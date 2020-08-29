LIVE FROM CITY Hall, it’s the Board of School Committee.
School board members voted last week to approve a proposal by vice chairwoman Leslie Want to return to in-person meetings at City Hall, with members having the option to participate remotely.
Want’s proposal includes requirements that members attending meetings in person wear masks and maintain six feet of social distancing.
The school board has been meeting remotely since March. Board members tried to hold a hybrid meeting in June, with some at City Hall and others at home, but the session was abruptly adjourned because of technical difficulties.
Mayor Joyce Craig said a return to in-person meetings is needed for the sake of transparency and efficiency. Last week’s meeting ran 7½ hours, ending around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, partly because of a delay caused by technical difficulties with a presentation by Assistant Superintendent Jenn Gillis.
“From a transparency perspective, the quality of conversations online or when you’re calling in is not the same as when you’re having an in-person meeting,” Craig said. “If it is the same as what we’re setting up in our schools and the ventilation is the same, then we should be able to do the same.”
Not all board members supported the proposal. Arthur Beaudry of Ward 9 opposed it, citing safety concerns.
Ward 7’s Bill Shea said he and his wife haven’t left their home since COVID-19 hit and haven’t had any visitors other than their daughter, son and daughter-in-law, who wear masks and social-distance while visiting.
“I respect the fact that the board members want to meet, and I wish I could do that, but today happens to be a special day, our 64th wedding anniversary,” Shea said. “I have the best wife in the world, she’s been a wonderful mother. I know other fellas have the best wife, but I have the most wonderful wife in the world and I want to make sure that I do all I can to protect her.
“If it was just me, I’d shoot down to City Hall like a wild man, but I will always do what I can to protect her.”
Shea said he will participate in board meetings remotely, promising to “do the best I can.”
Want’s proposal passed by a vote of 11-2, with Beaudry and at-large member Joe Lachance opposed.
Tough calls
Anyone who says school officials aren’t losing sleep over their COVID-19-related decisions should watch a rebroadcast of last week’s marathon school board meeting.
The toll the process is taking on school officials was evident on the face of Superintendent John Goldhardt as he updated board members on revised reopening guidelines.
“I’ll be brutally honest with this board — the last three weeks have honestly been pure hell for myself and members of the staff, but we persevere because we are here for students,” Goldhardt said.
“I received a phone call last week from someone who did not identify themselves, and the call began with the person calling me things I will not repeat in public, nor that I knew were actually physically possible. The person ended by telling me that I care too much about students. I am guilty as charged.”
“My touchstones are the students that I am here to serve and to support,” Goldhardt said. “The recommendations that come from this team are based on that very premise.”
SRO support
The school board’s Policy Committee voted last week to unanimously recommend renewing an agreement between Manchester police and the school department regarding school resource officers for the 2020-21 school year.
Debate on the issue was far less acrimonious than talks earlier this month, which ended with Police Chief Carlo Capano telling school officials his department will no longer be responsible for school crossing guards after a month-long battle over who should pay their bill for the time schools were closed for COVID-19.
School board members voted to send that bill for hours not worked by crossing guards back to the city — specifically, the police department — for payment. The department paid the bill, for $26,637.99 for 1,750 hours worked in April.
Capano has since said his department will no longer take part in the hiring or management of crossing guards.
Last week, school board members and local principals had nothing but praise for local school resource officers and the roles they play in local schools.
Beaudry said he had a meeting with Capano and other officials about issues and situations SROs encounter in local schools.
“At no time would I ever support eliminating SROs,” Beaudry said. “It was a great meeting, and I really think at some point in time maybe Chief Capano and his staff should give a full update to the full board in non-public on some of the issues that were discussed. It’s definitely eye-opening, let’s put it at that.”
The new agreement includes language stating that if schools are operating in remote learning mode, or at less than full capacity, police and school officials will work together to determine the number of SROs needed in district buildings, up to a total of nine.
Contributing cover
Well Sense NH has donated 500 cloth masks, 500 individual hand sanitizers and hundreds of gloves for use by students, teachers and staff at city schools.
The fabric-adjustable masks are some of the most “in-demand” PPEs because of their durability and safe reusability. The items will be put to use when some students return to schools at an unspecified date.
“Companies like Well Sense giving us these donations make a big difference,” Goldhardt said. “To have that additional protection makes everyone safer and we really appreciate it.
“Once our schools enter into hybrid class schedules, we will distribute masks to students and staff. In addition, all of our classes will need access to hand sanitizer,” Goldhardt said. “Along with our proper protocols, this donation is very helpful as we prepare to welcome students back in the coming months.”
“We know families and educators are anxious so we hope to alleviate some of that concern,” said Caitlin Howard of Well Sense NH. “We are just happy to help.”