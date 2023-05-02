Saint Anselm College officials defended the school against criticism over a CNN Town Hall featuring former President Donald Trump on campus next week, citing the school’s “long history of participation in the democratic process.”
The college’s statement, issued Tuesday, comes as CNN faces pushback over its decision to feature the GOP frontrunner, with "#BoycottCNN" trending on Twitter Monday evening.
Trump will make his third trip to New Hampshire since becoming a 2024 presidential candidate next week, when he is scheduled to participate in a CNN presidential town hall at Saint Anselm College on Wednesday, May 10, the network announced Monday.
The event will be hosted by “CNN This Morning” anchor Kaitlan Collins and air at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, and will feature Trump fielding questions from New Hampshire Republicans and undeclared voters planning to vote in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.
Shaunna Thomas, co-founder and executive director of UltraViolet -- a national gender equality advocacy organization, issued a statement calling on CNN to cancel the event, saying the former president is a “flagrant misogynist on trial for rape, an insurrectionist under investigation for attempting to overturn an election, and a notorious liar under indictment for hush money payments to an adult film star from his political campaign.”
“CNN’s decision to provide Trump with a platform is dangerous,” Thomas said. “We’ve been here before. We know what happens when a major network gives Donald Trump free airtime and an unfettered platform to spew lies and hate. It did not end well. And while Trump is likely to be the 2024 Republican presidential nominee -- that is no excuse to platform disinformation without a clear plan to contain and fact-check it.”
“CNN’s decision to platform Trump, nearly a full year before the GOP primary begins, isn’t about fair discussion or debate -- it's about ratings, and CNN’s craven attempt to allow our democracy to be subverted in a rush for ad dollars once again,” Thomas said.
On Tuesday, Saint Anselm College President Joseph A. Favazza issued a news release saying through the years the college has hosted hundreds of talks, town halls and other political events, with every major candidate for president since the 1960 election visiting the campus.
“We believe that honest and informed interchange of ideas and perspectives is the bedrock of an informed electorate, which is why we have enthusiastically and impartially hosted political events since the 1950s,” said Favazza in a statement. “Democracy depends on an educated citizenry. Here at Saint Anselm, we are proud to play an important and unique role in this regard.”
In a statement, CNN cited a longstanding tradition of “hosting leading presidential candidates for town halls and political events as a critical component of the network’s robust campaign coverage.”
The network said the Trump town hall “will be the first of many for CNN in the coming months as CNN correspondents travel across the country to hear directly from voters in the runup to the 2024 presidential election.”
Angelo Carusone, president of Media Matters for America -- a nonprofit media watchdog -- suggested CNN is trying to take advantage of Fox News’ ratings freefall following the firing of Tucker Carlson, adding it is critical that CNN not let Trump “lie on the network unchallenged.”
“Donald Trump is the front-runner for the Republican nomination, it benefits no one to pretend otherwise,” said Carusone in a statement. “This is risky business and CNN should go into this clear eyed though: Trump will lie and he will attack. Trump has been repeating the same torrent of lies in his speeches and interviews with right-wing media figures for months. Nothing he will say will be new. So, if CNN lets him get away with it unchallenged, they have no excuse. CNN isn’t being graded on a curve here.”
The announcement that Trump is participating in a CNN presidential town hall is interesting, given his often adversarial relationship with the network during his four years in office, dubbing their reports “Fake News.”
Collins said in 2018 she was banned from a White House event after attempting to ask Trump a series of questions deemed “inappropriate.”
Collins told CNN she was pulled aside after shouting questions to Trump during an Oval Office meeting with Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission.
“They said ‘You are dis-invited from the press availability in the Rose Garden today,’” Collins told CNN. “They said that the questions I asked were inappropriate for that venue. And they said I was shouting.”
Alyssa Farah Griffin, a co-host on “The View” who worked in communications in the Trump White House, tweeted Collins is “one of the toughest interviewers out there. Anyone thinking Trump will get away with lying without being called out needs to watch her past interviews. Honestly surprised he agreed.”
A Trump adviser told CNN’s Oliver Darcy the former president agreed to participate in the town hall because, “Going outside the traditional Republican ‘comfort zone’ was a key to President Trump’s success in 2016. Some other candidates are too afraid to take this step in their quest to defeat Joe Biden, and are afraid to do anything other than Fox News.”
Trump was in New Hampshire last week, delivering a speech at The Armory at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown on April 27.