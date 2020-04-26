IF YOU bailed out before the third hour of last week’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, you missed Ward 3 Alderman Pat Long’s pitch for a homeless haven somewhere in the city.
The idea followed a long discussion of options to address a growing number of homeless encampments around Manchester. The camps have multiplied in recent weeks, as people fearful of contracting COVID-19 avoid staying in shelters.
“I think we have a critical issue with homeless being scattered in different camps,” Long said. “In order for us to keep our thumbs on this COVID-19, we need to know where the homeless are, instead of just haphazardly happening to drive by and see there’s three tents, that a week later turns into 10 tents.”
Long proposed finding a spot where the city could provide bathrooms and wash stations, large enough that people could separate according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
“Right now, there’s none of that going on,” he said. “Once we start coming out of this, whenever that is, I think the homeless situation is going to be problematic to us. It’s got a potential for a hot spot, if it’s not a hot spot already.”
“We’ve been working on this particular issue almost exclusively for the past week and a half,” said Fire Chief Dan Goonan, who recently visited an encampment under the Amoskeag Bridge. “Most people are being driven out there because of the quarantine issues in the homeless shelter.
“We do have quite a few people out there that just won’t go back,” Goonan said. “We’re working very closely with the state to try to identify best practices as well as find a more appropriate location. We’ve kind of come to the conclusion that the best place for them right now is really where they’re at.”
“We do know for a fact that other communities are sending their homeless individuals to Manchester,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “We’ve been talking to the state about this problem, for a number of months now, but they have said strongly that they would come out strongly — as will we — to communicate to other communities throughout the state to stop doing this, especially now.”
Manchester officials say they are working with the state Emergency Operations Center to increase the number of shelter beds, expand police patrols, intensify outreach efforts by a COVID-19 emergency response team and perform sanitation and trash removal at encampments, at no cost to the city.
Goonan said recent guidance from the CDC recommends not clearing encampments because it could cause people to disperse throughout the community and break connections with service providers, as well as increase the potential for infectious disease to spread. The CDC supports the idea that the best place for the homeless is where they currently are set up.
“We don’t disperse the camps and let them go wherever,” Long argued. “If we have a place for them to go, then we want to disperse that camp. Wherever these camps are, community transmission is high because they’re walking around in these neighborhoods.
“I’ve been hearing for months how the state is going to help us out. I’m taking the state out of it. We gotta help ourselves. We need to come up with a scenario where we could get the pulse of the homeless situation without just throwing them out of a camp and having them roam the streets,” Long said.
Goonan said the city of Springfield, Mass., opened a specific area and offered services in conjunction with the state.
“What we heard from Springfield is that it drove people directly into the city,” Goonan said.
“People are coming to the city now,” Long answered.
City solicitor Emily Rice was asked for a legal opinion on whether the city could tell people they can live only in a certain area.
“Some of the folks out there did have a safe place, with sanitation and meals, to stay, and they chose to leave it, which is their perfect right,” Rice said. “If an additional large-scale outdoor facility or some other facility were identified by the city and supported by the state, there’s no way to make people go there, and if they go there there’s no way to make them stay.”
“So under this COVID-19 situation, we don’t have a right to have them move,” Long said. “We want them to stay put on top of each other, and walk around in residential neighborhoods and potential community transmission. That’s what we’re OK with?”
“We can address any public health problems at the location where people happen to be, but directing them to a location — and requiring them to be there — I don t believe we have the legal basis to do so at this time,” Rice answered.
“They’re not staying in these camps,” said At Large Alderman Dan O’Neil. “They’re getting up into the neighborhoods now. It’s only just begun.”
District joins ConVal suit
By a unanimous vote, the Manchester School District recently agreed to join the ConVal School District lawsuit, which challenges the state’s school funding as unconstitutional.
Manchester is the latest in a line of school districts to support the lawsuit, including Nashua, Concord and Keene. More than 30% of the state’s students are represented in the lawsuit, according to attorney John Tobin.
ConVal sued the state last year over the adequacy grants paid out to districts to fund education. The state doles out just over $3,600 per pupil per year. ConVal claimed in court documents that based on the state’s data and funding formula, the actual amount should be around $10,000 per pupil annually.
A lower court ruled last June that the school funding formula was unconstitutional, but it did not award a requested $21.5 million in relief. The court said the Legislature should determine the amount.
The lawsuit is currently on appeal with the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
Vacation during COVID-19
With schools on April vacation this week in Manchester, city parks and recreation officials remind everyone that kids and families should maintain physical distancing at local parks, green spaces and trails.
Although Manchester parks remain open, the city’s hardcourts, disc golf courses, the Derryfield Country Club and playgrounds remain closed.
Also, the Manchester school district will continue weekday meal delivery during school vacation. Meals will be delivered on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Updated delivery routes are available at www.mansd.org.
People unable to pick up meals at one of the bus stops can get them at the YMCA Teen Center, 42 Stark St., from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.