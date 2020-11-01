MANCHESTER SCHOOL BOARD members have voted to switch back to remote meetings through the end of the calendar year unless an alternative solution can be found.
Mayor Joyce Craig and Board of Mayor and Alderman Chairman Dan O’Neil recently announced a similar shift to remote meetings, citing “high-risk behavior” by some members of the public.
City officials said the number of people in the chamber exceeded the approved COVID-19 capacity of 18, with many attendees not wearing masks. Several yelled and coughed near city employees and other attendees during the public participation portion of the meeting and roamed the room, Craig wrote in an email.
She said some without face coverings did not maintain a social distance of 6 feet or more, sitting too closely to other citizens and city employees.
According to the email, that led to at least two city employees having to be tested for COVID-19.
School board members last week voted 10-4 to meet remotely through Dec. 31, while agreeing to continue looking at ways to resume meeting in-person before that.
Opposed were Kathleen Kelly-Arnold, Jeremy Dobson, Peter Perich and Joe Lachance. Board member Kelly Thomas was absent.
School board vice chair Leslie Want said that though she voted in favor of meeting remotely, she was “deeply disappointed.”
“I am very torn about this issue,” Want said. “I appreciate everyone agreeing to meet tonight virtually, and I think it’s gone very well, but it also feels like a huge backslide to me, because although I think these meetings are OK, I think that we work much better in person as a board.
“I’m torn between the need for safety for this board and all of our employees, and our need to model what we are doing in schools, which is meeting in person, getting work done and following protocols.”
“I think all of us would rather meet in person,” Craig said. “I think we are more productive and it’s easier when we see each other in person, but I do think — like we’ve done for our schools — we need to do the same for ourselves and ensure the environment we’re meeting in is safe and healthy for all.
”The last thing we want to do is put the leaders of the school district in harm’s way, in a situation where they don’t have to be.”
School board member Nicole Leapley of Ward 12 brought up rules approved in September by the Board of School Committee that required meeting attendees wear a mask and social-distance.
Manchester school district attorney Katherine Cox-Pelletier explained that those rules are technically unenforceable — at least at City Hall.
“This board can make motions and pass votes that apply to the school buildings,” Cox-Pelletier said. “You have the authority to control the school buildings, but City Hall as a public space isn’t controlled by the school board. By statute, it’s controlled by the aldermen.
“So you can make a mask requirement, and a distancing requirement, and all sorts of safety requirements, that we can apply in the schools, but it’s an enforcement problem at City Hall,” she said.
“You could ask them to wear a mask, you could strictly encourage them, you could even say that is a rule of our meeting, but the question then becomes what do we do when someone walks in, sits down and is not wearing a mask but isn’t necessarily causing any other disruption? The difficulty lies in the ability to enforce at City Hall.”
Some board members floated the idea of holding school board meetings at city schools, but officials said it would cost approximately $9,000 to upgrade areas of Manchester High School West to allow for socially distanced video recording, according to staff at Manchester Public Television (MPTV).
Board members also were told that setting up and removing portable TV equipment in a local school might not be feasible.
“It sounds to me like we are doomed to meet virtually from here on out,” Want said. “I just want to make it clear that I hope that the irony is not lost on anyone who has caused this to happen — the very people who don’t want to wear a mask are also the same people who want people to be in schools 100% of the time.
“I find that very ironic, and very disappointing. I hope that our staff and faculty can understand why we have to meet virtually, because we are unable to create the same conditions at City Hall that we’ve put in place in school.”
Lachance said he wanted to be “on the record” that he fully supports meeting in person.
“The reason I’m not meeting in person is due to this board playing doctor, and playing better than the CDC and making restrictions that are really not recommended and that aren’t the norm,” Lachance said. “I can’t wear a mask for five hours. I have a medical condition.
“I want to be there. If I’m six feet apart, socially distanced like the CDC has recommended, there should be no reason I can’t represent my people being there in person. I do not want to meet online anymore.”
Recording classes OK’d
School board members approved a new policy last week for recording remote lessons.
State law prohibits recording in remote classrooms without the consent of all parties, including students and staff participating in the remote classes, whether they are in a school building or participating from home.
The Manchester School District prohibits recording of remote classrooms by anyone other than authorized district staff with consent from all parties. Parents, students and anyone viewing a class session may not record it.
Under the new policy, if all parties consent, the district may record sessions and use the recordings for educational purposes, including making up classes, planning for future classes and possibly evaluations.
Any staff member who records a lesson must remove the recording by the end of the school year.
Parks rehab projects
The city’s Public Works department will host two information sessions for upcoming rehab projects at Rock Rimmon and Prout Park on Saturday at the respective parks.
The Rock Rimmon session begins at 9 a.m. and the Prout Park session is at 11 a.m. The sessions will be held rain or shine. Those who attend are asked to social distance.