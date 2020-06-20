Manchester school board members are expected to vote Monday whether to pay a bill for almost $27,000 for crossing guards in April, when schools across the state were closed and students were learning remotely.
The bill, for $26,637.99 for 1,750 hours, was issued by the Manchester Police Department, which has a contract with the school district to provide crossing guards.
School board members voted last month to table the crossing guard item, on a motion by Ward 9’s Art Beaudry, until they could get answers from police on why the district should pay the guards if schools were closed.
“I can tell you why, because we haven’t heard anything from the school district as to not pay them,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “This is a direct bill back to the school district and there was no direction, although it was brought up, but this was not resolved from the school district’s perspective.”
“I wish I would have known that we had to give a direction to the city side to be honest with you,” Beaudry said. “I don’t want to hurt the individuals. I just want to have the right people paying for it.”
“This is a direct bill to the school district. That’s why they’re hired,” Craig said. “Without any direction from the school district, the city is not going to make a change and hurt the school district. We would rely on you to make that change.”
“If they were furloughed, they would have still gotten paid because of COVID?” Beaudry asked.
“Again, we wouldn’t furlough these employees without directions,” Craig said. “These are your employees. We wouldn’t know how you’re using them and if you’re using them.”
“Well, you know we’re not using them because we don’t have any school, so they weren’t being used,” Beaudry answered.
“That’s not for sure, because you’re utilizing people in other ways, just like we are on the city side,” Craig said. “On the city side, we have gone through this exhaustively, and re- allocated and put people in other places to help out in certain situations.”
School board members voted 7-6 to table the crossing guard item, pending further information from the police department.
Voting in favor were Beaudry, Kathleen Kelley Arnold, Leslie Want, Bill Shea, Peter Perich, Nicole Leapley and Joe Lachance. Opposed were Craig, James Porter, Karen Soule, Jeremy Dobson, Jane Beaulieu and Jim O’Connell. Dan Bergeron abstained and Kelly Thomas was absent.
In a memo sent out ahead of this week’s meeting, school Superintendent John Goldhardt told school board members that district administrators “did not make a formal agreement to pay for work not completed.”
He also reported state education officials have informed him funds the district received under the CARES Act cannot be used to pay for work that wasn’t performed — meaning if the school board agrees the district should pay the city for the crossing guards, the money will need to come out of the general fund.
In his memo, Goldhardt stopped short of recommending whether school board members should vote to pay the bill.
“While I recognize the fact that the Manchester school district has a contract with the City of Manchester Police Department for crossing guards, and I believe in the importance of meeting our obligations outlined in contracts, I am in a quandary in regards to this situation, because personally, I have a very difficult time paying for work that was never performed,” Goldhardt wrote.
“Thus, the Board of School Committee needs to take this item off the table and make a decision to either pay the city or not pay the city for crossing guards who were paid, but did not work after schools were closed to in-person learning.”
Late last week, Beaudry said, “I’m definitely not in favor of paying this bill. In my opinion we pay for services rendered. They didn’t render them — that should be revenue lost to the police department budget and they should make up the shortfall. I am hoping our board will make a decision not to pay for services that aren’t rendered and hold people accountable.”
Monday’s remote meeting begins at 6 p.m.
More race talks planned
A follow-up to last week’s virtual town hall on race relations and the Manchester Police Department:
You may remember Manchester NAACP President James McKim hosted the virtual forum on Facebook Wednesday, which featured Craig, Police Chief Carlo Capano and Police Commissioner Manny Content. The session was billed as the first in a series of conversations officials will be having on ways Manchester can be more inclusive.
Ronelle Tshiela, one of the organizers of Black Lives Matter Manchester, said after the forum she was disappointed the group wasn’t invited to be on the panel.
Late last week, McKim responded to those concerns.
“We worked jointly with the mayor’s office to plan the event,” McKim said in an email. “Many participants were considered. In the end, the decision was made to keep the participants to a minimum for this first of the series. Broad discussions are taking place for future town halls.”
Airport starts to take off
More people are flying out of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport these days, but officials caution the airport still has “quite a ways to go” before pre-pandemic passenger levels are achieved.
According to airport director Ted Kitchens, April 9 was the low point for passenger boarding, with 84 passengers going through the security checkpoint, a drop of 98% from the same day in 2019.
Within a span of eight weeks, traffic has increased tenfold, to 802 passengers screened on June 14. According to Kitchens, the airport’s rolling seven-day passenger boarding numbers — which hit a low of 686 in early April — have surged to 4,700.
As positive as those numbers might appear, Kitchens cautioned the June 14 passenger boarding number is down 70% over the same day last year.
Kitchens said he is glad some airlines are adding back flights in the market. Airport officials anticipate having just under 50% of the pre-pandemic flight activity back in July, despite temporarily losing both United and Delta.
“I am encouraged by the positive growth rate in our passenger numbers since April and would like to thank the New Hampshire community for supporting the airport,” Kitchens said. “The additional flights added in June by both Southwest to Orlando and Chicago-Midway and by American to Washington-Reagan is a positive sign. But we still have quite a ways to go to get back to our pre-pandemic levels and now more than ever we need the community to fly Manchester and show the carriers that we want them to invest their capital here.”
Kitchens said businesses at the airport are also starting to bring employees back from furlough. Last week, Kitchens said, the Dunkin’ near Gate 15 reopened to support early morning Southwest flights.
Cargo continues to perform well, Kitchens said. May cargo activity was up 7% year over year and is ahead of last year by almost 5%.
Kitchens said the increase is on top of the 2019 figure, which itself was a record-breaking year.
Aldermen recently voted unanimously to authorize Kitchens to accept $12.1 million in federal FAA CARES Act funds and begin using the funds.