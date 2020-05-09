AFTER Manchester school administrators presented the district’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2021 last week, aldermen’s responses ranged from praise for Queen City teachers to renewed calls for “serious conversations” about cutting costs.
The Board of School Committee submitted a tax cap-compliant budget request of $183 million, reflecting an additional $3.765 million in funds for city schools, the maximum allowed under the expense cap.
If city aldermen were to appropriate the $3.5 million in State Adequate Education Aid earmarked for the school district, Mayor Joyce Craig said, the school district’s budget would come in at $186.5 million.
School officials said if aldermen give their blessing, a portion of the additional funds — $2,250,000 — will be used to build up district reserve funds, which have been reduced over the past several years to support special education.
Another $1.2 million of the additional state revenue will be used to establish a ‘Teaching and Learning’ trust to implement new curriculum over the next several years.
The balance of $111,551 would be used for one-time classroom needs, officials said.
In addition to the state funds, the school board is requesting $1,849,570 to hire new staff to “improve the structure of the School District,” including school psychologists, a human resources specialist and English as Second Language teachers.
Ward 3 Alderman Pat Long asked Superintendent John Goldhardt whether the budget anticipates students being back in school buildings by the fall. Goldhardt said it does, but he and others have begun looking at contingency plans.
“Quite frankly, I can’t guarantee what might happen next year, or next fall, in regards to students in school,” Goldhardt said. “My wish and my hope is that we will have all of our students in school, but I really don’t know what will happen.
“We could have additional costs in regards to if we have to have social distancing with students, if we have to have students six feet apart.”
Ward 8 Alderman Mike Porter pointed out the “total all-in” budget sought by school officials would come in at $188 million.
“You’re asking to spend an additional $9 million just in this budget alone for 2021, which ultimately would mean the increase in spending since 2016 is $24 million, or 15%,” Porter said. “We have a 14% reduction in enrollment, yet a 15% increase in expenditures.”
“Although our enrollment is dropping, we also have to remember that we also have students that have a lot different needs than the Manchester of 10 or 15 years ago, and it’s a much different world to reach them and provide the supports they need,” Goldhardt said.
“Knowing the tough times we are going into, I think the school board needs to have a very, very serious conversation about closing down a school,” Porter said.
“The capacity at West (high school) at one point was roughly 2,400 students, and I believe they’re down to 700 or 800. I see nothing from the school board as an alderman to show that the school board has made a conscious effort to reduce costs. Every time someone raises it, it gets squashed.”
“With everything that’s going on, are you comfortable with us passing on a tax increase to the City of Manchester?” asked Ward 12’s Keith Hirschmann. “Every day of the week the aldermen get either a letter or a communication that a revenue’s not going to be met, a tax bill’s not going to be paid, or some other financial uncertainty is heading our way.”
“We have always run very lean,” Goldhardt said. “We don’t have a lot, we don’t spend a lot. I look at what we have — and people have asked me to cut non-essential positions — and I’m trying to find what some of those non-essential positions are.”
“If we were to go with the $186 million budget, that money is money that was appropriated from the state legislature for education and would not increase the tax cap rate for the citizens of Manchester,” said school board vice chair Leslie Want. “I feel like that money was dedicated for students and it should go to students to improve education here in Manchester, and I would hope the aldermen can support that. Money meant for students should go to students.”
Finance director to retire
City finance director Bill Sanders has put in his retirement papers. The fiscal guru plans to pack up his spreadsheets and call it a career on June 19.
“I have enjoyed working with you and the entire board over the last 13 years and I hope my efforts have been helpful to the board and the city,” Sanders wrote in a letter to Board of Mayor and Aldermen Chairman Dan O’Neil. “Your support is very much appreciated. Please convey my appreciation to the Board of Aldermen. I also thank Mayor Joyce Craig for her support and encouragement over the last three years.”
“Bill Sanders is one the finest employees to ever work for the city of Manchester,” Craig said. “Bill served as a wise and trusted adviser to several mayors and countless aldermen, school board members, and department heads.
“I feel fortunate I had the opportunity to work with him and will miss his counsel and good humor. The only thing we won’t miss about Bill is the Steelers memorabilia in his office. His knowledge is endless, his stories are legendary, and his word is his bond.”
Craig thanked Sanders’ wife Mary, and his children and grandson for “sharing Bill with us over these many years,” while wishing him well in this new chapter in their lives.
Solid Waste opens Monday
Now, the answer to the No. 1 question readers have emailed this space about over the past two weeks: When will the Solid Waste Drop-off Facility return to normal business hours?
According to Public Works Director Kevin Sheppard, the facility at 500 Dunbarton Road will open Monday under the following hours of operation — Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. — 3 p.m., and the first and third Saturdays of each month, 7:30 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Volunteer partnership for city
Late last week Craig announced a partnership with Volunteer NH to connect volunteers with nonprofits serving the Queen City community.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has put tremendous strain on our city and many families are struggling,” Craig said in a statement. “But in response, we have seen an outpouring of support from community members who want to help their neighbors get through this hard time.
“Hundreds of people have signed up to volunteer, and we are excited to partner with Volunteer NH to find meaningful ways for them to give back right here in Manchester.”
Volunteer NH will roll out a Manchester-specific volunteer opportunity portal where individuals can look for updated volunteer opportunities. It is: