IF MANCHESTER SCHOOL District Superintendent John Goldhardt didn’t already know the school board has his back, he does now.
By a 13-0 vote, the Board of School Committee approved a “vote of confidence” for Goldhardt last week, though several members felt the move was unnecessary.
Ward 9’s Art Beaudry put the item on the agenda.
“I wanted the public, students and staff to know that even though some of us had a difference of opinion on how to implement the entry of our students, that we as a board have the utmost confidence in this administration,” Beaudry said.
“Dr. Goldhardt has proven to put our students’ and staffs’ safety first and foremost and has been honest and forthright with the board and all the stakeholders within the district.
“Dr. Goldhardt has moved this district forward in many positive ways and I have confidence that he will continue to do so for our students and staff in these unprecedented times.”
Ward 11’s Nicole Leapley said she hopes Goldhardt already knows the board supports him.
“It goes without saying that you have our confidence,” Leapley said. “I hope that we don’t have to vote to show you that we have your confidence every two weeks.
“I just worry that if a vote like this is put on the table, its coming from a place of, well...maybe he doesn’t have our confidence. If we’re not bringing up a vote of no confidence, you absolutely have our confidence.”
At-large member Jim O’Connell expressed support for Goldhardt but made a motion to table Beaudry’s resolution.
“Frankly, I think it’s regrettable we are having this vote of confidence at this time,” O’Connell said. “I haven’t heard any widespread conversations about lack of confidence in Dr. Goldhardt.”
O’Connell’s motion to table failed, 9-4 with Jane Beaulieu, Jeremy Dobson and Leapley joining O’Connell. Dan Bergeron and Kelly Thomas were absent for the vote.
Ward 7’s Bill Shea said that of the seven or eight superintendents he has worked with, Goldhardt is “the best superintendent that the city of Manchester has ever had.”
“There’s no one that works harder than our present superintendent, or the assistant superintendents, the people that run finance or in the office at the school district,” Shea said.
He also voiced frustration at members of the board who “waste other members’ time” by “really saying nothing in terms of what is meaningful.”
“If somebody doesn’t want to approve a motion, all they have to do is vote,” Shea said.
“When the vote comes, say they’re opposed to it. They don’t have to give a five-minute lecture about their own opinion about what they think should be done about the superintendent.
“Every time I have to listen to... people that talk forever and a day and don’t say anything.”
That last comment drew a loud “amen” from at-large member Joe Lachance.
Mayor Joyce Craig supported Beaudry’s motion.
“Like committee member Shea, I’ve worked with a number of superintendents as well, while I was on the school board, as an alderman and now as mayor,” she said.
“I really appreciate the dedication, talent and forethought and strategy that you’ve brought. We all are engulfed and encompassed by the pandemic right now, and it’s easy to forget all that was accomplished before then.”
Craig specifically mentioned the district’s curriculum plan.
“That had sat in committee for years,” Craig said. “You came in here and got it through.
“Given that we are in a pandemic, and the stresses that the administration and everyone is under, I think this is a good time to take a vote of confidence to give you a boost and to say we are grateful for all of the time and effort you have put into ensuring our schools are safe and everyone in them — teachers, educators, support staff and students — will be safe as well.”
COVID-19 update
Aldermen are scheduled to receive another update this week on COVID-19 cases from health director Anna Thomas.
An early look at the data shows as of Sept. 30 the city had 2,082 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — a quarter of the state’s total — and 115 city residents have died in the pandemic.
Nearly 45,000 cumulative PCR (nasal swab) tests have been administered to 20% of Manchester residents, along with 1,952 cumulative antibody blood tests to check for recent or previous infections.
As of Sept. 30, nearly 11% of all cumulative COVID-19 cases in Manchester were among children 19 or younger, and almost 10% of cases occurred among those 85 and older. About 59% of those infected were women.
According to the data, 45.7% of Manchester cases involved people who self-identify as White; 22.6% as Hispanic or Latino; 10.7% Black or African American; 3.7% as Asian and 6.9% as other or two or more races. In about 10.5% of cases, race was either unknown or not provided.
With funding from the Norwin S. and Elizabeth N. Bean Foundation, the city’s health department has begun displaying messages about COVID-19 prevention strategies in English and Spanish on four prominent billboards around Manchester.
City health officials continue to recommend that anyone who wants to get tested do so.
The Manchester health and fire departments offer mobile testing at two sites in the city every Tuesday and Thursday: JFK Memorial Coliseum on the East Side and West Side Arena on the West Side.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling the Manchester COVID-19 Hotline at 603-668-1547 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Building demolitions
At Craig’s request, city planner Leon LaFreniere has submitted a proposal to aldermen seeking approval to pursue demolition permits to remove seven vacant, blighted and fire-damaged buildings.
“In each case, these properties have received orders to correct deficiencies and have not complied,” LaFreniere wrote in a memo to board members.
The damaged properties are:
• 100 West Shore Ave. – dilapidated garage, owner has failed to act;
• 132 Bridge St. – fire-damaged six-family structure;
• 416 Central St. – fire-damaged three-family structure;
• 610 Second St. – fire-damaged three-family structure;
• 474 Spruce St. – fire-damaged three-family structure;
• 234 Spruce St. – fire-damaged three family structure.
According to LaFreniere, each of the structures has been deemed hazardous by the city’s Code Enforcement Division.
If aldermen approve, a petition will be filed with the district court requesting orders permitting the city to take steps to remove the hazard at each property.
Before incurring any actual demolition expenses, the planning department would seek bids for the work and report back to the BMA, which would appropriate funds.
Liens would be placed on the properties in the amount of any expenses incurred.