Members of the aldermanic Committee on Lands and Buildings are backing plans to have Manchester Public Television occupy the former Manchester Transportation Center at 119 Canal St.
The Manchester Transportation Center (MTC) was previously operated by Boston Express until it vacated the property shortly before the pandemic. The company has expressed no intention of returning to staff the facility, Mayor Joyce Craig told aldermen in a memo.
In November, aldermen approved entering into a contract with Mike Reed of Stebbins Commercial Properties to lease the property, located at what some city officials consider the “gateway to Manchester,” at the corner of Canal and Granite streets.
“While the location is desirable, the layout of the space has made it difficult to find a suitable lessor for the property,” Craig wrote in her memo.
Craig asked the Committee on Lands and Buildings to explore a long-term lease for a nominal amount with Manchester Public Television. Currently, the city spends $55,000 in rent annually for MPTV at 1045 Elm St., Suite 300, and after assessing the space available at the MTC, officials believe it would be a suitable location for relocation.
The current location is home to offices, a radio studio, and two television studios.
“They already have the necessary funds to renovate the space, and would be able to move in in March of 2024,” Craig wrote.
Jason Cote, executive director of Manchester Public TV and WMNH Radio 95.3FM, told aldermen he has spoken with board members and after exploring the site “we agree that it would be a great fit for Manchester Public TV and WMNH radio.”
Cote said the renovations would be covered by MPTV’s equipment grant money, which currently totals about $340,000.
“With our lease being available for termination in early 2024 the opportunity is perfect for this,” Cote said.
The matter will head to the full Board of Mayor and Aldermen for a vote in early April.