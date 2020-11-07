SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS, when they meet remotely Monday night, are expected to debate whether to allow winter sports at city high schools and middle schools.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association Council already has unanimously approved winter sports for the 2020-2021 school year and is waiving the bylaw that requires schools to play a minimum number of games in their divisions to qualify for the postseason.
Christine Pariseau Telge, athletic director for the Manchester School District, is asking for approval for high school basketball, spirit, swimming, gymnastics, Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, wrestling, hockey and indoor track.
According to a memo from Telge, while logistics are still being finalized, divisional athletic directors are working on regionalized schedules for most sports, keeping travel at a minimum.
Schedules also would be shortened, with games beginning the week of Jan. 17 and running for five or six weeks, with open tournament play at the end of the season.
No spectators will be permitted at indoor games “following recommendations from the Manchester Health Department,” Telge wrote.
As of last week, facilities for indoor track and swimming have not been confirmed, according to Telge. If suitable facilities aren’t available, the district hopes to offer these as club sports during the winter season.
COVID-19 guidelines and protocols will be in place for all teams, Telge wrote. Winter cheerleading will be limited to practices for the divisional tournament.
The district will not have cheerleading during games because of a recommendation from health officials that teams maintain as much social distance as possible and the general lack of space inside high school gymnasiums.
Practice schedules will be developed by the athletics department using COVID-19 guidelines and sanitation protocols.
Telge is also asking for the board to approve basketball at the middle school level. Those schedules also would be shortened, with travel kept to 30 minutes when possible.
Because of a lack of elementary school facilities, no sports will be offered at that level in Manchester this winter.
Mask usage will be required for all entry and exit from facilities as well as when teams are on sidelines and not able to socially distance. Coaches will be required to take daily temperatures and complete COVID-19 questionnaires for all athletes.
The Board of School Committee is scheduled to meet remotely Monday at 6 p.m.
Raise for equity officer
School board members also are being asked to ratify a phone poll conducted among themselves on Election Day authorizing a raise and increase in tuition reimbursement — with no impact to the general fund — for Mary Steady, the district’s former executive director of student services and current chief equity officer.
Steady’s current annual salary is $103,141. She also receives tuition reimbursement of $1,250.
School officials say Steady has taken on several additional responsibilities beyond her job description, including “a multi-tiered system of support, oversight of guidance, including social workers, student assistance workers, and behavioral health counselors, suicide prevention training and Title IX.”
In recognition of those additional job duties,
Steady’s salary will increase to $116,000, and her tuition reimbursement will climb to $3,500. Officials say federal Title IVA and Title II funds will cover the increases, with no impact to the general fund.
“Manchester will be supporting all staff and students in these professional development opportunities and supports,” wrote school officials in a memo recommending the raise. “The increased responsibilities are aligned with the proposed salary and tuition reimbursement increase.”
School board members OK’d the increases, 13-1-1, in a phone poll conducted on Nov. 3. Opposed was At Large member Jim O’Connell. Fellow At Large member Joe Lachance was recorded as absent for the vote, meaning he could not be reached while the poll was being conducted.
Auf wiedersehen to German
School board members will consider giving their blessing to the elimination of the district’s German language studies program.
At the Oct. 27 Committee on Teaching and Learning meeting, members approved the elimination of the German program and forwarded the item to the full board for approval.
Committee members Art Beaudry, James Porter, Karen Soule, Bill Shea and Jane Beaulieu were in favor of the program’s elimination.
The Manchester School District has offered German as a foreign language for many years, but enrollment in these classes has steadily declined.
According to school officials, Memorial and Central high schools are the only remaining schools with students still enrolled. Currently, Memorial has 13 students in German 1, 14 students in German II, 12 students in German III and four students in German IV. Central has one student in German I, seven students in German II, three students in German III and five students in German IV.
Because of a last-minute resignation, both schools students are taught by one teacher.
Administrators have proposed eliminating German I in the 2021-2022 school year, German II in the 2022-2023 school year, German III in the 2023-2024 school year, and German IV in the 2024-2025 school year.