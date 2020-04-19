AFTER CONSIDERING ways to address anticipated drops in revenue from the coronavirus pandemic, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig will tell aldermen this week she prefers a hiring freeze over furloughs, saying “significant savings” can be achieved.
Craig worked with city human resources director Kathy Ferguson, solicitors Emily Rice and Peter Chiesa and finance director Bill Sanders to develop the recommendation, a copy of which the Union Leader has reviewed.
In a memo to aldermen, Craig said total savings of $958,789 are possible in the fourth quarter by freezing all city hiring, critical positions excluded. According to Craig, 66 budgeted but currently vacant positions will not be filled under the hiring freeze, saving $831,762 in the fourth quarter and a total of $1.7 million in fiscal year 2020.
Summer temporary employment in public works is also on hold, projected to save the city $519,950 — with $127,027 in the fourth quarter of this fiscal year and $392,923 in the first quarter of the next.
According to Craig’s memo, 942 of 979 — 96% — of city employees are currently working, many from home. Thirty-seven employees are not working. Of those, 19 are affiliated, with the other 18 non-affiliated and paid hourly.
According to Lauren Smith, Craig’s chief of staff, of the 37 employees who are not working, 32 are being paid. Twenty-three can’t work from home due to closed buildings, Smith said, while five are unable to work from home and four are considered high-risk for contracting COVID-19.
Of the five employees not working and not being paid, Smith said one is on-call, one is part-time, one is out on worker’s compensation, and two have personal injuries.
“Generally speaking, furloughing city employees in general fund departments is not an option,” wrote Craig in the memo. “The city lacks the authority to furlough affiliated employees unless the union consents.”
City officials point out non-affiliated, salaried employees can’t be furloughed by cutting days or hours of work under RSA 275:43-b. The city can furlough non-affiliated hourly employees by reducing hours or days of work — except for library employees, which requires approval from the Library Trustees.
Craig points out significant costs related to layoffs, in part because the city “self-funds” the payment of unemployment compensation benefits to employees. Laid-off employees are due a final paycheck, along with payment for any accruals of personal and comp time, vacation and sick time.
Tuesday’s meeting, which will be held remotely, gets underway at 6 p.m. on Manchester Community TV Channel 22.
School merger controversy
Last week’s school board meeting featured votes on a modified grading proposal and retaining April vacation, but neither proved to be the most controversial topic of the night.
Tucked into the agenda was a recommendation from Superintendent John Goldhardt to merge Manchester Memorial High School and Manchester School of Technology into one campus under the direction of one administration.
In a memo to school board members, Goldhardt listed several reasons for the physical consolidation, including using space at Memorial for expansion of Career and Technology programs and certifications. Goldhardt suggested that one principal and a combined administrative staff oversee operations.
The proposal received plenty of pushback, with many residents and MST staff emailing board members claiming they were unaware of the plan until it appeared on the meeting agenda.
Some on the board had the same concerns.
“I have to say that I am very disturbed by something as momentous as this coming to the board without us having the information we need to make the decision,” said at-large member Jim O’Connell. “If we have a plan, I do not want a piecemeal solution being revealed a little bit at a time.”
“As far as the knowledge of this, it’s like redistricting, when people said they didn’t know anything about redistricting,” said Ward 9’s Art Beaudry. “We went around the city for over a year on redistricting. This was part of Manchester Proud’s plan.”
A review of Manchester Proud’s strategic plan for city schools, which was accepted by school board members by a 12-1 vote on Feb. 20, does include a section on magnet schools, MST and Memorial.
Page 20 of the plan reads, “Develop Magnet Schools: Provide greater choice and specialization within MSD schools as a way toward stabilizing enrollment and attracting charter, home school and possibly suburban families back into the district.”
The same page also contains a section recommending the district look at ways to expand successful revenue-generating programming.
“Specifically, this entails increasing the capacity of (MST’s) CTE program to increase enrollment from sending towns by creating additional space at Memorial High School.”
“I don’t know where people were when that discussion was taking place,” Beaudry said. “I would say people have to be aware of it, on more than one occasion it’s been brought up. It definitely was not a secret.”
The proposal was tabled to give Goldhardt time to work with staff, board members and residents to answer questions on the plan.
First responder status
Last week, the Governor’s Office of Relief & Recovery Legislative Advisory Board reported 76 first responders — 48 police officers, 12 firefighters and 6 EMTs — in COVID-19 quarantine across the state, down from a high of 150.
Manchester police public information officer Heather Hamel said late last week the number of Queen City officers diagnosed with COVID-19 remains at four.
“All of the officers are resting at home and doing well,” she said.
Fire Chief Dan Goonan said last week his department has two employees out on quarantine with family members who have tested positive. None of the seven firefighters tested was positive, and all have returned to work, Goonan said.
“All members are using recommended PPE on medical calls, constantly cleaning our facilities, washing hands and using social distancing while off duty or in the fire stations,” Goonan said.
“All these common-sense measures have worked well thus far, knock on wood.”