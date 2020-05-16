STUDENTS AND TEACHERS in masks. Dedicated hand-washing stations. Smaller classes. In-person learning at schools on alternate days.
It’s way too soon to predict what the 2020-21 school year might look like in Manchester and elsewhere — or if any of the above precautions will be needed — but officials already are planning for next fall.
School could look very different come September, Superintendent John Goldhardt says.
“We don’t know what the future holds, but if you look historically at the 1918 pandemic, you saw those waves come and go,” Goldhardt told school board members last week. “From what I’m reading in the statistical reports, there’s a possibility of another fall wave again. We are preparing for the possibility of what will happen in the future.”
When students are able to safely return to city schools, some “big issues” will have to be addressed, Goldhardt said. Schools in Manchester and across the state have been teaching students remotely since mid-March, after Gov. Chris Sununu ordered all schools closed in response to COVID-19.
“While some of our students have been just fine, others may need some makeup and support to bring them back to where they need to be,” Goldhardt said. “The term I like to use is we need to meet them where they are academically. Keep in mind that transition back to school will be a big event for these students, and it can be a bit traumatic for some of them.”
Goldhardt said district officials are already looking at different scenarios for getting students back into city classrooms safely this fall.
That will be difficult if social distancing is still required, because the district’s classrooms are not designed to have students sitting 6 feet apart, Goldhardt said.
“We may have to have some type of a hybrid system where we have students come in on half-day or every-other-day schedules, or where some are home-learning and some are in school some of the time, because they cannot all fit and be in the halls at the same time,” he said. “How lunches are served would have to be different because of the numbers.”
Transportation costs also could increase.
“You can’t have the same number of students on a bus if we are in a social distancing mode,” Goldhardt said.
“If you have a route now that takes two buses, you will need three or four more buses to take those same numbers of students to school, because of not being able to have the same number of students on a bus,” Goldhardt said.
Another key issue will be hygiene, he said.
“Masks. Gloves. Coming into the building — how do we arrange that to keep people 6 feet apart and have those procedures in place?
“Some countries are requiring students to wash their hands every hour,” Goldhardt said. “Not all our buildings are equipped where our restrooms have faucets and soap dispensers that are automatic so you’re not having lots of touching faucets.”
“There are lots of details we still have to go through,” Goldhardt said.
“We’ve been looking at plan A, B and C, but it could go up to M or Z. I don’t like calling it the new normal, because there’s nothing normal about it. I prefer calling it the new now.”
Addressing overcrowding
School board members voted last week to receive and file a proposal from one of the founders of Manchester Proud about how to address overcrowding at some of the city’s 22 public schools and underused space at others.
Over the next year, school administrators hope to develop a facilities master plan for the district.
Currently 13,218 students attend the city’s public schools. Over the past 10 years, enrollment has declined by 2,595 students, about 1.9% per year on average, primarily in the city’s three high schools.
In a memo to school board members, Barry Brensinger of Lavallee Brensinger Architects, coordinator of the community group Manchester Proud, proposed setting up an assessment and planning team to oversee an assessment of school facilities. He offered to help draft a Request for Proposals for the study.
Back in February, the school board voted to adopt Manchester Proud’s blueprint for the city school district.
Brensinger’s proposal specified that the assessment and coordination services of Matuszewski Architects and Lavallee Brensinger Architects would be provided to help draft the facilities study proposal request on a pro-bono basis through Manchester Proud, specifically noting that, “The pro-bono services of Matuszewski and Lavallee Brensinger Architects are offered with the stipulation that they not be excluded from competing for future projects with MSD and the City of Manchester.”
The optics of someone offering work pro bono in perceived exchange for the ability to bid on related projects bothered Ward 9’s Art Beaudry, who made a motion to receive and file Brensinger’s proposal while citing concerns it represented a conflict of interest.
“The superintendent and (school district business administrator Karen) Defrancis have been working on this RFP with Facilities for the last six weeks,” Beaudry said. “They would have had the RFP out already if it weren’t for the coronavirus. Dr. Goldhardt knows what he’s doing, we went through this in his former district. Let him do the job, and stop influencing the process with politics.”
Reached last week, Brensinger said that months ago — before any work was done on the current facilities RFP — he told the school district his firm would not participate in any of its projects or assignments for compensation as long as he remains coordinator of Manchester Proud.
“Since my firm would not be competing for the proposed facilities study, I thought we might be helpful by offering pro bono services to help draft the RFP,” Brensinger said. “Lavallee Brensinger specializes in educational facilities and during the past few decades has designed the majority of new high schools in New Hampshire, so we have expertise in this area. Clearly, there was no conflict of interest, since we had already declined compensation of any kind. The reference to future projects was literally that — ‘future’ — not this facilities study.”
Voting to receive and file the proposal were Beaudry, Joe Lachance, Jim O’Connell, James Porter, Kathleen Kelley-Arnold, Jeremy Dobson and Kelly Thomas.
Opposed were Leslie Want, Dan Bergeron, Peter Perich, Jane Beaulieu, Nicole Leapley and Mayor Joyce Craig. Karen Soule abstained.
Walking the talk
School officials remain committed to giving Queen City seniors traditional graduation ceremonies.
“We’re working with the high schools on graduation and how to provide a graduation that meets the requirements of the state but — more importantly — really honors our students,” said Assistant Superintendent Amy Allen. “We’ve gotten some great ideas from them, out-of-the-box thinking, and we’ll be looking at different facilities.”
Allen said the city has two dates on hold at SNHU Arena downtown — June 13 and July 25 — in case they get the go-ahead to hold ceremonies there. She said principals also are working on ways to hold “step up” events for elementary and middle school students moving on to their next schools.
“We will make these graduations work,” Goldhardt said last week. “I feel strongly that we have to do something for these seniors. This year has not gone well for them. This is the culmination of their experience in our school district. I know there’s reasoning behind some of the virtual graduations, but I will only do it if I’m forced to.”
Goldhardt said he is not opposed to having shorter ceremonies or ceremonies in front of smaller audiences. “Having that experience of their name read, and they get to walk in that cap and gown...it’s an important cultural experience,” Goldhardt said. “I do not want that taken away, because they’ve already missed spring sports, they’ve already missed proms. It’s important we have that celebration for them.”
Concert series, market canceled
Intown Manchester Executive Director Sara Beaudry said the group has decided to cancel its Summer Concert Series and Farmers Markets.
“Under the circumstances, we feel it is safer to cancel and restart next year,” Beaudry told aldermen in an email late last week. “Ideally we would love to be able to have the Taco Tour in the fall, possibly in October.”
Beaudry is back on the job along with Florencio ‘Pepe’ Jimenez, head of Intown’s maintenance team, after Intown received a PPP loan. She and the rest of the staff were furloughed a few weeks back.
Beaudry plans to work from home until the stay-at-home order is lifted, and Jimenez will resume working weekdays downtown removing trash and graffiti. About the second week of June, a second maintenance attendant is expected back to assist with daily duties and to begin planting flowers in the following phases:
Phase 1: Large flower potters along Elm Street from Granite Street to Bridge Street
Phase 2: Millyard
Phase 3: Parks, North and South Elm Street