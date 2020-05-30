Manchester school officials say they are frustrated by an executive order signed by Gov. Chris Sununu aimed at continuing to provide special education services to students during the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor made the announcement last week during a Tuesday afternoon news conference, saying the order requires each school district in the Granite State to hold Individualized Education Program (IEP) team meetings to consider extended school year services for every child with an individual education plan.
“Too many students are still at risk of slipping through the cracks,” Sununu said.
The order, which has the support of Disability Rights Center New Hampshire and Advocates Building Lasting Equality, will help ensure students with individualized education plans “continue to receive the support they need.”
The order states that each school district is required to hold IEP team meetings for every child with an IEP no later than June 30.
Each school district must also hold IEP team meetings for every student identified for special education services no later than 30 calendar days after the first day of the 2020-2021 school year.
Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt told school board members the district received word of the order just before last week’s meeting, admitting he didn’t have enough information yet but warning it could be a “major undertaking” for the Queen City to comply with the directive.
“We’d have to have multiple classrooms, in multiple schools throughout the district to have small groups socially distanced...major costs involved,” Goldhardt said. “I don’t even know if we would have the personnel to do it.”
Goldhardt also said he is concerned over the many typical summertime activities unavailable this summer because of COVID-19 concerns, including scout camps and public pools. He said he hopes parents aren’t expecting the school district to serve as a de facto day care from June through August.
“We don’t have the means for those things to happen,” Goldhardt said. “We will provide educational programs as we can, and even those it’s day by day trying to figure out what will be happening.”
Zagster rides away
The latest amenity to be impacted by the pandemic is the Zagster bike share system.
The system, which launched in 2017 with rental stations around the Queen City, has proven popular with more than 1,500 rides reported in 2018.
This week, city officials received an email from Zagster reporting the company will no longer provide bike share services in Manchester.
According to the email, bikes and stations will be gone by June 12.
“Unfortunately, due to the impacts of COVID-19 on our business, we will not be able to provide any refunds,” the email stated.
The company says riders will receive an email with details about the closure, and information will be shared on its website and app.
Saving Safe Sports
Just days after school officials were told a local nonprofit that Safe Sports could no longer provide athletic trainers and other medical services for free because of the pandemic’s financial impact on fundraising efforts, private donors have saved the day.
For decades, Safe Sports has provided trainers at events, sports physicals, baseline concussion testing, diagnosis and treatment referrals for sports-related injuries for free to Manchester students.
In a letter to school officials, Safe Sports Executive Director Laura Decoster and Program Director Amy Hollingworth wrote that their organization forecasts a loss of about $200,000 in the coming school year.
Organizers told school board members they could offer the same services again this year, at a cost of $50,000
“I’m happy to share that some private donors have stepped up to help provide funding for services to Manchester’s athletes for next year and our program will move forward unchanged,” Decoster said in an email Thursday to the Union Leader. “As such, we have reached out to the city to withdraw our request. The staff and board are working closely together to meet current challenges so that when sports begin again, our partner schools across the region may enjoy the same level of support Safe Sports has provided to student-athletes for the past 30 years.”
Graduation planning
School administrators say they understand parents of seniors are eager to learn when graduation ceremonies will be held.
They feel your pain. The word is an answer is likely before next weekend.
“End-of-the-year activities are extremely important, we know that,” Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Gillis told school board members last week. “We are doing everything in our power to build a plan that will be as respectful as we can possibly get, given all the parameters of COVID-19.
“We are all parents. We are doing everything we can to try and make this as connected and in person as we possibly can, safely.”
Goldhardt said the district has considered several locations.
“I think we’re down to plan E or F at this point,” Goldhardt said. “Things keep changing. Our No. 1 concern has been the rising number (of COVID-19 cases) in Manchester in regards to the number of people at these ceremonies. However, we still feel strongly we have to do something that is personalized, where each student has the opportunity to be recognized.”
Goldhardt said he intends to have graduation plans ready for review at the next school board meeting, scheduled for June 8.
Police Commission returns
After a two-month hiatus because of COVID-19, the Manchester Police Commission will resume meetings this Wednesday at 9 a.m. The meeting will be held in the cafeteria of Manchester Memorial High School at One Crusader Way. Officials say the cafeteria is large enough for attendees and participants to observe social distancing protocols.