A Manchester school district survey of parents and guardians showed a slight majority favors students returning to in-person learning in local classrooms when school resumes in the fall.
The survey, promoted by the district in recent weeks, asked families which format they would prefer for school this fall. Of the 5,225 respondents, 36% were in favor of students returning to the classroom, and 32% said they preferred a remote learning option, with students attending class online.
Another 32% backed a hybrid model, in which students would attend school in-person a few days a week and remotely the other days.
Those results counter a steady stream of comments from parents and teachers at the most recent school board meeting, where the vast majority voiced serious concerns reopening city schools.
That group included Glenn Turgeon, who has taught in Manchester since 1994 and at Southside Middle School since 1997.
“The betterment of this city and its students has been my life’s work,” Turgeon said. “I am petrified at the thought of returning to ‘normal’ school this fall, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I implore you to make the call today that we will return to remote learning for the first quarter, and evaluate and reassess our needs from there. I want to teach children face-to-face. I don’t want to see a child, faculty member, or family member dead from this virus.”
“If the school board has to meet remotely why do you think it’s then safe for 200-plus children and staff to be together in 30 days?” asked William Peterson of Manchester.
“If you have ever spent time in a classroom, especially the younger grades, there is no way to keep the kids apart. They naturally want to touch each other and be close,” Peterson said.
“How can teachers expect to try and do social distancing while also trying to teach? What is the plan for this? When did schools become a replacement for services in a community? We need to bring it back to education and move away from everything else,” Peterson said.
“I think that any form of in-school instruction is a huge risk to the safety of our children and their families, as well as the teachers,” said Sophia Khawlane of Manchester. “I truly believe that remote learning is the only option at this point, given all that we know about the virus.
“Kids are not invincible, and as a parent, being asked to send my elementary school-aged child to school is unimaginable to me at this point in time,” Khawlane said.
“Is the district prepared to deal with the possibility of having multiple teachers out at the same time for long periods of time, due to COVID illness?” asked Ginger Simonds of Manchester. “If this were to happen, is the district prepared to deal with the mental health of all the children that have those teachers?
“Who is going to patrol the students while they walk home to assure they are following proper COVID guidelines or are we going to trust them all?” Simonds said.
Tara Michaud and other teachers at Memorial High School submitted an email to the board saying that while they “would like to return to school, it needs to be safe for everyone.”
“If it isn’t safe for the BOSC to return to public meetings, then it is not safe for our students and staff to return to the school buildings,” the email read. “You have a monumental issue to resolve, one which no one could have predicted when you were elected to your positions.
“The plans you create for this school year will affect over 14,000 students and 1,600 staff members, along with countless numbers of families in the greater Manchester community.
“Please do not make these decisions lightly. We must always provide for the safest conditions for learning. That should be everyone’s primary concern,” the email read.
Sue Hannan, president of the Manchester Education Association, said she did not exaggerate when she used the words “sheer terror” in an interview with the Union Leader to describe how city teachers feel about reopening schools.
“Those were words educators used to describe how they feel about returning to the buildings with students,” Hannan said. “They also used the word ‘petrified’ over and over.
“Your educators in Manchester do their very best with your children while being caregivers for elderly parents, grandparents and medically fragile children of their own. They support other people’s children on a daily basis, while supporting their families who may not be going to school full time next year.
“Manchester’s children cannot be purposefully put in danger. Neither can its staff,” she said.
School officials are considering a hybrid model for reopening, with different groups of students in class two days a week, and Wednesdays and Saturdays set aside for deep cleaning. Earlier this month, school board members voted to required masks and six-foot social distancing for all city students and teachers while in local schools.
Superintendent John Goldhardt is scheduled to present his final recommendations for reopening schools to the school board on Aug. 10.
Coronavirus cash crunch
Last week, Mayor Joyce Craig sent a letter to the state’s congressional delegation seeking direct assistance from the federal government through the HEROES Act to help address pandemic-related budget issues.
“Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Manchester was thriving,” Craig wrote. “Over the past two years, we saw over $250 million dollars in new, private investments in economic development; we expanded air service from the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport; and we were seeing a continual decrease in opioid overdoses. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our bright path forward has grown foggy, and I am concerned about what lays ahead for my city.”
Craig said the Queen City, like other municipalities, has experienced big drops in revenue while absorbing extra costs.
Since the pandemic began, Craig said, Manchester’s revenue is down by $3.5 million to date, including a $1.6 million decrease in property tax collections and a $750,000 reduction in parking revenue.
“While Manchester and other New Hampshire cities and towns have received some additional funding through the CARES Act, we are extremely limited in the way that we’re able to use these funds,” Craig said. “We are often unable to be reimbursed for the expenses that the city needs most at this time, like revenue losses, property tax relief and affordable housing.”
Craig highlighted “hard decisions” local officials have been forced to make, including holding 28 vacancies in city departments and putting a freeze on all non-essential spending.
“Our city employees have gone above and beyond to fill these gaps, but without additional funding, our staffing and service reductions will continue to grow,” Craig said. “Our citizens are feeling the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many have had their hours cut back or have lost their jobs. They have lost child care, and some are on the verge of losing their homes. At this difficult time, cities need to be increasing the services that it offers to our residents, not decreasing them.
“Just as financial assistance was sent directly to individuals and small businesses impacted by COVID-19, the cities and towns managing local responses to this pandemic should be allocated the necessary resources to properly care for our citizens,” Craig said.