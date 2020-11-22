INTERRUPTIONS. FINGER-POINTING. Calls for the mayor to resign.
Just another (virtual) night at City Hall.
Things got testy last Tuesday when it came time for aldermen to vote to ratify a vote taken Nov. 10 to transfer $200,000 to the Manchester Police Department to cover back pay for fired police officer Aaron Brown.
Brown, a 13-year veteran, was terminated in April 2018 but ordered returned to his job in late December by an arbitrator who determined that racist comments he sent to his wife on a department-issued cellphone did not justify his firing.
In a binding decision, the arbitrator awarded Brown all back wages except for 30 days, which represented a suspension.
On Nov. 10, aldermen voted 12-1 in favor of transferring the funds, with only Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur opposed. Aldermen Normand Gamache and Keith Hirschmann were absent for the vote. Officials said Brown will not return to work for the Manchester police department.
Last week, Alderman Mike Porter said he had a change of heart after the vote.
“I’m going to be changing my vote on this,” Porter said. “I believe the arbitrator’s ruling is unconscionable. There are some items we can die on the hill for, and I believe this is one of them.”
“I also think the ruling on this by the arbitrator was unconscionable. However, that’s not the issue here,” said Alderman Tony Sapienza. “The issue here is how do we put this behind us. There’s only one way to do that. People want to vote against this motion, what they’re saying is let the bill keep running, and they have no plan to fix it. I’ll be supporting this reluctantly, I’ll hold my nose and vote for it.”
Those comments upset Levasseur.
“I wasn’t going to say anything, but when an alderman calls out another alderman and says the only reason we’re voting for this is to keep the bill running... there’s a hell of a lot more to not voting for this,” Levasseur said.
“There are other opportunities we have to fight giving this person $200,000,” Levasseur said. “I can’t vote for something that I completely disagree with, when there are other avenues available to us. I believe that we should fight this to the death, so that we don’t have to pay this guy for what he’s done.”
“This is binding arbitration, this is equivalent to a judgment,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “This is a vote to ratify a vote to transfer funds to the police department. If we aren’t going to ratify this vote, it is basically like you are defunding the police department.”
That comment set off fireworks.
“That is a crock,” yelled Levasseur. “We’re not defunding the police. That’s ridiculous. Stop playing games, Mayor.”
Shouting followed. When the roll call vote reached Levasseur, he said, “The mayor needs to resign her seat. She’s not fit for the job.” Then he voted no.
Board members loudly called for Levasseur to “knock it off.”
“I’m not gonna knock it off when she’s gonna pull that stunt,” Levasseur shot back.
Aldermen voted 10-3 to ratify the vote and approve the transfer. In favor were Kevin Cavanaugh, Will Stewart, Pat Long, Jim Roy, Dan O’Neil, Ross Terrio, Barbara Shaw, Bill Barry, Sapienza and Gamache. Opposed were Porter, Levasseur and Hirschmann.
City vs. state
Discussion turned lively again later in the meeting, as city officials responded to a letter issued by the Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Health and Human Services regarding the Hillsborough County courthouse homeless encampment.
Since the summer months, homeless have been camping on the state-owned courthouse property downtown. Earlier this month, state officials posted a 10-day warning that they must leave the property by last Monday.
On Friday, New Hampshire State Police oversaw the removal of dozens of people from courthouse lawns. About a dozen troopers were on hand, passing out trash bags and encouraging people to gather their belongings. Most left voluntarily. Temporary fences were erected after they left.
In their letter, state officials stated they have been in constant contact with city leaders about the camp, and any claim that they are not is “patently false.” The state said outreach teams from several local nonprofit organizations had visited Manchester homeless camps daily since the summer months, informing people there of the eviction date and offering them shelter opportunities.
The letter also said the city failed to offer welfare assistance to the people at the courthouse as required under state law.
City officials took issue with many of the claims.
“To put it frankly, I think there’s a lot of crap in there, a lot of spin,” said Fire Chief Dan Goonan. “I feel like I’m in a Gov. Sununu spin cycle right now, that’s all I can say. There’s a lot of misinformation there. I’m in those encampments all the time. To say that we’re not trying to work with the state, I could say that’s patently false.
“Whoever wrote that, if they say we’re dishonest in any way with what’s happening down there, I can tell you I have a big problem with that. This isn’t about the state, this isn’t about any back and forth...this is about trying to help people,” Goonan said.
The city’s welfare director, Charlene Michaud, took umbrage at comments that her department hasn’t offered assistance to any courthouse homeless.
“I don’t know how the state would know that as to who is receiving our services, because who we are providing assistance to is totally confidential,” Michaud said.
“While I don’t know about everyone who comes into our office and where they’re coming from, I can tell you that it’s patently false that we haven’t provided (assistance to) anyone from that particular encampment,” Michaud said. “I know of one individual that we did in fact house, that had been previously staying at the courthouse.”
Craig said the letter contained a lot of information that is “absolutely untrue.”
“From a leadership perspective, we are focused on every encampment in the city of Manchester, and helping individuals who are unsheltered in the entire city of Manchester. My sole focus is not on the state-owned properties,” Craig said.
“There’s a lot of spin going on, there’s no doubt about it,” Sapienza said. “But I know who to believe — you can believe Dan Goonan, Anna Thomas, Charlene... those are the people I believe.
“Without the people leading those departments and all the efforts of those departments, people would literally be dying, we’d be picking people up off the streets every morning. And I hope that doesn’t become the case this winter.”