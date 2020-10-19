An aldermanic committee is recommending a mask ordinance requiring people to wear face coverings in public and government buildings in Manchester be passed, minus a proposed $1,000 fine for failure to comply.
The full Board of Mayor and Aldermen is expected to discuss the proposal when they meet remotely Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Members of the Aldermanic Committee on Administration and Information Systems voted 3-2 Monday night to recommend the ordinance be passed. Voting in favor were Tony Sapienza, Will Stewart and Pat Long. Opposed were Barbara Shaw and Joe Kelly Levasseur.
The meeting was held remotely, due to concerns for the health and safety of staff and others after some attending a recent aldermen meeting refused to wear face coverings and engaged in “high-risk behavior,” according to an email from Mayor Joyce Craig.
According to the email, this led to at least two city employees being tested for COVID-19.
The meeting was recessed for roughly 30 minutes due to problems with the audio feed on Manchester cable television. Viewers tuning in were unable to hear audio from the meeting, though anyone calling in to a number provided on the posted agenda could listen in without issue.
The ordinance would require people to wear a mask inside any public or government building, unless they can stay at least six feet away from other people. It would require people to keep their masks on for most activities, including those like bowling. Restaurant patrons would be able to remove their masks to eat after they sit down.
Several New Hampshire cities and towns have implemented mask requirements, including Nashua, Concord, Portsmouth, Keene, Durham and Hanover.
According to the Manchester ordinance’s language, failure to comply with the mandate technically could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000, but city Health Director Anna Thomas has said repeatedly over the last two months public education is the main goal of the ordinance, with fines being issued only as a last resort.
Long made a motion to remove the language regarding the fine from the ordinance, instead recommending violators be offered “education and assistance” in obtaining a mask.
Under the proposal, the city’s public health director and police and fire departments would be responsible for enforcing the ordinance.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Manchester has been slowly climbing, according to data from health officials. As of Monday, Manchester had 85 active COVID-19 cases, according to the city’s COVID-19 dashboard on the city’s website. There have been 2,265 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 116 coronavirus-related deaths overall in the Queen City since the pandemic began.