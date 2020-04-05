WITH 56,800 New Hampshire residents filing for unemployment benefits in a two-week span — and nearly 6.65 million claims nationwide for the last full week of March — Manchester aldermen last week raised the specter of furloughing non-essential employees.
Last month, city aldermen tentatively approved paying all city employees through the COVID-19 public health emergency.
City Hall currently is staffed by essential personnel only. The board’s vote guaranteed that any employee not performing their usual duties or who has been reassigned duties with a different pay rate will receive their regular salary. The city can seek funding or reimbursement from non-municipal sources to cover those costs.
During last week’s full board meeting — conducted remotely — some members of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen were having second thoughts before voting to ratify the earlier phone poll.
“Originally I voted ‘yes’ on that because it was expected it was only going to go for two weeks. I’m going to change my vote,” said Alderman-at-Large Joe Kelly Levasseur. “The fact that at a minimum this is going to go to May 4, I do believe we should be furloughing our non-essentials. They can still get their health benefits. There are a lot of people hurting out there. We’re going to see real people out of a paycheck for seven weeks.”
“Is it fair that those employees getting this are allowed to bankroll all their sick and vacation time?” asked Ward 12 Alderman Keith Hirschmann. “When this is over, they were made whole, but when they come back they have a lot of sick and vacation time. Was there any discussion on that?”
“There was, and if someone is sick, they’re taking their sick time, or on vacation they’re taking vacation time,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “Right now I don’t think anyone is taking any vacation time. Although people are not in City Hall or in some of the offices, a lot of them are still working, so I don’t believe this thought that there are a lot of city employees not working is accurate.”
Ward 7 Alderman Ross Terrio said the city should begin considering cost-cutting measures like reducing employee hours to four days a week and asking staff to take unpaid vacations of one or two weeks a year.
“I don’t know the number, but I’d guess 6 out of 10 or 7 out of 10 employees are essential right now,” said board chairman and Alderman-at-Large Dan O’Neil. “It’s every police officer and dispatcher at the police department. It’s every firefighter and dispatcher. It’s every member of the health department, and on top of that all the people that are working from home. I’m comfortable city government is doing its job and will be ready to come out and serve the people as quickly as we can.”
Aldermen voted to ratify and confirm the earlier phone poll, ensuring city employees will continue to receive their regular salaries during the crisis. Only Levasseur was opposed.
Wellington Hill development
Last week Manchester aldermen accepted a letter of intent from an area developer to purchase an undeveloped 38-acre parcel of land partially owned by the city in the Wellington Hill neighborhood, just north of Radburn Street and north and east of Fox Hollow Way.
No specific details were released. The letter’s acceptance was a first step in what could be a long process. Before the property can be sold, the city and property’s two other owners — the Roman Catholic Diocese of Manchester and the Kirk Group — must first approve an agreement.
Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart said his top concern for any development proposed for that section would be the impact on his ward.
“As I did earlier this year when the marketing of the parcel was discussed before the Committee on Lands and Buildings, tonight I informed my aldermanic colleagues that my biggest concern for whatever type of development might eventually be proposed for this piece of land is that there is only one way to access the parcel — and all of the Wellington Hill neighborhood for that matter — and that is via Edward J. Roy Drive,” said Stewart after the meeting.
“With only one means of egress for more than 1,000 existing homes — not to mention a Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center that’s doubling in size, and, potentially a gas station — adding additional traffic to the mix is a big safety concern for me.”
Stewart urged his colleagues that if and when a purchase and sales agreement is brought to the full board for approval, the buyer be required to create a second way in and out of any development.
Remember that sewer increase?
Now that you’re washing your hands every 15 minutes, you should know that sewer rates have gone up.
A couple months ago, Manchester aldermen voted to authorize annual 4% increases for the next five years to cover more than $230 million in federally mandated improvements to reduce sewage discharge into the Merrimack River.
The first of those increases took effect last week.
Over the past several years, city public works officials have been negotiating with federal environmental officials to finalize a Phase II CSO Consent Decree for Manchester.
A “CSO” is short for combined sewer overflow, which occurs when a single underground pipe that carries both wastewater and stormwater, exceeds its capacity and the excess flow is discharged into the Merrimack River. A consent decree is a legal document issued by the federal government mandating certain work be completed within certain time frames. In this case, the decree lays out the requirements for Manchester to comply with the Clean Water Act.
The Phase II CSO consent decree proposes more than $230 million of work over a 20-year period, expected to begin in the fall of 2021.
The new sewer rate — effective April 1 — for a single-family unit per quarter would be $22.03, with an average residential annual bill of $434, up $16. That fee would rise to $22.91 in 2021, for an annual average of $452 (up $18), $23.82 in 2022 (up $18 to $470 annually), $24.78 in 2023 (up $18 to $489 annually) and $25.77 in 2024 (up $19 to $508 annually, on average).