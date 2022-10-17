Manchester police want to change how they handle snow emergencies, including increasing the cost of winter parking fines, adding a second impound lot on the West Side and expanding the number of public parking locations.
The changes were proposed after concerns arose last winter about the city’s handling of cars parked illegally during a January 2022 snowstorm.
Aldermen are expected to approve the recommendations as submitted by Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg during a meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
Manchester police are recommending overnight winter parking fines (odd/even parking) be doubled from $25 to $50 for first-time violations, and snow-emergency parking fines double from $75 to $150.
A new fine would be created for street-sweeping parking violations, set at $50 for first-time offenders.
The city currently uses Derryfield Park as an impound lot. Manchester police recommend setting up a second lot on the West Side at Piscataquog River Park, which would allow tow operations to run “more efficiently.”
Police also are recommending adding a number of public parking options during snow emergencies:
• Vine Street parking garage
• Hartnett Lot
• Livingston Park
• 220 Hackett Hill Road (an empty city lot)
• Arms Park (must be removed by 6 a.m.)
• Pearl Street Lot (must be removed by 6 a.m.)
• Public parking lot north of Tru Hotel
• JFK Ice Arena
• West Side Ice Arena
• Brown Mitchell Park
• Precourt Park
Currently the city offers off-street parking during snow emergencies at Victory Parking Garage, Pearl Street Parking off Orange Street between Elm and Chestnut Street, and behind West Side Arena at 2 Electric Street.
Police are recommending the city bring on an additional four police officers for a minimum three-hour shift for the sole purpose of issuing “snow emergency” parking tickets.
“Currently the DPW and the MPD can only target certain areas that are identified as problematic areas which leaves most of the city left untouched by enforcement efforts,” the memo states. “These untouched areas are still regularly traveled roads and require snow removal. This creates more work for the DPW after the ‘Snow Emergency’ ends, which still require significant cleanup.”
Hiring the four officers could also generate extra revenue. Officials point out that if each officer issues 10 tickets per hour at the new suggested fine of $150 each, even at the most senior officer’s overtime rate, an estimated $16,597.44 in additional revenue would be generated in addition to "snow emergency" tows.
Police said these estimates involve the “most conservative” calculation, as the overtime will be available to all sworn police officers at different pay grades.
The Traffic Unit also suggests hiring one or two officers during snow emergencies for three hours to issue parking tickets for noncompliance with the city’s odd/even parking ban.
During the winter, parking is permitted on only one side of city streets between 1 and 6 a.m.
Questions about the city’s parking enforcement efforts during storms are nothing new. A 2015 study by Michael Pelletier for his UNH Master’s Program found that only one similarly sized New England city — Worcester, Mass. — had more cars towed the previous winter for snow-clearing purposes.
The thesis, titled “Manchester Snow Emergency Analysis: Who is Being Towed From Where,” showed 1,568 vehicles were towed in Manchester during snow emergencies in the winter of 2014.
The thesis recommended that the mayor and aldermen form a study committee to develop policies to reduce the number of towed vehicles and address the negative impact on the community.
Pelletier reviewed government records and surveyed city workers, tow companies and motorists who were towed.
He determined:
• People whose cars are towed are more often young, poor and unaware of the city’s snow-emergency system.
• Minorities are more likely to be towed. Thirty-six percent of towed cars belong to minorities, who represent 14% of the city population.
• The single area with the most towed cars is the apartment-laden Country Club Drive, which is located off Front Street adjacent to Manchester Community College.