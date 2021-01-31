MANCHESTER SCHOOL OFFICIALS still are trying to verify data behind a controversial facilities study that recommended closing several Manchester schools because of declining enrollments and $150 million in deferred maintenance and other costs.
A facilities study by MGT Consulting Group recommended closing four elementary schools and one high school and merging two other high schools.
Superintendent John Goldhardt told school board members last week he had “a very productive meeting” with MGT staff that focused on two items — the legitimacy of the data and questions board members have about the study.
“Based upon my own reviews and a meeting I had with MGT, I do believe their data is sound,” Goldhardt said. “However, we have to remember their data is based upon national standards for school capacity. Based upon your feedback, my understanding is that this body wants MGT to use the Manchester school board capacity numbers. They are (now) doing that.”
According to the audit, the average age of Manchester school buildings is 70 years.
The study suggests closing Hallsville, Gossler Park, Smyth and Wilson elementary schools and Central High. Other recommendations include merging Manchester School of Technology with Manchester Memorial High School.
According to the study, closing the five schools could save the Manchester school district $47.3 million in deferred maintenance costs over the next 10 years.
Goldhardt said school board members submitted about 95 questions for MGT staff. Responses are expected this week.
Goldhardt had been asked to make recommendations based on the study by early February, but school board members voted last week to give him until the end of the month or the beginning of March.
“I want to provide this body with recommendations that are sound, reasonable and based on sound data,” Goldhardt said.
Some school board members said verifying the data is crucial, given the difficult budgeting season that lies ahead.
“If we can close some space down and save some money, will that possibly save teachers?” asked Art Beaudry. “A $7.8 million deficit, it doesn’t look like we can absorb that without some sort of reduction in force, but I’ve been proven wrong before.”
“We need to make sure we’re using appropriate data and appropriate goals,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “What is our goal? I don’t believe our goal is just to close schools. Our goal is to make education better in the city and to identify potential areas where we may have an opportunity to close a school. It’s not to do a massive closure of schools just to do so.”
Goldhardt plans to have his recommendations ready for the board’s first meeting in March.
“I think that just based on comments over the last few months, this board is ready to act and willing to act, but we need to make sure the action that we take is based on data that’s been proven accurate, and based on the goals that we want to obtain going forward,” Craig said.
Asking Congress for help
City school board members voted last week to send a letter to members of the state’s congressional delegation, asking them to press the incoming administration to look at two areas — special education and school building infrastructure.
The letter urges U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas to encourage newly nominated Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to take two actions — adequately fund special education, which now is under an unfunded mandate, and initiate and fund a national program of school building and infrastructure development as part of any proposed federal infrastructure project.
“There is wide disparity across the states in the delivery of services to students with special needs,” the letter reads.
School board members argue the federal government’s original intent was to fund 40% of the cost of special education.
“No congress has yet met that promised number,” the letter reads. “The current funding level is 17%. We ask the Biden Administration, through your offices and with your support, to fully fund special education to the 40% level as originally promised.”
The letter goes on to encourage members of the 117th Congress to include K through 12 schools in any major infrastructure funding initiative.
“There is widespread acknowledgement that the highway, bridges, rail, water and sewage systems in the United States need major investment,” the letter reads. “What is just as necessary and less recognized is the need for school building renewal and replacement. Investment in this area will deliver economic, social and educational benefits to communities across the country.”
In their letter, school board members point out Manchester has New Hampshire’s largest populations of students in poverty, student homelessness, students with special needs and minority and immigrant students.
“We have a backlog of deferred maintenance of $100+ million and many of our schools are decades past their end of life,” the letter states. “Without any state support for school building, there is no realistic possibility that the property taxpayers of Manchester can deliver new and appropriate buildings for its students. Support of these two programs will deliver fiscally, educationally and socially long-term benefits. We encourage you to follow them to successful passage and adoption.”
Help paying housing bills
Last week, Craig and city staff announced the launch of the Manchester Emergency Housing Assistance Program.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit our residents hard, and it is critical that we provide financial relief to those in the Manchester community who are struggling financially,” Craig said in a statement. “Preventing and ending homelessness starts with making sure that those who are struggling to make ends meet remain housed.”
Grants of up to $4,500 can be used to cover rent, mortgage or utility payments. They will be available to low- or moderate-income households who have lost income because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The application process will be administered through Southern New Hampshire Services, and applicants that meet the eligibility requirement will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis.
The program is funded using Community Development Block Grant federal funds allocated to the city through the CARES Act.
Additional information, eligibility criteria and the application can be found at www.snhs.org.
Completed applications should be emailed to housingassistance@snhs.org or dropped off at 51 Manchester St.