a possible 0% tax increase by the time tax rates are set later this year.
Others argue that keeping the money from the school district hurts local students.
Chief among the critics has been at-large school board member Jim O’Connell, who sent a scathing email to Mayor Joyce Craig and every alderman ahead of Tuesday’s vote, a copy of which he shared with the Union Leader.
“Everyone has heard the slogan ‘Black Lives Matter,’” wrote O’Connell ahead of the vote. “There is a dawning realization that we have much work to do to rid ourselves of the scourge of racism. The bigotry of some members of previous boards is in the past. Make no mistake, poorly funded public schools for our Black and minority and low-income populations is the hallmark of institutional racism.”
Following last week’s vote, O’Connell accused some aldermen of being “more interested in political maneuvering than in the education of the children of Manchester.”
“Our current BMA has its boot on the neck of the school system in Manchester,” O’Connell said in a statement. “The metaphorical cry of ‘I Can’t Breathe’ can be heard from the children of our public schools while some of our aldermen are deaf to their cries. The public should remember these cowardly and ideologically based votes when the next election comes and then with a new board we can deliver the bright and optimistic future this city deserves.”
O’Connell cited figures provided by the state’s Department of Education showing that in 2019 the Manchester school district spent $11,687 per student at the elementary school level. He compared those numbers to what communities like Nashua ($13,666), Portsmouth ($19,975), Concord ($17,232) and Sunapee ($25,773) spend per elementary student.
“Despite this clear inequity our aldermen chose to not only refuse money for schools from the state, but reduced the amount of property taxes going to our schools below what was given last year while at the same time increasing the city side by $2 million-plus,” he said.
O’Connell went on to urge residents to “vote these political pawns and lightweights out of office.”
“Many of those who voted against accepting the money (Tuesday) night claimed that they were motivated by the COVID pandemic and its resultant economic results,” O’Connell said in his statement. “Those same aldermen were happy to be called ‘the gang of six’ from the beginning of the year when there was no pandemic and were sworn to not allow the additional spending.”
School board Vice Chairperson Leslie Want was equally critical of the vote, referring to the aldermen as the “big playground bully.”
“Year after year, the aldermen complain the state doesn’t contribute enough to help schools, but when state monies are finally sent, they are intercepted and used by the aldermen to burnish their own anti-tax bona fides — in a year when the coronavirus has already put extraordinary stress on our students and schools,” Want said in a statement. “The aldermen had an opportunity to be leaders and do the right thing, but failed spectacularly. Those that voted to take this money from our children should be voted out of office.”
Ward 11 school board member Nicole Leapley joined in on social media, tweeting “NH finally votes to give more money to the Manchester School District — to begin to address vast and long standing inequities — and the aldermen refuse to appropriate it to Manchester’s kids. It doesn’t feel like we are all in this together.”
Some praised the vote.
“The Concerned Taxpayers of Manchester (CTM) commends the seven aldermen who voted to protect taxpayers and offer some much-needed tax relief in the face of enormous pressure to override the city’s expenditure cap,” said CTM chairman Jim Gaudet in a statement.
“Increasing taxes in this current economic climate would be unthinkable and irresponsible. Taxpayers and residents have suffered financially and emotionally from furloughs due to government-mandated business closures, forced to stay home without a paycheck or benefits while municipal workers remain insulated from hardship and have received full pay and benefits – regardless of whether or not they had to do any work.”
Gaudet went on to caution Queen City residents what the future could look like if recommendations from the School Charter Commission — including giving the school board authority to set the school district budget — are approved by voters.
“If the school board gets taxing authority, property owners in this city can say goodbye to any future tax relief,” he said.
Against police brutality
Craig has taken a pledge to join the national movement called “8 Can’t Wait,” dedicated to ending police brutality and systemic racism.
Craig said in a tweet the city pledges “to review our use-of-force policies, report findings publicly, engage our community, and revise policies as needed.”
”8 Can’t Wait” initiatives include:
• De-escalate situations, where possible, through communication, maintaining distance, slowing things down and otherwise eliminating the need to use force.
• Not use maneuvers that cut off oxygen or blood flow, including choke holds or carotid restraints, which often result in unnecessary death or serious injury.
• Intervene and stop excessive or unnecessary force used by other officers and report these incidents immediately to a supervisor.
• Not shoot at moving vehicles, regarded as a particularly dangerous and ineffective tactic.
• Limit the types of force and/or weapons that can be used to respond to specific types of resistance and specific characteristics such as age, size or disability.
• Exhaust all other reasonable means before resorting to deadly force.
• Give a verbal warning, when possible, before using serious force such as shooting, tasing or pepper-spraying someone.
• Report each time officers use force or threaten to use force (such as aiming a gun at a person).
“I’m proud that under @Chief_Capano’s leadership, all #8CantWait policies have been part of @mht_nh_police for years,” Craig tweeted. “We know there’s room for improvement & are committed to continuing work to ensure justice & equity for everyone in our community.”
The mayor’s office said the city wants to create opportunities for public input on current use-of-force policies. In the interim, anyone who wants to offer input can send it to mayor@manchesternh.gov.